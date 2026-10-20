2026 Trick-or-Treat Dates & Fall Fun for the Family

From trick-or-treating and pumpkin patches to apple picking and festive fall events, Greater Columbus is full of ways for families to make the most of spooky season. Grab the costumes, round up the little ghouls and goblins and get ready for a fall filled with sweet treats and seasonal fun.

Trick-or-Treat

Thurs., Oct. 29

Expand City of Dublin

Dublin

6-8 p.m.

Dublin hosts its Trick-or-Treat on Thurs., Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. Prior to this, Trunk or Treat takes place Tues., Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Vista Community Church, offering extra Halloween fun and a chance to give back. There will be candy, games, activities and prizes. Attendees may consider bringing boxed stuffing and gravy packets to donate to the Dublin Food Pantry.

Expand City of Gahanna

Gahanna

6-8 p.m.

Gahanna’s Trick-or-Treat takes place Thurs., Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. Get in on the fun beforehand at The Great Gahanna Goblin Fest Fri., Oct. 23 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Academy Park. The event will include hayrides, live entertainment, smores and trick-or-treating.

Expand City of Grove City

Grove City

6-8 p.m.

Beggar's Night in Grove City takes place Thurs., Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. For some early Halloween fun, residents can attend Boo Off Broadway, a family-friendly Halloween event on Sat., Oct. 24, hosted by the Grove City Chamber of Commerce.

Expand City of New Albany

New Albany

6-8 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat in New Albany takes place on Thurs., Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. For a less crowded experience, residents can also attend the sixth annual Trunk or Treat on Sat., Oct. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at Bevelhymer Park (registration required).

Expand City of Pickerington

Pickerington

6-8 p.m.

Community Trick or Treat in Pickerington takes place Thurs., Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. Young children have the option to participate in Tots Trick or Treat the same day from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at City Hall. There, kids 2-5 years old can walk through the decorated City Hall and receive goodies.

Expand City of Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington

6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington’s Beggar's Night takes place Thurs., Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. The Upper Arlington Public Library: Miller Park Branch offers indoor trick-or-treating as well, also starting at 6 p.m. Prior to these events, residents can attend Kingsdale's Costume & Candy Crawl Thurs., Oct. 22 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Kingsdale Shopping Center, where kids can trick-or-treat while enjoying face painting and balloon artists along the way.

Expand Westerville Public Library

Westerville

6-8 p.m.

Beggar’s Night in Westerville takes place on Thurs., Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. For more Halloween fun, residents can check out the Wizards and Wands Festival, an annual festival held by the Westerville Public Library that includes a wide variety of magic-themed events held throughout the month of October.

Expand Ohio Statehouse

Fri., Oct. 30

Ohio Statehouse Trick-or-Treat Tour

10-11 a.m.

The Oho Statehouse offers a free trick-or-treat tour for young visitors on Oct. 30 from 10-11 a.m., giving kids a chance to dress up, collect candy and explore the building.

Expand City of Grandview Heights

Sat., Oct. 31

Grandview Heights

6-8 p.m.

Trick or Treat in Grandview takes place Sat., Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Families can also stop at Grandview Heights Public Library during Trick or Treat for a costume contest. Contests will occur at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. For extra fun, residents can attend Fall Fest Weekend at The Little Grand Oct. 23-25 from 12-6 p.m.

Fall fun for the family

Expand Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Sat.-Sun., Oct. 24-25

Boo at the Zoo

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Don’t miss Columbus Zoo’s last Boo at the Zoo event, Oct. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. With a plethora of family-fun activities, Boo at the Zoo has all the Halloween essentials, including trick-or-treating, giant pumpkin carving, a hay maze and more.

Expand Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Through Oct. 25

Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

There’s also one more weekend left for visitors to enjoy the Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival, Thurs.-Sun. from 7:30-10:30 p.m. As you stroll through the grounds, enjoy more than 70 sets of dazzling, multicolored Asian lantern displays highlighting wildlife scenes from around the globe.

Expand Franklin Park Conservatory

Through Nov. 1

Pumpkins Aglow and Harvest Blooms

Franklin Park Conservatory

For the entirety of spooky season, patrons can check out Pumpkins Aglow, a display at Franklin Park Conservatory filled with all kinds of festive features from pirates to skeletons. The display is open to visitors Wed., Thurs. and Sun., 5-9 p.m., and Fri.-Sat., 5-10 p.m., and includes access to food trucks and treats from the Garden Café and Watershed Bar.

While there, visitors can also enjoy Harvest Blooms, the Botanical Garden’s annual transformation into an autumnal wonderland, in which thousands of pumpkins, chrysanthemums and more bring the colors of fall to life.

Expand Pigeon Roost Farm

Pumpkin Patches

There’s still time to make a day of picking pumpkins, wondering through corn mazes and enjoying some seasonal fun at these local pumpkin patches.

Expand Branstool Orchards

Apple Picking

Or, spend a crisp fall day wandering the orchards, filling a basket with fresh-picked apples and sampling seasonal treats at these local farms.

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Find more nearby pumpkin patches and apple orchards here.

Antonia Campbell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.