Your Guide for all things HOLIDAY!

Technology Tip | Press "Contol plus F" or "Command plus F" on your keyboard and start searching for events using keywords like "Westerville" or "Craft Show."
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights
Nov. 15-Jan. 5
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
The zoo’s annual Wildlights spectacle is back to add some holiday cheer to your encounter of more than 7,000 animals. www.columbuszoo.org
2019 Holiday Market
Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-noon
Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.
Shop from more than 35 crafters at this annual holiday fair. More information.
Conservatory Aglow
Nov. 16-Jan. 5
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
The Franklin Park Conservatory lights up its beautiful displays and landscapes with a dazzling holiday show. Be awed by the conservatory’s horticultural displays enhanced by artful lights, poinsettia plant floods and cheerful colors. www.fpconservatory.org
Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run
Nov. 17, 7:30 a.m.
McFerson Commons Park
Run a race and get hot chocolate? We’re in! www.hotchocolate15k.com/columbus
Easton’s 21st Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Nov. 22, 6:30-9 p.m.
Easton Town Center
Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the whole family at Easton Town Center’s annual lighting ceremony. Gather in town square for the arrival of Santa, the lighting of the 56-foot Christmas tree and other surprises that are sure to delight. www.eastontowncenter.com
Picture and Old-Fashioned Christmas
Nov. 23, noon-4:30 p.m.
Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., Westervile
Dress up in your favorite old-fashion holiday attire and take a photo in this historic homestead. www.hanbyhouse.org
Deck the Halls Christmas Bazaar
Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
St. Paul the Apostle School, Westerville
Shop from more than 100 vendors offering unique gifts and décor. All proceeds benefit the school. www.visitwesterville.org
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Handel: Messiah
Nov. 23-24
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The talent of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Symphony Chorus join a host of guest vocalists to perform Handel’s moving and spiritual oratorio Messiah. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Christmas Fair
Nov. 23-24
Ohio Expo Center
Shop from more than 150 artists at this annual holiday market. 10times.com/christmasfair
A Cheerful Event
Nov. 24, 1-4 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
An Uptown shopping event that features a drawing for two $100 Meza gift cards. www.visitwesterviile.org
Columbus Turkey Trot
Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m.
Shops on Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington
Start Thanksgiving with this annual, festive race. www.columbusturkeytrot.com
CAPA presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This classic holiday play and its beloved characters return to Columbus to spread the Christmas spirit. This event features organist Clark Wilson on the Mighty Morton theater organ, performing seasonal favorite tunes before the play begins and during intermission. www.capa.com
Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K & 10K
Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m.
Columbus, 333 W. Broad St.
Work off that Thanksgiving dinner with this annual race. www.runsignup.com
Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge
Nov. 30-Dec. 21
30 E. College Ave., Westerville
Don’t miss this classic story told by this local group. www.goodmedicineproductions.org
CAPA presents Disney Junior Holiday Party
Dec. 1, 3 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Bundle up and head over to Palace Theatre for a magical musical the kids will adore. www.capa.com
2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Makoy Event Center, 5463 Center St.
This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. www.visitdublinohio.com
BYOB Holiday Cruise & Lights Tour
Dec. 1–Jan. 5, 9-11 p.m.
North High Brewing, 1288 N. High St.
Bring your whole crew and get ready to drink! The tour starts and ends in the Short North Arts District. www.shortnorthtrolley.com
Snowflake Castle
Dec. 2-8
Everal Barn and Homestead, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville
Stop by Santa’s workshop and visit with his elves at this annual event. www.westerville.org
Hanby Christmas Open House
Dec. 3, 7-9 p.m.
Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., Westerville
Stop by the Hanby House to experience its holiday decorations and to learn about its history. www.hanbyhouse.org
Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes
Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Run away to the circus with Cirque Musica’s Holiday Wishes concert. This performance brings the joy of Christmas and the circus together with a live symphony orchestra. www.cirquemusica.com
Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays
Dec. 4-8
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The Columbus Jazz Orchestra welcomes you to enjoy their entertaining holiday concert. Guest stars include Nicki Parrott, the vocalist and bassist, and Z.F. Taylor, a vocalist from Columbus. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Holiday Lights Tour
Dec. 5-27
LeVeque Tower, 50 W. Broad St.
