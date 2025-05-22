BalletMet 2025-26 season preview: Wörtmeyer’s debut

Join BalletMet as it prepares for its 48th season of dazzling Columbus with classical ballet and dance. This season brings fresh performances and faces, with Remi Wörtmeyer debuting as the company’s artistic director. Read more about the artist here.

BalletMet has five productions planned for the upcoming season including annual classics, returning audience favorites and fresh routines.

Remi Remi Remi

Oct. 17-25

Named after BalletMet’s new artistic director and choreographer, Remi Remi Remi is just what the title entails. The performance will feature three ballets curated by the Australian artist, giving the audience an introduction to Wörtmeyer’s work and what is to come.

The company will perform Miroirs, Concerto Mondrian and Rite of Spring, all choreographed by Wörtmeyer.

Wörtmeyer’s multifaceted skills will be showcased in the production as well – he is designing the costumes and sets for the production alongside other BalletMet designers.

The show runs one hour and 30 minutes at the Davidson Theatre on 77 S. High St.

The Nutcracker

Dec. 11-28

Join BalletMet as it celebrates its 20th year of putting on this classic, holiday production.

Music by Tchaikovsky and choreography by Gerard Charles will accompany Clara as she battles the Mouse King, ventures through the Land of Snow and celebrates with the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The show runs approximately one hour and 50 minutes at Ohio Theatre, on 39 E. State St., with a 20-minute intermission.

Peter Pan

Feb. 13-15

BalletMet will transform the Ohio Theatre into Neverland for this performance, inviting the audience to embrace their inner child for an evening.

The popular ballet returns to BalletMet’s lineup for a third time, sharing Wendy’s well-known story of finding faith, trust and pixie dust. The show is choreographed by Trey McIntyre with music from composer Edward Elgar, and will feature stunning sets and costumes – taking the classic to new heights.

The show runs approximately two hours and 15 minutes.

For the Love of Dance!

March 20-28

For the Love of Dance! mixes both storytelling and dance into three bold ballet routines, running about one hour and 30 minutes.

Debuting at Davidson Theatre, the company will introduce the audience to the vibrant routines – making for a colorful celebration of dance.

The triple-bill will feature choreography from Leiland Charles, a local choreographer and Company Dancer, and Juanjo Arquez’s fiery Ignite routine, which takes inspiration from color. The production will also feature Alexei Ratmansky’s Seven Sonatas.

La Bohème

May 13-17

Concluding BalletMet’s 48th season, La Bohème transports the audience to New Orleans’ French Quarter for an evening.

The production is Wörtmeyer’s first full-length creation with BalletMet, telling the love story of two struggling creatives destined for tragedy and heartache, accompanied by music by Giacomo Puccini.

The show runs approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.