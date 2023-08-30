A Look at Columbus Symphony’s 2023-2024 Masterworks Lineup with conductor Rossen Milanov

Photo by Randall Schieber Columbus Symphony conductor Rossen Milanov

Columbus’ prestigious classical music performance company is back with new takes on beloved classics, a lineup stacked with world-renowned guest artists and an endless supply of musical inspiration.

Bulgarian-raised conductor Rossen Milanov returns as the music director. The Symphony Choir joins the orchestra for multiple shows lending their impressive musical talent to these classic pieces.

“In addition to having a great orchestra, we have a wonderful chorus, a 130-member chorus,” Milanov says.

Continuing the company’s initiatives to promote diversity, this season’s performances include influences from Hispanic, African-American and European cultures as well as inspiration from social issues.

“Columbus is one of the most diverse cities that I have ever lived in. I’ve lived in New York City and Philadelphia for many years and I’ve been to Chicago, and Columbus represents cultural diversity that is very inspiring and exciting, particularly for artists like myself and for my colleagues, in addition to the orchestra,” Milanov says.

The following performances take place at the Ohio Theatre.

Sept. 22-24: The Planets

Partnering with COSI, the Columbus Symphony’s rendition of Holst’s enchanting suite takes you on a trip around the solar system. Attendees experience stunning displays of our solar system while listening to movements each inspired by a different planet. The women’s chorus joins, contributing to the magic.

“As an opening event of our season, it is viewed as both a feast for the ears and for the eyes. So the combination of these two powerful elements, I think it’s going to be quite memorable for a lot of people,” Milanov says.

Oct. 13-14: The Beauty of Spain

Closing out National Hispanic Heritage Month is this celebration of Spanish culture featuring works inspired by the country from composers Ravel and Rimsky-Korsakov as well as works from Spanish composers Turina and Chapí. Guest guitarist Jason Vieaux joins the orchestra for Avner Dorman’s How to Love.

Nov. 17-18: Beethoven Pastoral Symphony

Beethoven’s Pastoral transports you out of the bustling city and to the countryside, much like admiring a calm pasture. On the contrary, Gabriela Lena Frank’s Conquest Requiem tells the story of an enslaved Nahua woman. Performers include soprano Jessica Rivera and baritone Andrew Garland, along with the Columbus Symphony Chorus.

“(Conquest Requiem is) a very groundbreaking piece that depicts the conquest of Mexico by the Spaniards and also features two outstanding vocalists, Jessica Rivera, and Andrew Garland,” Milanov says.

Photo by Corinne Mares Columbus Symphony conductor Rossen Milanov

Jan. 19-20: Time for Three

String Trio, Time for Three (Nick Kendall, Charles Yang, and Ranaan Meyer) performs original pieces Contact, written by Kevin Puts, and Symphonie Fantastique, written by Berlioz. Contact depicts themes of human connection while Symphonie Fantastique depicts the tremulous mental state of a young artist.

“I know these gentlemen from way back when they were starting their career as members of that trio and two of them were also members of the orchestra that I was conducting at the time, so I became very close to them. I’m very happy that they found time in their very busy schedule to play with us in Columbus, as part of our Masterworks series,” Milanov says.

Feb. 3-4: Stravinsky Firebird Suite

The Worship and Praise Choir joins the orchestra for Stravinsky’s ballet suite The Firebird and Dawson’s critically acclaimed Negro Folk Symphony. Classical saxophonist Steven Banks performs Tomasi’s Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra featuring influences from the Impressionism artistic style.

February 23-24: Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1

The Columbus Symphony and guest conductor Carl St. Clair perform a modern piece, John Wineglass’s Alone Together, inspired by social issues during the pandemic. Friend of the symphony, Claire Huangci, performs Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4.

March 22-23: Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1

Appearing with the symphony for the first time is Finnish-American violinist Elina Vähälä. She is performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto. The night also includes a performance of well-known and celebrated pieces: Rachmanioff’s Symphony No. 1 and Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni.

April 5-6: Beethoven, Mozart, & Haydn

Powerhouse pianist Sara Davis Buechner joins the orchestra for the first time to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Paris inspired Haydn’s Symphony No. 82 “The Bear” and Mozart’s Symphony No. 31 “Paris” will also be performed.

April 19-20: Tchaikovsky & Prokofiev

Concertmaster Joanna Frankel performs Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 and the orchestra string section performs Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte. Lastly, the symphony will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, inspired by Tchaikovsky’s ponderance on the pursuit of happiness.

May 3-4: The Return of Natasha Paremski

The symphony is performing Grammy-nominated composer Anna Clyne’s The Moment. Natasha Paremski, a celebrated pianist, is performing Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, inspired by works of Paganini. Lutosławski’s Symphony No. 1, which was once banned by the Polish government, is also being performed, along with Richard Strauss’ romantic Rosenkavalier Suite.

“Natasha Paremski, she’s a wonderful pianist. This is going to be the fourth or the fifth time she’s going to be performing solo at the orchestra,” Milanov says.

May 17-18: Beethoven Symphony No. 2

Conductor Kenneth Bean takes over for Milanov. Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides, inspired by the composer’s travel to Scotland, starts the show. Next, cellist Thomas Mesa performs a new cello concerto by Jessie Montgomery, Divided, and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme. The night ends with Beethoven’s second symphony.

May 24-25: Mozart’s Mass in C minor

The symphony along with the choir close out the season with Mozart’s Mass in C minor, (Ulrich Leisinger’s ending version). The performance features sopranos Aubry Ballarò and Katrina Thurman, as well as tenor, David Walton and bass, James Eder.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.