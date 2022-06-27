In an effort to support Upper Arlington artists, artisans, and Mallway businesses, the Upper Arlington Cultural Arts Division brings you Arts on Arlington! This new event will wrap up the Music in the Parks summer concert series and will feature live performances by Red Healer and Urban Jazz Coalition.

Arlington Avenue will be lined with booths while Mallway Park will become a relaxing space for attendees to grab some food and a beverage to enjoy live music.

For more info https://upperarlingtonoh.gov/event/arts-on-arlington/.