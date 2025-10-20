2025 Central Ohio trick-or-treat dates

As the leaves change colors and cool weather rolls in, Halloween creeps closer – and that means it’s time to trick, treat and repeat. Wherever you choose to roam, we’ve gathered a round-up of trick-or-treat dates around Columbus to help you plan your candy route.
Dublin
Trick-or-Treat
Thurs., Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington
Trick-or-Treat
Thurs., Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights
Trick-or-Treat and Howlin’ Halloween
Fri., Oct. 31
6-8 p.m.
Hilliard
Halloween Haunt
Sat., Oct. 25
9-11 a.m.
Trick-or-Treat
Thurs., Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.
Grove City
Boo Off Broadway
Sat., Oct. 25
Noon-3 p.m.
Historic Town Center
3359 Park St.
Beggars’ Night
Thurs., Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.
Gahanna
Trick-or-Treat
Thurs., Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.
New Albany
Trunk-or-Treat
Sat., Oct. 25
3-6 p.m.
Bevelhymer Park
7860 Bevelhymer Rd.
Trick-or-Treat
Thurs. Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.newalbanyohio.org
Pickerington
Haunted Village
Oct., 23
6-8 p.m.
Old Pickerington Village
Tots Trick-or-Treat
Thurs., Oct. 30
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Pickerington City Hall
Trick-or-Treat
Thurs., Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.
Westerville
Beggar’s Night
Thurs., Oct. 30
6-8 p.m.
Worthington
Trick-or-Treat
Fri., Oct. 31
6-8 p.m.
Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.