Your Guide for all things HOLIDAY!

Technology Tip | Press "Contol plus F" or "Command plus F" on your keyboard and start searching for events using keywords like "Westerville" or "Craft Show."

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights

Nov. 15-Jan. 5

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

The zoo’s annual Wildlights spectacle is back to add some holiday cheer to your encounter of more than 7,000 animals. www.columbuszoo.org

2019 Holiday Market

Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-noon

Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

Shop from more than 35 crafters at this annual holiday fair. More information.

Conservatory Aglow

Nov. 16-Jan. 5

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

The Franklin Park Conservatory lights up its beautiful displays and landscapes with a dazzling holiday show. Be awed by the conservatory’s horticultural displays enhanced by artful lights, poinsettia plant floods and cheerful colors. www.fpconservatory.org

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run

Nov. 17, 7:30 a.m.

McFerson Commons Park

Run a race and get hot chocolate? We’re in! www.hotchocolate15k.com/columbus

Easton’s 21st Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 22, 6:30-9 p.m.

Easton Town Center

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with the whole family at Easton Town Center’s annual lighting ceremony. Gather in town square for the arrival of Santa, the lighting of the 56-foot Christmas tree and other surprises that are sure to delight. www.eastontowncenter.com

Picture and Old-Fashioned Christmas

Nov. 23, noon-4:30 p.m.

Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., Westervile

Dress up in your favorite old-fashion holiday attire and take a photo in this historic homestead. www.hanbyhouse.org

Deck the Halls Christmas Bazaar

Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Paul the Apostle School, Westerville

Shop from more than 100 vendors offering unique gifts and décor. All proceeds benefit the school. www.visitwesterville.org

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Handel: Messiah

Nov. 23-24

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The talent of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Symphony Chorus join a host of guest vocalists to perform Handel’s moving and spiritual oratorio Messiah. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Christmas Fair

Nov. 23-24

Ohio Expo Center

Shop from more than 150 artists at this annual holiday market. 10times.com/christmasfair

A Cheerful Event

Nov. 24, 1-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

An Uptown shopping event that features a drawing for two $100 Meza gift cards. www.visitwesterviile.org

Columbus Turkey Trot

Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m.

Shops on Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington

Start Thanksgiving with this annual, festive race. www.columbusturkeytrot.com

CAPA presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This classic holiday play and its beloved characters return to Columbus to spread the Christmas spirit. This event features organist Clark Wilson on the Mighty Morton theater organ, performing seasonal favorite tunes before the play begins and during intermission. www.capa.com

Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K & 10K

Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m.

Columbus, 333 W. Broad St.

Work off that Thanksgiving dinner with this annual race. www.runsignup.com

Good Medicine Productions presents Uptown Scrooge

Nov. 30-Dec. 21

30 E. College Ave., Westerville

Don’t miss this classic story told by this local group. www.goodmedicineproductions.org

CAPA presents Disney Junior Holiday Party

Dec. 1, 3 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Bundle up and head over to Palace Theatre for a magical musical the kids will adore. www.capa.com

2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Makoy Event Center, 5463 Center St.

This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. www.visitdublinohio.com

BYOB Holiday Cruise & Lights Tour

Dec. 1–Jan. 5, 9-11 p.m.

North High Brewing, 1288 N. High St.

Bring your whole crew and get ready to drink! The tour starts and ends in the Short North Arts District. www.shortnorthtrolley.com

Snowflake Castle

Dec. 2-8

Everal Barn and Homestead, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Stop by Santa’s workshop and visit with his elves at this annual event. www.westerville.org

Hanby Christmas Open House

Dec. 3, 7-9 p.m.

Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., Westerville

Stop by the Hanby House to experience its holiday decorations and to learn about its history. www.hanbyhouse.org

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes

Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Run away to the circus with Cirque Musica’s Holiday Wishes concert. This performance brings the joy of Christmas and the circus together with a live symphony orchestra. www.cirquemusica.com

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays

Dec. 4-8

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra welcomes you to enjoy their entertaining holiday concert. Guest stars include Nicki Parrott, the vocalist and bassist, and Z.F. Taylor, a vocalist from Columbus. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Holiday Lights Tour

Dec. 5-27

LeVeque Tower, 50 W. Broad St.

Explore downtown Columbus to enjoy thousands of twinkling lights in locations including Scioto Mile and Columbus Commons. www.columbuscityadventures.com

Columbus Winterfair

Dec. 6-8

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Pick up Christmas presents at the 43rd annual Winterfair, offering fine craft by more than 400 artists from across America. www.winterfair.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops

Dec. 6-8

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear, or by listening to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus sing loud! www.columbussymphony.com

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Open House

Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village, 15 E. Columbus St.

During the Olde Village Holiday Gathering, stop by this open house for tours and children’s activities. www.pickerington.net

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street

Dec. 6-15

Wigwam Theater, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.

Pickerington Community Theatre showcases this classic holiday story for its winter production. www.pctshows.com

CATCO is Kids presents A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail

Dec. 6-22

Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave.

Everyone loves Christopher Robin and his furry friends. Eeyore’s Christmas story is perfect for children to learn about sharing and caring during the holidays. www.catco.org

Yuletide Arts & Crafts Show

Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main St.

Handmade arts and crafts show that hosts 60-70 vendors. Admission is free! www.fairsandfestivals.net

New Albany Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 7-15

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

Witness the magic of this classic ballet. www.newalbanyballet.com

Jingle Bell Run

Dec. 7, 8 a.m.-noon

Genoa Park

Kick-off the holiday season with this fun (and noisy) race. www.events.arthritis.org

NC4K Reindeer Run 5K

Dec. 7, 8:45 a.m.

