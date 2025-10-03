2025 Columbus Italian Festival

Landa Brunetto Landa Brunetto Landa Brunetto Landa Brunetto

This year’s Columbus Italian Festival returns for its 45th anniversary Oct. 10-12.

The festival’s 2025 theme is “Generations of Genoa,” celebrating the Italian town where the man behind Columbus’ namesake – Christopher Columbus – was born.

Visitors can revel in Columbus’ Italian scene on Fri., Oct. 10 from 5-11 p.m., Sat., Oct. 11 from noon-11 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 12 from noon-7 p.m. The festival is located on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in the Italian Village on 168 E. Lincoln St.

Cultural presentations, demonstrating music and other subjects such as Italian history, will be given daily throughout the weekend except for Sun., 1-2:30 p.m., when the festival’s marching band performs. Additionally, attendees can enjoy live entertainment throughout the weekend from the Stromboleros, San Giovanni Dancers, Alla Boara and many more.

The full list of presentations can be found here, while the full schedule of musical performances can be found here.

Throughout the festival, visitors can learn from Italian cooking demonstrations in the Cultural Tent. All of the recipes taught are also listed here for visitors to try in their own kitchens after they leave.

The weekend-long Bocce Tournament sponsored by Cugini Law will award winners up to $1,500. Registration is now closed, but the tournament can be viewed Fri., 5-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun., 1-7 p.m.

Kids can ride various coasters provided by Albanese Amusements. They can also take home balloon artwork on Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sat., 4-8:30 p.m. and Sun., 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Italy is known for its faith. The festival will offer Catholic Mass in the Big Tent on the Traditional Stage on Fri., Oct. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. It will be led by Father Vince Nguwen with musical direction by Gina Bishop and music performed by the Italian Concert Band directed by Rick Brunetto.

Topping off the festival on Sunday at 1 p.m. is the parade, which includes a competition for high school marching bands. The parade will trace the following route: Dennison, to Buttles, to High St., to Warren, to the Festival Hamlet on 4th Street.

On Mon., Oct. 6 before the official festival, Italy-lovers can attend the Prevue Dinner Dance at The Berwick at 3250 Refugee Rd. The event takes place from 6-10 p.m. and features a live musical performance by Ray Massa's EuroRhythms that patrons can dance along to. Tickets cost $55, which includes admission to the festival. Call Aggie Howard at (614) 294-5319 or email mrpanicoharn@gmail.com to purchase tickets.

Tickets to enjoy the festival can be bought online for $12. At the entrance, tickets are $15. The festival also offers a three-day pass for $25 and free admission for people 12-years-old or younger who are accompanied by an adult. All tickets are available for purchase here. If bought online before midnight on Thurs., Oct. 9, customers save $3 and can skip entrance lines at the designated gate.

Festival-goers can park for free at the Columbus state Community College Indoor Parking Garage on 534 E. Long St. From there, they can take a roundtrip shuttle offered Fri., 2 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Sat., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. and Sun., 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Additional, paid parking is available at the State Library on 274 E. 1st Ave.

Volunteers for the festival are allowed free admission and a free dinner. They must work a minimum of four hours and can register for multiple shifts. More information about volunteering can be found here.

Evan Che Stefanik is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.