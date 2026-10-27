2026 Halloween Events in Columbus

If you’re looking for a Halloween experience with a little more fright than fall fun, Columbus has plenty of ways to get into the spooky spirit. From haunted houses and ghost tours to themed pop-up bars, Halloween parties and thrilling performances, these haunted happenings offer thrills, chills and after-dark adventures.

Haunted houses and ghost tours

Expand Fear Columbus

Sept. 11-Nov. 1

Fear Columbus

Fear Columbus Haunted House

2605 Northland Plaza Dr.

Ranked a top 10 haunted house by USA Today, Fear Columbus is the largest haunted house in Columbus. From elaborate costumes to trained actors and a variety of attractions, Fear Columbus is not for the faint of heart.

Oct. 2-31

The Haunt Columbus

3770 Refugee Rd.

Formerly Carnage Haunted House, The Haunt Columbus is a newer haunted house that features different bone-chilling experiences such as “Lugaroo Bayou” and “Black Hollow Medical.”

Expand Columbus Ghost Tours

Year Round

Columbus Ghost Tours

A local business, Columbus Ghost Tours offers a wide variety of spooky tours around the city year-round, but in October, they’re scheduled every day of the week. From paranormal investigations to walking tours of downtown, Columbus Ghost Tours has something for everyone.

Year Round

US Ghost Adventures - Columbus Ghosts

A large company with multiple tours nationwide, Columbus Ghosts takes you through Columbus’ most notorious haunted locations, including Elevator Brewery, the Statehouse and Lazarus Building.

Other events

Expand Black Lagoon Pop-Up

Sept. 30-Oct. 31

Black Lagoon Pop-Up

The Citizens Trust

11 W. Gay St.

For a more upscale experience, Black Lagoon at The Citizens Trust’s offers a Halloween pop-up bar that’s open for the whole month of October. The pop-up features Halloween-themed cocktails, festive decor and even themed merchandise for sale.

Expand Antonia Campbell

Oct. 3-31

Hitchcocktober

Gateway Film Center

1550 N. High St.

Every weekend of October, film lovers can attend Hitchcocktober at The Gateway, where every Saturday and Sunday, a different Alfred Hitchcock film is shown on the big screen restored in 4K. The last showing is of the 1960 classic Psycho on Halloween.

Expand Kyle Long

Thurs.-Sat., Oct. 22-31

The Rocky Horror Show

Short North Stage

1187 N. High St.

Attendees can see cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, interpreted by the Short North Stage, Thurs.-Sun. the first weekend and Thurs.-Sat. the second weekend, with the last performance being on Halloween. Read more about the show and Short North Stage’s 2026-27 season here.

Expand Crawl with US

Sat., Oct. 31

Halloween Bar Crawl

Bernard’s Tavern

630 N. High St.

Beginning at the attendee’s choice of Bernard’s Tavern or DraftKings Sports and Social for check-in, this bar crawl hits up to 11 bars in the Short North from 4-10 p.m., with parties in the middle at Brothers Bar and Half Baked Brew. The crawl’s final stop is at Gaswerks.

Sat., Oct. 31

Dressed to Kill Halloween Party

The Loom

161 N. Grant Ave.

Hosted by the Columbus Fashion Alliance, Dressed to Kill is not only a costume party, but an event for a cause. The proceeds from the event go toward Access Granted, a CFA initiative that helps remove financial barriers for local artists in the fashion industry. Attendees can expect DJs, food trucks, a costume contest and more from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Sat., Oct. 31

Stories on High Halloween Party

Stories on High

404 N. High St.

Head up to the tallest rooftop bar in Columbus for a night of Halloween specialty cocktails, rooftop views and music from DJ Quincy Williams. Costumes are encouraged.

Antonia Campbell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.