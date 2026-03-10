America250 at the Ohio Statehouse

In honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary and coinciding with the America250-Ohio initiative, the Ohio Statehouse will host several events and exhibits throughout the year. From showcasing artifacts and artworks of historical significance to recreating an American Revolution military camp, the Ohio Statehouse welcomes visitors to enjoy and partake in displays of American patriotism.

Expand Ohio Statehouse

Mapping the American Revolution

January-July 28

Map Room

This exhibit includes 18th century maps of the American Revolution and other related artifacts from the personal collection of Tony Holbrook, member of the Brigade of the American Revolution. In addition to enjoying the items on display, visitors will learn about the methods and tools used by surveyors and mapmakers.

-

America the Beautiful

Feb. 28-March 31

House Hallway

The Athena Art Society, a notable non-profit organization that has supported women in the fine arts since 1903, displays its collection of artworks which celebrates the United States’ 250th anniversary as well as Women’s History Month.

-

Freedom Train

March-July

Governor's Hallway

This exhibit displays images and artifacts related to the Freedom Train, including a original panel from the train itself, which travelled throughout the U.S. to support citizens’ celebrations of the nation’s 200th anniversary.

-

American Revolution in the Ohio Country

April 15

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Lawn and North Grounds

This event will rewind time and transport visitors to experience an American Revolution military camp, accompanied by Captain Joseph Ogle’s Company of the Ohio County, Virginia Militia and the sounds of battle drums and other Revolution music.

-

Darke County, Ohio D.A.R. Chapter of Greeneville

June-July

Governor's Hallway

Daughters of the American Revolution, a society founded in the late 19th century to support historical conservation, education and pride throughout the U.S., exhibits a banner that foregrounds themes of patriotism, frontier life and citizenship in Darke County 250 years ago.

-

Liberty Tree

July-December

Museum Gallery

This exhibit displays a sawn section cut from the last Liberty Tree, which served as a popular site in Boston for rallying and resisting against British rule during the American Revolution.

-

Expand Fort Laurens Museum

Fort Laurens

Aug. 5-December

Map Room

This exhibit displays militaria from Fort Laurens, the singular American military fort during the American Revolution to be built on the territory now known as Ohio, as well as artifacts from indigenous communities close to the fort.

-

Early Ohio Land Patent

Sept. 11-December

Museum Gallery

This exhibit includes an authentic Ohio Land Patent issued in 1808 and signed by President Thomas Jefferson as well as Secretary of State James Madison.

The Ohio Statehouse is just one of many participating in the America250 festivities. From public artwork in the Ohio Creativity Trail and a specially-tailored speaker series in Dublin, to upgraded Fourth of July celebrations and a new Red Book in Gahanna, communities all around Columbus are celebrating the grand anniversary in their own, unique ways.

Katarina Guy is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.