Explore downtown Columbus to enjoy thousands of twinkling lights in locations including Scioto Mile and Columbus Commons. www.columbuscityadventures.com
Columbus Winterfair
Dec. 6-8
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Pick up Christmas presents at the 43rd annual Winterfair, offering fine craft by more than 400 artists from across America. www.winterfair.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops
Dec. 6-8
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear, or by listening to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus sing loud! www.columbussymphony.com
Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Open House
Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village, 15 E. Columbus St.
During the Olde Village Holiday Gathering, stop by this open house for tours and children’s activities. www.pickerington.net
Pickerington Community Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street
Dec. 6-15
Wigwam Theater, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.
Pickerington Community Theatre showcases this classic holiday story for its winter production. www.pctshows.com
CATCO is Kids presents A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail
Dec. 6-22
Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave.
Everyone loves Christopher Robin and his furry friends. Eeyore’s Christmas story is perfect for children to learn about sharing and caring during the holidays. www.catco.org
Yuletide Arts & Crafts Show
Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main St.
Handmade arts and crafts show that hosts 60-70 vendors. Admission is free! www.fairsandfestivals.net
New Albany Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 7-15
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
Witness the magic of this classic ballet. www.newalbanyballet.com
Jingle Bell Run
Dec. 7, 8 a.m.-noon
Genoa Park
Kick-off the holiday season with this fun (and noisy) race. www.events.arthritis.org
NC4K Reindeer Run 5K
Dec. 7, 8:45 a.m.
Huber Park, 1520 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg
Support a great cause and stay fit when competing in this race. The event also features holiday music, giveaways and hot chocolate. Proceeds for the run will benefit kids and teens battling cancer during the holiday season. www.runsignup.com
Santa Saturday Ornament and Gift Tag Craft
Dec. 7, 2-4 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Apart from festive music, crafts and meeting Santa Claus, this annual event is also collecting non-perishable food items for the Pickerington Food Pantry. For each item a family brings, they will receive and entry into the gift basket drawing; up to five tickets per family. www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show
Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.
Nothing says the holidays like precious handmade crafts. www.gingerbreadcottage.org
Star Bazaar
Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Blendon Lodge, Westerville
Enjoy craft items, homemade jars and cookie trays at this annual event. www.visitwesterville.org
Holly Days in the Historic District
Dec. 7, 1-5 p.m.
Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.
Get in the holiday spirit with this festive event in Dublin. www.visitdublinohio.com
Santa in the Park
Dec. 7, 2-6 p.m.
Bridge Park, Longshore St.
Don’t miss the opportunity to ask Santa for that video game you’ve been dying to play. www.bridge-park.com
An Old Fashioned Christmas at Coffman Homestead
Dec. 7, 1-7 p.m.
Fletcher Coffman House, 6659 Emerald Pkwy.
Go back in time and experience Christmas in a new light. www.dublinohiohistory.org
Craftin’ Outlaws: Holiday Alternative Craft Fair
Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art
Enjoy this annual event where admission is free and gifts are unique. www.columbusonthecheap.com
Not Your Mama’s Craft Market at Village Lights
Dec. 8, 2-8 p.m.
Schiller Park, Columbus
Enjoy free admission and unique gifts and treasures perfect for holiday gifts. More information.
The Westerville Children’s Christmas Parade and Rudolph Run 5K
Dec. 8, various times
Throughout Westerville
Enjoy this longstanding tradition presented by the Westerville Lions Club. From a festive race to an upbeat parade, this day is all about the holidays and giving back. www.visitwesterville.com
Downtown Holiday Lights Tour
Dec. 10, 6:30-9 p.m.
Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Pack the whole family in the van to drive through downtown Columbus and experience the magic of Christmas lights. www.uaoh.net
CAPA presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2019
Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Celebrated saxophonist Dave Koz will be performing with Jonathon Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and special guest Chris Walker. www.capa.com
Evening at the North Pole
Dec. 12-13
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Enjoy a light meal with special desert and beverages served by Santa’s elves. Santa will share stories from his North Pole, and crafts and sing-a-longs will add to the festivities. www.westerville.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Side-by-Side Sing Along
Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 W. Main St.
Raise your voice with the orchestra to sing along to Christmas carols. www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Dec. 13-14
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
With his nose so bright, Rudolph and his crew take over the stage to teach a special holiday message. www.capa.com
BalletMet presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 13-28
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Make this beautiful ballet a holiday tradition and enjoy the magic of the theater as Clara journeys to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy. www.balletmet.org
Santa Speedo Dash for Diabetes
Dec. 14, 9:45 a.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
This race is fun for all ages, featuring a post-race party and a best-dressed contest, all while raising money for the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. www.lifecarealliance.org
Andrea Bocelli
Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Andrea Bocelli returns to Columbus after nearly a decade to perform Christmas classics with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.schottensteincenter.com
Christine’s Christmas Concert
Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
This inspiring holiday concert by Mark King celebrates Christine Wilson, a young woman who lost her life in a house fire. Celebrate her legacy by raising money for children’s charities. www.christineschristmas.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Sounds of the Season
Dec. 14-15
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Percussion master Colin Currie comes to Columbus to perform Helen Grime’s “Percussion Concerto.” www.promusicacolumbus.org
Freeze Your Fanny 5K/10K
Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
Sharon Woods Metro Park, Westerville
This race says it all – make sure to wear warm clothes! www.localraces.com
2019 Hilliard Holiday Craft Show and Bake Sale
Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3p.m.
5035 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard
Get your last-minute gits at this annual event that features handmade crafts and sweet treats. www.fairsandfestivals.net
Dublin Snowflake 5K
Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.
Burn off some holiday cookies by partaking in this annual race. www.runsignup.com
Warrior Rush: Winter Soldier 5K Obstacle Challenge
Dec. 15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus
Put your athletic skills to the test at this race. www.eventbrite.com
Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season
Dec. 15, 5 p.m.
Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear the beautiful sounds of the season by this local orchestra. www.westervillesymphony.org
Uptown Holiday Ice Sculpture Tour
Dec. 20, 5 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Witness amazing ice sculptures during this festive event. www.shopuptownwesterville.com
CAPA presents A Magical Cirque Christmas
Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Watch astounding performers and cirque artists come together to celebrate the season of cheer. www.capa.com
Dusty Guitar presents Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical
Dec. 17, 6 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
For the first time ever, the Elf is leaving the shelf and heading to the theater as this all-new musical heads to Columbus. www.elfontheshelfmusical.com
Mad Mad Men Swingin’ Holiday Show
Dec. 19-22
McConnell Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington
These shows sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to attend the memorable show that takes you back to simpler times in America. www.mcconnellarts.org
Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl
Dec. 20, 8 p.m. and Dec. 21, 3 and 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Join in on the holiday ballet based on the story of the Little Match Girl. www.columbusdancetheatre.com
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
Dec. 22, 3 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
The New Albany tradition sells out every year, so make sure to buy tickets soon for an afternoon of holiday cheer. www.newalbanysymphony.net
CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The remixed contemporary dance is returning to Columbus for an upbeat night of holiday fun for the whole family. www.capa.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 26, 3 and 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
The TSO has a brand new production of “Christmas Eve & Other Stories” that hasn’t been performed in over eight years. www.nationwidearena.com
Jazz Arts Group presents Swingin’ in the New Year
Dec. 28, 8-10 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling and his quartet return to Columbus. Buy tickets early, because it has sold out the past two years! www.jazzartsgroup.org
Glass Town Countdown: Lancaster’s New Year’s Eve Party
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster
At midnight, watch the lighting and ascent of the giant glass globe, which is covered in more than 500 hand-blown ornaments. During the event, create your own glass globe which will be displayed in downtown Lancaster. www.visitfairfieldcounty.org