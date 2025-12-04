2026 at Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live recently announced its highly-anticipated 2026 season lineup. This season will feature a myriad of entertaining shows throughout the year, from all-new performances to fan favorites. As the nation’s largest residential theater ensemble, the Shadowbox Live troupe has a spectacular season planned for all to enjoy.

Expand Shadowbox Live

Bangers: The Best Sketch Comedy and Music of 2025

Jan. 8-March 28

Presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., this show will feature the best comedy acts and musical numbers from past seasons.

Expand Shadowbox Live

Leather and Lace: A Music Tribute to the Women of Rock

Feb. 1-May 24

This show will present 20 of the most influential women in rock history. See this electrifying tribute on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Dirty Talk: A Sexy Sketch Comedy and Music Experience

April 2-Aug. 15

With all-new sketch comedy and musical numbers, this show will put a fresh spin on the idea of romance and all of its complications. The show can be seen on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Flannel: A 90s Rock Musical

May 28-Aug. 30

Travel back in time with this jukebox musical, entirely dedicated to 90s rock. Showings will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Screamers: A Nightmare-Fueled Sketch Comedy and Music Experience

Aug. 20-Nov. 14

Spooky season will be in full swing at Shadowbox with this performance showing on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The show “will prove that a jump scare and a punchline are two sides of the same coin.”

Speak of the Devil: A Tribute to Ozzy & Black Sabbath

Sep. 10-Nov. 19

Honor the late Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, with this metallic tribute, which highlights both his solo career and time with Black Sabbath as its iconic frontman. This show will run on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Expand Shadowbox Live

Holiday Hoopla

Nov. 10-Dec. 26

Running on select weekdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., this annual, festive show will provide lots of holiday cheer through its witty comedy and seasonal tunes.

Expand Shadowbox Live

Not So Silent Night

Nov. 29-Dec. 27

A Shadowbox classic, this popular jukebox musical will be back on the stage on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to close out the 2026 season.

For more information on the 2026 season and ticket purchasing, visit shadowboxlive.org.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com