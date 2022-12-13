Scene Online | Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt visit Nationwide Children's Hospital for dedication ceremony

× Expand Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt with Gus and Junebug in the Magical Forest

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long been connected with Nationwide, and after his appearance at Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Friday, it seems safe to say that their partnership is not going away any time soon.

Their partnership began in 2015, when Nationwide sponsored Earnhardt's car when he was the most recognizable name in American racing. Dale Jr. was named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver from 2003 to 2017, carrying on the legacy that his late father had built before a tragic accident killed him in 2001.

Earnhardt and his wife began the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund in 2017, with the foundation benefitting Nationwide Children’s Hospital. They started the fund while expecting a daughter and following years of visits to Nationwide Children’s.

“I started the foundation a long time ago and the mission was youth and a lot of different ways to be able to help kids,” Earnhardt says. “There’s a family that I met they just showed up here this week their child is upstairs going through rehab after being in an accident … there’s so many people in this hospital going through that shock.

“They’re hoping for a miracle for their child. The people who work here see those miracles every day and it’s what they expect to happen.”

Earnhardt and his wife have two daughters, Nicole and Isla. He says that as a parent it is inspiring to see Nationwide Children’s employees giving patients and their families hope every day.

Dale Jr. and Amy came to Nationwide on Friday, Dec. 9 for a special unveiling ceremony of their dogs, Gus and Junebug, joining the animals in the hospital’s Magical Forest.

The Magical Forest is a tranquil and colorful environment filled with statues of various animals. Children and their families can sit among the animals in the forest and enjoy a snack and decompress.

Amy appreciated the likeness of the animals, saying that the artist’s portrayal captured the spirit of their beloved dogs well.

The Earnhardts took plenty of time with the children who came to see them

The original intention was for the unveiling to begin at 3 p.m., but the Earnhardts stopped and took plenty of time to talk to children and their families before gathering at the podium.

Dale Jr. has already built a relationship with some of these families, as he had visited Nationwide Children’s multiple times before the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time he and Amy were able to return and meet back up with their friends and supporters at the hospital.

Nationwide Children's Hospital CEO Tim Robinson speaks at the unveiling

“It’s just a certain vibe that you get and a certain level of excitement to have (Dale Jr. and Amy) in the building; it’s really, really wonderful,” says Tim Robinson, CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The excitement was clearly shown on the faces of the kids whom the Earnhardts stopped to speak with, as they each brought drawings and signs for him, as well as some memorabilia to sign.

The hospitality and open arms of Ohioans have left an impression on Dale Jr. and Amy. They own land in Coshocton, which Dale Jr. says is the perfect distance for a family road trip and getaway.

“We’ve met a bunch of people in the community down there that have been great for us, become great friends of ours. Every time I go … people are always offering to help us,” says Dale Jr.

“Everyone’s very neighborly here,” Amy says.

The unveiling of the Earnhardt’s dogs on Dec. 9 was an exciting opportunity for Nationwide to welcome Dale Jr. and Amy back to Columbus and reconnect them with the families they have impacted so strongly. Their dogs will remain permanent tenants of the Magical Forest and serve as a charming tribute for the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund’s many contributions to the hospital.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group.