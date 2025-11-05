Get a head start on your holiday shopping with CityScene's 2025 Holiday Gift-Away! Enter here on our Contest page to win one of the three gifts below, selected from CityScene's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide.
Registration dates vary by item. Winners will be selected the week after the respective item's registration window has closed.
Lynnique Jewelry
Decked-Out In Gold
$140
Gold Chain Necklace
In addition to it reflective crystals and adjustable golden chain, this timeless jewelry also offers a detachable charm for wearers to explore their best look.
Enter Nov. 6-12 for a chance to win this item.
RENEW
Serve Your Guests
$198
Multi-Grain Bread Board
Prepare and plate your food on this smooth, artisan-crafted serving and cutting board made out of recycled bamboo chopsticks. Boards can also be personalized with engravings.
Enter Nov. 13-19 for a chance to win this item.
Venustas
Warm for the Winter
$179.99
Unisex Heated jacket with Dual-Control Heating
Beat the cold with this heated jacket that can keep you warm and dry with up to 16 hours of runtime and a water-resistant shell.
Enter Nov. 20-26 for a chance to win this item.
Pick up your prize at CityScene Media Group, located at:
1335 Dublin Rd., Suite 101C
Columbus, 43215