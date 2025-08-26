Grab a Gyro at the 52nd Annual Greek Festival

CGF CGF CGF CGF

A beloved central Ohio tradition, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral is presenting the 52nd Annual Greek Festival this Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29-Sept.1.

As always, the festival is plentiful in its dining options, with pastries, traditional meals and Greek beverages, such as Greek coffee. Featured vendor Maria’s Pastry Shop boasts mouth-watering delicacies. These include macaroons, treats made from coconut and almond; baklava, a sweet pastry featuring walnuts and a thick syrup; and melomakarona, a honey-soaked cookie topped with cinnamon and nuts.

Also at the festival will be various vendors with uniquely designed Greek items, including books, jewelry and ceramics. The festival’s bookstore is known for its collection of religious items, including candles, jewelry and books. These books cover a wide variety of Greek Orthodox topics such as theology, spirituality and Bible study.

For those looking to learn more about Greek history, the festival will offer an interactive timeline that traces Greek history from the Bronze Age to the Greek War for Independence. Professors from The Ohio State University’s Modern Greek program will give lectures throughout the weekend and tours of the cathedral will be offered for those who are interested.

If you want to work off all that Greek food, be sure to catch the Greek dancers perform throughout the day. Greek dancing is an interactive experience, inviting audience members to get on their feet and clap along. Each hour, the dance floor opens so that everyone can try Greek dancing. Don’t forget to shout Opa!

Alongside traditional Greek dance, the Hellenic Singers will present lively Greek folk music.

The festival will be located at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St. It will cost $5 to get in for one day, and $10 for the entire weekend. The hours are as follows:

Friday: 4-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday: 12-11 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For further information, visit www.columbusgreekfestival.com.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.