A Guide to Columbus Breweries

Lucky for us hopheads, the best place to celebrate National Beer Day on August 2 is right here in the capital city.

With uber-popular local breweries such as Columbus Brewing Company, Land Grant, Hoof Hearted, and Brewdog’s U.S. headquarters, it’s no surprise that Columbus was named Third Best Beer City in the Country by 2024 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards earlier this year.

The city’s brew scene continues to grow with the addition of SpeciesX, an AI-powered beer project, and Thunderwing in 2023, among many others.

No matter where you are in the city, visit one of these beloved establishments and enjoy a fresh, distinctively crafted beverage brewed by our neighbors and community members.

Use this guide to find your new favorite spot.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.