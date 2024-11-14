Preview: Americana group, Fruition, performs at Natalie's Grandview- 11/22

Fruition performs with opener, Anna Moss & The Nightshades, at Natalie's Grandview Music Hall and Kitchen on November 22, 2024. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.fruitionband.com/tour.

Portland-based Americana group, Fruition, formed in a time of immense creativity in the city, brought on by the once-widey-affordable living conditions, and a gathering of the nation's most passionate artists all in one space.

It was here in this 'dreamland' that Fruition's founding members, Jay Cobb Anderson and Mimi Naja, met after one of Naja's performances. The two decided to join forces, and they teamed up with Kellen Asebroek to collaborate.

16 years later, Naja says the band members "believe in each other and this band more than ever," releasing a seventh album, How To Make Mistakes, in late August.

The band's sound incorporates elements of blues, folk, rock, bluegrass and even some pop influences. The array of styles present in Fruition's sound could be due in part to Naja and other members' expansive music taste and creativity.

The band's approach to songwriting is simple. They aim to create music that resonates with people, no matter what that looks like. The members' maintained down-to-earth personas certainly help them achieve that.

"That's the beauty of these songs in general, it might mean one thing to me, but it'll strike a chord for you in a different way," Naja says. "We always love hearing from fans about what moves them in a song and why. I can listen to that all day. Hopefully they can listen to our record all day, and then we can hear their feedback all day," she laughs.

This album, showcasing Anderson (vocals, guitar, harmonica), Asebroek (vocals, guitar, piano), Naja (vocals, guitar, piano, mandolin), Jeff Leonard (bass), and Tyler Thompson (drums), has a unique origin story – it was recorded live with all band members in the same room and no use of overdubs. Naja says this allows for a cohesive, relaxed feel.

"I don't think there's not going to be any schematic surprises as far as like lyrical content goes, but it just feels really together," she says.

Choices and Changes

Naja has been sober for four years and makes the choice everyday to maintain her sobriety. Initially, she worried that giving up substances would inhibit her creativity, but she says it has proved to do the opposite.

"I've written more in the last three years than I've written in my whole life and I enjoy a lot more creative expression, I actually like what I'm writing," she says. "There's not like, self deprecation in it, you know? It's not this default, like, 'woe is me' type of troubled-artist thing. It was the best choice for me, personally, and for my craft, for sure.

The album wouldn't be a Fruition album without the incorporation of the band's signature three-part harmonies, performed by the band's original members – Anderson, Asebroek and Naja. The band mates found that their voices blended well, and the aspect lends to the soulful sound of Americana, the genre their music most often falls into.

The members have been on tour off-and-on promoting their album, and are looking forward to making a stop in Columbus at Natalie's.

"This album, a lot of the songs are a little slower and mellower than some fans are used to, so I'll see people in the crowd that you know maybe came to party, and they feel a little let down, but then all it takes is finding one person in the crowd that's like, really in it, and then I just am locked in with them all night long," Naja says. "I think at the end of the day, that's probably my favorite, just seeing it touching someone else."

What are you listening to? Naja: Well, Little Simz was holding that crown for a long time, and right now, I can't stop listening to Doechii.

"We've made it a point to never stay married to sounds," she says. "We just try things we like, and our tastes change, and so does our sounds. You know, we've made some heavy rock and roll songs, we've made some R&B type songs. I don't think we'll ever stop changing our sound."

While their sound may evolve, one thing about this band will always stay the same – their love and respect for each other.

"You have to look at this band relationship the same way you would look at a marriage or a best friendship or or a family relationship. It's just as serious as any of those things," Naja says. "And you know any relationship comes with conflict and challenge, and you just have to trust that you all want the same thing in the end."

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.