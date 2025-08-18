Experience a weekend full of thrilling air performances and family-friendly activities at the 2025 Columbus Air Show. See aircrafts and pilots up close this weekend, August 22-24, at the Rickenbacker International Airport.

Watch air performances from a variety of aircrafts, from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to the Ohio ANG KC-135.

Columbus was selected as one of 15 cities to host Navy Week in celebration of the Navy’s 250th Anniversary. This year, the Air Show will have a strong Navy presence in honor of the anniversary.

The parking lots and gates open at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Experiences

Along with exciting air performances, the Air Show will also have a variety of experiences on the ground.

Check out ground displays of aircrafts featuring a mix of modern and classic aircrafts, and get the chance to meet the pilots and crews.

There will also be a variety of food and drink vendors around the grounds.

Here are some of the other experiences you can visit throughout the Air Show:

DreamBIG F/A-18 Hornet TOPGUN Maverick Experience

DreamBIG F/A-18 Hornet TOPGUN Maverick Experience

Get the chance to sit in the cockpit of an F/A-18 Hornet, the fighter jet featured in the movie Top Gun: Maverick.

STEM & Aviation

Visit the STEM & Aviation area at the Air Show for hands-on activities. Explore a wide range of learning activities such as two Amelia Earhart interactive plane simulators, experiments showcasing air density and more.

STEM & Aviation

Kidz Zone

If your kid has extra energy to burn, make your way over to the Kidz Zone for a variety of inflatables.

CAF Rise Above Tuskegee Airmen/WASP Experience

Learn the history and importance of the Tuskegee Airmen and WASP programs. Learn how Lockbourne (now Rickenbacker) had one of the most successful WASP programs during WWII.

WWII Base Camp Experience

WWII Base Camp Experience

Step back in time with a simulated WWII base camp with tanks, cars, equipment and tents. Talk with reenactors to learn more about life on a WWII base camp.

Rides

Take advantage of the unique opportunity to fly in the B-25 “Rosies’s Reply” or the UH-2 Huey Greyhound. For ticket information, click here.

U.S. Air Force Rock Band of Flight

U.S. Air Force Rock Band of Flight

Catch a performance by the band based at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

U.S. Navy Honor Guard Rifle Formation Team

Watch the complex drill routines of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard Rifle Formation Team.

Howard Mincone

Keep an eye out for magician Howard Mincone as he brings magic around the Air Show.

SupaFun Band

Look out for the SupaFun Band as it marches around the grounds with exciting and fun performances.

Ladies for Liberty

Catch the Ladies for Liberty strolling around as they sing renditions of classic patriotic songs from the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.