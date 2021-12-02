Art & Music | Holiday Pops, Hip Hop Nutcracker and Bonobos to Broadway

Through Dec. 5

Jazz Arts Group presents Home for the Holidays featuring Vanessa Campagna

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Vanessa Campagna, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, joins the Columbus Jazz Orchestra to ring in this holiday season. Attendees can view the event both in person or through an online live stream. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Dec. 3

NACBT presents The Nutcracker

7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

www.mccoycenter.org

The New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents the acclaimed 19th-century Christmas ballet. This weekend also sees a number of community tree lightings and holiday events, including Pickerington Community Theatre's Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens Jr. and Westerville Symphony's Sounds of the Season.

Dec. 3-5

Holiday Pops

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony brings its Holiday Pops concert back to the Ohio Theatre. With performances of popular holiday songs and carols, a visit from Santa, special guest singers and more, Holiday Pops makes for a festive family event.

Dec. 4

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

The Hip Hop Nutcracker puts a contemporary twist on E.T.A. Hoffman’s traditional 19th-century German story. The modernized renditions features hip-hop luminary MC Kurtis Blow, all-star dancers, a DJ and more.

Dec. 4

An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine

8 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Playing concerts throughout the Midwest every December, Over the Rhine comes to Columbus this weekend with a melodic, and folky take on Christmas tunes.

Dec. 5

Bonobos to Broadway

3:30 p.m.

Africa Event Center at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away, which runs at the Ohio Theatre Feb. 8-13, tells the true story of 7,000 travelers rerouted to Newfoundland, Canada on 9/11. What the musical fails to mention, though, is the plane transporting several animals, one of which was a bonobo journeying from Belgium to her new home in the Columbus Zoo. This event features speakers discussing the musical and the bonobos’ place in the zoo.

