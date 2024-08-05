A Love Note to Music: ProMusica's 2024-2025 season schedule

The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra has the stage set and instruments tuned for its 46th season, titled “A Love Note to Music,” showcasing elegant renditions and compelling collaborations.

The orchestra presents its shows in four different series with Music Director, David Danzmayr conducting.

The main six-part Subscription Series will unfold at the Southern Theatre.

Naked Classics, ProMusica’s opportunity for those less familiar with classical music to see what it’s all about, will also be held at the Southern Theatre.

Neighborhood Classics and the Summer Music Series will see the group venture out to venues in other parts of greater Columbus.

Single-show tickets will go on sale Aug. 12 and can be purchased at www.promusicacolumbus.org.

Subscription Series

Sept. 28-29: The Seven Deadly Sins

Kicking off ProMusica’s season is a satirical work starring Storm Large from the Portland-based orchestral pop group, Pink Martini. Playing Anna I and II, she’ll take the crowd on a seven-stage journey across America, from Louisiana to San Francisco, set to Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 5.

Nov. 9-10: Beethoven’s Emperor

Yeol Eum Son, a globally-renowned pianist, will treat the audience to the grandeur of Beethoven’s fifth piano concerto, followed by Schubert’s Unfinished and Johann Strauss’ own imperial work Emperor Waltz.

Dec. 14-15: Akiho & Beethoven

With an opening performance by cellist Jeffrey Zeigler, the orchestra presents two nights with percussionist Andy Akiho. Akiho will join the orchestra onstage in the newest installment of ProMusica’s Composer/Performer Project, playing his signature steel pan.

Jan. 25-26: Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2

Appearing for the first time in ProMusica’s lineup, Felix Mendelssohn’s unique second symphony will be performed by three singers from across the country, coming together with the Capital University Chapel Choir.

March 1-2: Death and the Maiden

The violinist Vadim Gluzman will lead the orchestra through a three-part series, joined by ProMusica’s own Ilya Shterenberg on clarinet, to deliver an energetic Mozart piece.

May 10-11: Aaron Diehl & Rhapsody

Local jazz pianist Aaron Diehl takes the stage for the final act of the Subscription Series. This commissioned translation of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue by composer Michael Schachter will be accompanied by works of William Grant Still and Johannes Brahm, closing the curtain on ProMusica’s 2024-2025 season.

Neighborhood Series

Oct. 19-20: Mendelssohn and More

Gluzman brings the orchestra to Worthington and German Village, performing a variety of Mendelssohn alongside violinist Sueye Park.

Saturday’s performance will take place at the Worthington United Methodist Church. On Sunday the musicians travel south for a performance at Saint Mary Catholic Church on Third Street.

Naked Classics

Feb. 28: Death and the Maiden

Hosted by amateur composer Paul Rissmann, this educational night at the Southern Theatre will break down the classic before it’s showcased in the subscription series. Come to learn the history and inner workings of the piece before hearing it in its entirety at the end of the program.

Summer Music Series

Aug. 6, 9: A Night in Vienna

ProMusica features two free outdoor performances featuring Mozart, the first at Alum Creek Park Amphitheater and the second at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Aug. 8: Grieg and the Lark

Switching it up on night two of the Summer Music Series, Danzmayr executes the work of Edvard Grieg at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

