Arts & Music | Arts in the Alley and Neil DeGrasse Tyson's movie reviews

Sept. 17

Eddie From Ohio

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.eddiefromohio.com

Known for their blend of harmonious vocals and bold instruments, Eddie From Ohio’s unique sound is hard to put into words. The band’s original music features hand and stick percussion, guitar, bass, harmonica, and four-part harmonies, which all come together for a full, eclectic sound.

Sept. 17-19

Grove City Arts in the Alley

Grove City Town Center, 3378 Park St., Grove City

www.gcchamber.org

Celebrating its 42nd year, the Grove City Arts in the Alley Festival is not an event to miss. The event will feature live shows, entertainment, vendors, food, artisans, and more, all on top of an extensive list of unique exhibits from local artists.

Sept. 18

Artist Opening for Eric Layne

4-8 p.m.

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Suite B, New Albany

www.localohioart.com

A local Columbus artist, Eric Layne has used art to express himself his entire life. Layne paints in oils and uses a limited palette of five to seven colors. He focuses on contrast, which makes for seemingly simple, yet incredibly complex and precise pieces.

Sept. 19

Sundays at Scioto: B2Wins

5-6:30 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Hailing from Rio De Janiero and learning to play music on handmade violins, the brothers of B2Wins will not cease to amaze at Scioto Park’s concert series. Their music is a hybrid of electric violin and ukulele. With a mission of using music to make the world a better place, this concert is sure to be a memorable one.

Sept. 21

Neil DeGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies

7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is the host of National Geographic’s “Startalk,” a bestselling author and the director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York City. In this captivating show, Tyson will review the science in modern classic films, analyzing what is backed up by the facts and what is more fiction.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.