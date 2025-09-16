Arts in the Alley 2025

One of Grove City’s most beloved traditions, the 46th Annual Arts in the Alley Art & Music Festival welcomes in the fall season this weekend, Sept. 19-21, with three days of art, music, food and family fun. Presented by the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Heartland Bank, the festival is located in the heart of Grove City’s Historic Town Center and will be open:

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

× Expand City of Grove City

Once a small neighborhood art show, Arts in the Alley now draws thousands of visitors each year to celebrate creativity and community spirit in the heart of central Ohio. Festival goers can watch the streets transform into an outdoor gallery – where colorful paintings, handmade jewelry and unique curations line the sidewalks – and explore the more than 100 juried artists and vendors showcasing fine arts, photography, crafts, quilts, youth art and more.

As attendees browse for hidden treasures, they can enjoy live entertainment and a variety of food options – from festival favorites such as funnel cakes and lemonade, to savory meals perfect for refueling between art browsing and music sets.

Among the festival’s highlights is the Community Parade, which steps off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the corner of Southwest Boulevard and Broadway, providing a color kickoff to the celebration’s second day. The Voice of Grove City vocal competition is also slated for Saturday on the Heartland Stage, giving local singers their chance to shine in the spotlight.

Of course, the festival wouldn’t be complete without its signature family-friendly atmosphere. Children can enjoy Kids Fun Street, complete with games, characters and hands-on activities.

And the best part? Admission is free. For more information about Arts in the Alley, such as where to find parking, visit www.gcchamber.org/arts.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.