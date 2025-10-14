2025 Circleville Pumpkin Show

The Circleville Pumpkin Show The Circleville Pumpkin Show The Circleville Pumpkin Show The Circleville Pumpkin Show

What began as a small celebration of the local harvest in 1903 has since turned into the great Circleville Pumpkin Show: the longest running fall festival in Ohio, drawing over 400,000 visitors annually. The four-day celebration commences Wednesday, Oct. 15 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 18, with the opening ceremony taking place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and daily events beginning at 10 a.m.

The Pumpkin Show offers a multitude of pumpkin-related events and autumnal entertainment throughout the week, including parades with marching bands, floats, local organizations, antique tractors and even pets in costume. On the festival’s multiple stages, attendees will find a lively lineup of music and performances – from country and bluegrass bands, to community choirs and dance troupes. This year, visitors can enjoy the Travis Brown Band, Open Highway Bluegrass Band, Water on Fire Band and many more.

No visit to the great Pumpkin Show is complete without catching the Miss Pumpkin and Little Miss Pumpkin pageants, a beloved tradition celebrating local talent and personality. Festivalgoers can also marvel at the show’s most famous highlight, its larger-than-life pumpkin competition. Last year’s champion tipped the scales at an astonishing 2,226 lb.

Don’t miss the world’s largest pumpkin pie, proudly displayed in its 400-pound glory – or, for true pumpkin pie enthusiasts, a pie eating contest will be held along with other competitions such as an egg toss and hog calling contest.

For thrill-seekers, carnival rides and midway games add extra excitement, while dozens of food vendors serve up every pumpkin-flavored treat imaginable – from pumpkin chili and burgers, to pumpkin fudge, donuts, ice cream, coffee and more. An estimated 23,000 pumpkin pies are sold during the extravaganza, making it the ultimate fall indulgence.

With free admission, countless attractions and the sweet scent of pumpkin filling the streets, the Circleville Pumpkin Show truly lives up to its nickname: the “Greatest Free Show on Earth.”

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.