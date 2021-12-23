Art & Music | The Nutcracker, Michelangelo and Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Photo courtesy of BalletMet

Through Dec. 26

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.balletmet.org

Originally composed by Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker has become one of the most renowned ballets to get into the Christmas spirit. Filled with colorful costumes and vibrant scenery, BalletMet’s rendition of the famous 1840 ballet will not disappoint.

Dec. 22-Jan. 23

Michelangelo - A Different View

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.columbusconventions.com

Never had the chance to visit the Sistine Chapel? Check out true-to-size replicas of Michelangelo’s work up close at the convention center’s latest exhibit. The elaborate reproductions give guests an intimate opportunity to closely observe Michelangelo’s techniques and understand how it still affects art standards today.

Dec. 26

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

3 and 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.trans-siberian.com

Known for its rediscovery of rock opera, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes a stop in Columbus on its national tour this weekend. The tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the band's Christmas Eve and Other Stories album.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.