Award-winning musical ‘Nine’ comes to Short North Stage

The award-winning musical Nine is coming to Short North Stage in Columbus. The musical will run from Jan. 23-Feb. 16 on the Garden Theatre MainStage.

Nine has earned a number of Tony Awards, including an award for Best Musical in 1982. The story centers around the life of Italian film director Guido Contini, and, what some might call, his midlife crisis. As he is faced with challenges related to his biggest film production yet, he also must face the women in his life: wife, mistress, mother and leading lady.

Composer Maury Yeston adapted the autobiographical film 8 ½ into the musical Nine, which ran on Broadway for two years with more than 700 performances.

Nine’s cast looks somewhat unusual compared to most musicals. Edward Carignan, producing artistic director at Short North Stage, says in a video that Contini is the only male character in the entire production, and eighteen actresses make up the rest of the cast.

Nine takes place in Italy in the 1960s, guaranteeing an elegant wardrobe with strong colors and bold patterns. Carignan says the production has more than 20 original costumes, all designed by drag artist and performer Daniele Mathews.

There are plenty of unique features the audience can enjoy in the scenery that they may have not seen in other productions.

“Our scenic designer Antonio DiBernardo has hidden nines all throughout the set,” Carignan says in a video. “Can you find them?”

