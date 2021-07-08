Arts & Music | Columbus Symphony, gallery exhibition and Columbus Museum of Art event

Consider filling your weekend with these art and music events.
July 8
Stings of the Columbus Symphony
7:30 p.m., Thursday
St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McMoy Rd.
Hear the strings of the Columbus Symphony perform music from England, Australia, Austria and Hungary at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Admission is $25 for a standard ticket and $10 for children.
Artwork by Amanda Love
Floating Word
July 9 – July 11
6 Plus 1 with Amanda Love
11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday
10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday
1-5 p.m. Sunday
Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.
Attend the opening of the most recent addition of this group exhibit which features six artists and a “plus one:” Amanda Love from Granville. Participating artists will be present on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
July 11
Concerts on the Green
7 p.m., Sunday
Village Green, corner of High Street and Dublin-Granville Road
The Worthington Parks & Recreation Departments hosts the family-friendly Concerts on the Green series every Sunday through August.
July 11
Library Garden Concert
8 p.m., Sunday
New Albany Library, 200 Market St.
Pack a picnic to enjoy in the New Albany Library garden while listening to the New Albany Symphony. Wine can be purchased by the glass. Tickets are $15.
July 11
Music @ the Museum
1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m., Sunday
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Westerville Symphony Violinist Erin Gilliland will pair a performance of Incantation by Augusta Read Thomas with the artwork There is no More Time - Wife of Lynch Victim by Marion Palfi. Museum admission is free on Sundays.
July 11
Winds of the Columbus Symphony
2 p.m., Sunday
The Wagnalls Memorial Library, 150 E. Columbus St.
Hear the CSO’s wind section with conductor Luis Biava at The Wagnall Memorial Library. Admission is $25 for a standard ticket and $10 for children.
