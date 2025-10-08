Nationwide Children’s Hospital presents The Columbus Marathon

× Expand Courtesy of the Columbus Marathon Columbus Marathon Start Line

The Columbus Marathon, put on by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, kicks off race weekend Oct. 18 and wraps up Oct. 19. The races will start on Saturday, with a children’s race, along with races with 1-mile and 5K distances. Sunday will begin bright and early at North Bank Park with the start of the sold-out marathon and half-marathon races.

The marathon will weave throughout the sights of Columbus, passing through the University District, around the Arena District and through the Short North. Runners pass by landmarks like the Columbus Museum of Art and the Franklin Park Conservatory. To keep the motivation high and the runners inspired, the route also passes by Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The meaningful marathon honors current patients being treated at Nationwide Children’s with 24 mile markers, each representing a Marathon Mile Champion. The champions themselves will be at each mile cheering on the runners. Mile 25 will celebrate past Champions in an “Encore Mile,” and the "Remembrance Mile” at mile 26 will honor patients who have already finished their race.

Since its inception as the primary beneficiary of the event in 2012, Nationwide Children’s Hospital has raised more than $14 million through the marathon weekend. The marathon began in 1980, with the half-marathon added in 2006. The weekend draws over 15,000 athletes from all over the world, along with over 100,000 spectators who cheer on race day.

The race weekend will be nothing short of incredible, with inspiring stories from Mile Champions and Lashutka Spirit Award recipients. These awardees are honored for their determination in overcoming an obstacle to participate in the race weekend. Through injury and illness, these runners have demonstrated the highest levels of resilience.

Whether you are running the marathon, jogging the 5K or cheering everyone on, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon weekend will be impactful for all involved. For more information about race day events, road closures and routes, visit www.columbusmarathon.com

