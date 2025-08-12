2025 Columbus Food Truck Festival

Expand Columbus Food Truck Festival

One of Ohio’s most mouthwatering events, the Columbus Food Truck Festival, returns this weekend, August 16-17, with the promise of a dynamic culinary experience for all ages. The festival will take place at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Now in its 14th year, the festival was recently ranked #4 on USA Today’s 2025 Best City Food Festival list by readers, and was named the Best Foodie Event in the state by Ohio Magazine.

With 50 of the best gourmet food trucks from the Midwest present, attendees can indulge in everything from Amish Country Donuts and Bada Bing Bada Wing, to Cousins Maine Lobster, Frida’s Authentic Mexican, The Lumpia Queen and more. The lineup spans savory, sweet and quirky – perfect for adventurous eaters and families alike.

Food isn’t the only star of the show. The festival also features a wide selection of local artisans, crafters and makers offering handcrafted goods such as beauty items, stickers, soaps, candles and more. Columbus Vintage Exchange will make an appearance as well.

Beyond shopping, live music will keep the energy high. Saturday’s set includes performances from School of Rock Dublin, Blue Spectrum, A Band Called Dreamland, Friends of the Dead and The Liner Notes. Sunday brings more local talent with School of Rock Columbus, The Andy Shaw Band, Angela Perley and Lawler taking the stage.

While recognized for its tantalizing cuisine, the Columbus Food Truck Festival has always been a supporter of the community as well. Since its inception in 2011, it has donated more than $107,000 to local nonprofits supporting children and families across Central Ohio.

Admission is wallet-friendly – just $5 for presale, or $10 at the door – and kids 12 and under get in for free with a paying adult. Parking is limited but complimentary for ticket holders, and nearby street parking offers additional convenience. For more information, visit columbusfoodtruckfest.com.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.