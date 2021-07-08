Arts & Music | Columbus Symphony, gallery exhibition and Columbus Museum of Art event

Consider filling your weekend with these art and music events.

July 8

Stings of the Columbus Symphony

7:30 p.m., Thursday

St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McMoy Rd.

columbussymphony.com

Hear the strings of the Columbus Symphony perform music from England, Australia, Austria and Hungary at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Admission is $25 for a standard ticket and $10 for children.

Artwork by Amanda Love Floating Word

July 9 – July 11

6 Plus 1 with Amanda Love

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday

1-5 p.m. Sunday

Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St.

hammondharkins.com

Attend the opening of the most recent addition of this group exhibit which features six artists and a “plus one:” Amanda Love from Granville. Participating artists will be present on Friday from 5-8 p.m.

July 11

Concerts on the Green

7 p.m., Sunday

Village Green, corner of High Street and Dublin-Granville Road

www.worthington.org

The Worthington Parks & Recreation Departments hosts the family-friendly Concerts on the Green series every Sunday through August.

July 11

Library Garden Concert

8 p.m., Sunday

New Albany Library, 200 Market St.

newalbanysymphony.com

Pack a picnic to enjoy in the New Albany Library garden while listening to the New Albany Symphony. Wine can be purchased by the glass. Tickets are $15.

July 11

Music @ the Museum

1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m., Sunday

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

westervillesymphony.org

Westerville Symphony Violinist Erin Gilliland will pair a performance of Incantation by Augusta Read Thomas with the artwork There is no More Time - Wife of Lynch Victim by Marion Palfi. Museum admission is free on Sundays.

July 11

Winds of the Columbus Symphony

2 p.m., Sunday

The Wagnalls Memorial Library, 150 E. Columbus St.

columbussymphony.com

Hear the CSO’s wind section with conductor Luis Biava at The Wagnall Memorial Library. Admission is $25 for a standard ticket and $10 for children.

Brandon Klein is a senior editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.