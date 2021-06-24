Arts & Music | Shadowbox, concert series and the symphony

Consider filling your weekend with these art and music events.

June 25-26

Shadowbox Live

Let's Get It On: Live Edition

7:30 p.m.

503 S. Front St., Columbus

www.shadowboxive.org

Shadowbox Live celebrates a long-awaited return to the stage with a two-act sketch comedy and music show.

June 25-26

Otterbein Playwrights Collective

7 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

The Abbey Theatre of Dublin will use scripts written by Otterbein University students for the theater’s summer production, Otterbein Playwright Collective. Performances will be held in person and livestreamed on June 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. The performance will be available on-demand from June 27-July 3 with one ticket per streaming device.

June 25

Grove City Summer Sizzle Concert Series

Grove City Town Center, George Edge Music Park on Broadway

7-8:30 p.m.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Lee Gantt Band, Country rock band, kicks-off this summer concert series.

June 26

Patriotic Pops

Columbus Commons, Downtown Columbus

6 p.m.

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony celebrates the Fourth of July with an evening of patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches with award-winning guest vocalist N'Kenge, plus the time-honored performance of The Stars and Stripes Forever and a fireworks display. Gates open at 6 pm. Concert begins at 8 p.m.

The symphony will hold a free performance for healthcare workers, first responders and Veterans on Friday, June 25, too.

