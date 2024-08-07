2024 Paris Olympics Recap

The Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off its 16 day competition on July 26th after the opening ceremony. The world watches as top athletes compete in 329 events and 32 sports over the course of the games. Every competition ignites emotions from audiences ranging from awe-inspired to disbelief.

As the Olympic Games come to a close, the moments throughout the competition are simply unforgettable. Team USA continues making history as the country’s top athletes showcase their dedication to the sport and unaltered talent.

Making Olympic History

Following the opening ceremony, Team USA won its first medal in the women’s 3m synchronized springboard. Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook earned the first medal in this event since 2012 and brought home silver.

Team USA earned its first fencing medal with Lee Kiefer, Jacqueline Dubrovich, Lauren Scruggs and Maia Weintraub earning gold.

Men’s gymnastics took home bronze, marking the first medal won in US men’s gymnastics since 2008. Stephen Nedoroscik secured the medal for the team after an unforgettable performance on the pommel horse routine. As a specialist in one event, Nedoroscik shocked audiences with his near perfect display of talent.

Cole Hocker stunned the world as he passed both Ingebrigtsen and Kerr for a gold medal victory in the men’s 1500m race. The race originally was predicted to be Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten versus Great Britain’s Josh Kerr, but Team USA pushed past all odds. Cole Hocker took home gold, with teammate Yared Nuguse earning bronze.

After taking home silver in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, the women’s gymnastics team returned for redemption. Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera took home gold with Biles earning gold in the all-around competition.

Considered to be the most decorated women’s swimmer in Olympic history, Katie Ledecky consistently dominates the 1500m swim event. Ledecky earned her 13th medal after beating her competitors by almost an entire lap. The U.S. would go on to win silver in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team won its first-ever medal after victory against Australia with less than a minute remaining on the clock. Alex Sedrick caught the world’s attention after taking possession of the ball and tying the game before a conversion earned the team a medal.

Also winning their first medal in 64 years was the rowing men’s four class. Paddling their way to victory; Justin Best, Michael Grady, Nick Mead and Liam Corrigan took home gold in this heated event.

Gabby Thomas also stunned the world with her gold medal victory in the women’s 200m sprint.

Ohio Olympians

As the Olympics continue, there are quite a few Olympians coming from Ohio. Here’s are the Olympians from Ohio who have medaled so far:

Hunter Armstrong (Dover, OH):

Gold in the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Swimming

Simone Biles (Columbus, OH):

Gold in Artistic Individual All-Around, Women’s Artistic Team All-Around, Women’s Vault Artistic Gymnastics

Silver in Women’s Floor Artistic Gymnastics

Carson Foster (Cincinnati, OH):

Silver in Men’s 4X200m Freestyle Relay Swimming

Bronze in 400m Individual Medley Swimming

Lee Kiefer (Cleveland, OH):

Gold in Women’s Individual Foil Fencing and Team Foil Fencing

Joe Kovacs (Columbus):

Silver in Men’s Shot Put

What’s in Store

Although this year has already been marked with numerous victories for Team USA, there are still some exciting events ahead. On August 10, U.S. women’s soccer will shoot for gold, and on August 8. Team USA will continue to work for its 17th gold medal as it faces Serbia.

The rest of the weekend will be stacked with track competition. The Men’s 200m finals is on August 8, and crowds will be cheering for Noah Lyles to take another gold.

The Men’s Marathon will take place August 10, and the Women’s Marathon will be on August 11.

Following Sunday’s events, the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will kick off at 3 p.m. EST.

