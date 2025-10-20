2025 Central Ohio trick-or-treat dates

As the leaves change colors and cool weather rolls in, Halloween creeps closer – and that means it’s time to trick, treat and repeat. Wherever you choose to roam, we’ve gathered a round-up of trick-or-treat dates around Columbus to help you plan your candy route.

Dublin

Trick-or-Treat

Thurs., Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.

dublinohiousa.gov

Upper Arlington

Trick-or-Treat

Thurs., Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Grandview Heights

Trick-or-Treat and Howlin’ Halloween

Fri., Oct. 31

6-8 p.m.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Hilliard

Halloween Haunt

Sat., Oct. 25

9-11 a.m.

www.destinationhilliard.org

Trick-or-Treat

Thurs., Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.

www.destinationhilliard.org

Grove City

Boo Off Broadway

Sat., Oct. 25

Noon-3 p.m.

Historic Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Beggars’ Night

Thurs., Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Gahanna

Trick-or-Treat

Thurs., Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.

www.gahanna.gov

New Albany

Trunk-or-Treat

Sat., Oct. 25

3-6 p.m.

Bevelhymer Park

7860 Bevelhymer Rd.

newalbanyohio.org

Trick-or-Treat

Thurs. Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.newalbanyohio.org

Pickerington

Haunted Village

Oct., 23

6-8 p.m.

Old Pickerington Village

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Tots Trick-or-Treat

Thurs., Oct. 30

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Pickerington City Hall

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Trick-or-Treat

Thurs., Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Westerville

Beggar’s Night

Thurs., Oct. 30

6-8 p.m.

www.westerville.org

Worthington

Trick-or-Treat

Fri., Oct. 31

6-8 p.m.

www.worthington.org

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.