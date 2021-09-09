Arts & Music | Concerts, shows and 934 Fest

Sept. 9-11

Evolution Theatre Company Presents A Crane Takes Flight

Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.evolutiontheatre.org

Voted one of Columbus’ Top Ten theatre companies, Evolution Theatre debuts A Crane Takes Flight this weekend. Written and directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger, the play features the works, writings, and letters of Ohio poet Hart Crane.

Sept. 10

Sebastian Maniscalo at the Palace Theater

7, 9:30 p.m.

Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Renowned comedian Sebastian Maniscalo stops in Columbus on his “Nobody Does This Tour.” Maniscalo holds a record-breaking number of sold-out theatre shows, a best-selling memoir, and a Billboard “Comedian of the Year” award. Known for his relatable content and humor, Maniscalo is sure to provide a Friday night full of laughs.

Sept. 10-11

934 Fest 2021

934 Gallery, 934 Cleveland Ave., Columbus

www.934fest.com

934 Fest is a free festival featuring performances, murals, local food trucks and craft beer. Friday will feature four musical acts spread out over two stages, as well as NAICCO Cuisine, a Native American-owned food trailer. Saturday boasts a sensory-friendly hour featuring yoga, zen experiences and succulent planting, plus a foam party, comedy hour and body puppets. The two stages will be filled with different performers throughout the day.

Sept. 10-11

Curtain Players Present Nana’s Naughty Knickers

8 p.m.

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd., Westerville

www.curtainplayers.org

Curtain Players is a not-for-profit theatre organization located in Westerville. With a mission of bringing people together by promoting the educational, cultural and entertainment value of live theatre, Nana’s Naughty Knickers is sure to be a captivating performance. The show follows new roommates Bridget and her grandmother as they uncover secrets about one another.

Sept. 12

Sundays at Scioto: Terrence Simien and the Zydeco Experience

5-6:30 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

Dublin continues its weekly Sunday Concert Series Sept. 12 with Terrence Simien & The Zydeco Experience. Simien, a two-time Grammy award-winning artist, will perform songs honoring his Zydeco roots. As a fan favorite in 2019, Simien and his band are returning to Scioto Park this year as the “People’s Choice.”

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.