Huber Park, 1520 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg

Support a great cause and stay fit when competing in this race. The event also features holiday music, giveaways and hot chocolate. Proceeds for the run will benefit kids and teens battling cancer during the holiday season. www.runsignup.com

Santa Saturday Ornament and Gift Tag Craft

Dec. 7, 2-4 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

Apart from festive music, crafts and meeting Santa Claus, this annual event is also collecting non-perishable food items for the Pickerington Food Pantry. For each item a family brings, they will receive and entry into the gift basket drawing; up to five tickets per family. www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show

Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

Nothing says the holidays like precious handmade crafts. www.gingerbreadcottage.org

Star Bazaar

Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blendon Lodge, Westerville

Enjoy craft items, homemade jars and cookie trays at this annual event. www.visitwesterville.org

Holly Days in the Historic District

Dec. 7, 1-5 p.m.

Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.

Get in the holiday spirit with this festive event in Dublin. www.visitdublinohio.com

Santa in the Park

Dec. 7, 2-6 p.m.

Bridge Park, Longshore St.

Don’t miss the opportunity to ask Santa for that video game you’ve been dying to play. www.bridge-park.com

An Old Fashioned Christmas at Coffman Homestead

Dec. 7, 1-7 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman House, 6659 Emerald Pkwy.

Go back in time and experience Christmas in a new light. www.dublinohiohistory.org

Craftin’ Outlaws: Holiday Alternative Craft Fair

Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art

Enjoy this annual event where admission is free and gifts are unique. www.columbusonthecheap.com

Not Your Mama’s Craft Market at Village Lights

Dec. 8, 2-8 p.m.

Schiller Park, Columbus

Enjoy free admission and unique gifts and treasures perfect for holiday gifts. More information.

The Westerville Children’s Christmas Parade and Rudolph Run 5K

Dec. 8, various times

Throughout Westerville

Enjoy this longstanding tradition presented by the Westerville Lions Club. From a festive race to an upbeat parade, this day is all about the holidays and giving back. www.visitwesterville.com

Downtown Holiday Lights Tour

Dec. 10, 6:30-9 p.m.

Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

Pack the whole family in the van to drive through downtown Columbus and experience the magic of Christmas lights. www.uaoh.net

CAPA presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2019

Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Celebrated saxophonist Dave Koz will be performing with Jonathon Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and special guest Chris Walker. www.capa.com

Evening at the North Pole

Dec. 12-13

Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

Enjoy a light meal with special desert and beverages served by Santa’s elves. Santa will share stories from his North Pole, and crafts and sing-a-longs will add to the festivities. www.westerville.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Side-by-Side Sing Along

Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 W. Main St.

Raise your voice with the orchestra to sing along to Christmas carols. www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Dec. 13-14

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

With his nose so bright, Rudolph and his crew take over the stage to teach a special holiday message. www.capa.com

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 13-28

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Make this beautiful ballet a holiday tradition and enjoy the magic of the theater as Clara journeys to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy. www.balletmet.org

Santa Speedo Dash for Diabetes

Dec. 14, 9:45 a.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

This race is fun for all ages, featuring a post-race party and a best-dressed contest, all while raising money for the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. www.lifecarealliance.org

Andrea Bocelli

Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Andrea Bocelli returns to Columbus after nearly a decade to perform Christmas classics with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.schottensteincenter.com

Christine’s Christmas Concert

Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This inspiring holiday concert by Mark King celebrates Christine Wilson, a young woman who lost her life in a house fire. Celebrate her legacy by raising money for children’s charities. www.christineschristmas.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Sounds of the Season

Dec. 14-15

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Percussion master Colin Currie comes to Columbus to perform Helen Grime’s “Percussion Concerto.” www.promusicacolumbus.org

Freeze Your Fanny 5K/10K

Dec. 14, 10 a.m.

Sharon Woods Metro Park, Westerville

This race says it all – make sure to wear warm clothes! www.localraces.com

2019 Hilliard Holiday Craft Show and Bake Sale

Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3p.m.

5035 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

Get your last-minute gits at this annual event that features handmade crafts and sweet treats. www.fairsandfestivals.net

Dublin Snowflake 5K

Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

Burn off some holiday cookies by partaking in this annual race. www.runsignup.com

Warrior Rush: Winter Soldier 5K Obstacle Challenge

Dec. 15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus

Put your athletic skills to the test at this race. www.eventbrite.com

Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season

Dec. 15, 5 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear the beautiful sounds of the season by this local orchestra. www.westervillesymphony.org

Uptown Holiday Ice Sculpture Tour

Dec. 20, 5 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

Witness amazing ice sculptures during this festive event. www.shopuptownwesterville.com

CAPA presents A Magical Cirque Christmas

Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Watch astounding performers and cirque artists come together to celebrate the season of cheer. www.capa.com

Dusty Guitar presents Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical

Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

For the first time ever, the Elf is leaving the shelf and heading to the theater as this all-new musical heads to Columbus. www.elfontheshelfmusical.com

Mad Mad Men Swingin’ Holiday Show

Dec. 19-22

McConnell Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

These shows sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to attend the memorable show that takes you back to simpler times in America. www.mcconnellarts.org

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl

Dec. 20, 8 p.m. and Dec. 21, 3 and 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Join in on the holiday ballet based on the story of the Little Match Girl. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 22, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

The New Albany tradition sells out every year, so make sure to buy tickets soon for an afternoon of holiday cheer. www.newalbanysymphony.net

CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The remixed contemporary dance is returning to Columbus for an upbeat night of holiday fun for the whole family. www.capa.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 26, 3 and 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The TSO has a brand new production of “Christmas Eve & Other Stories” that hasn’t been performed in over eight years. www.nationwidearena.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Swingin’ in the New Year

Dec. 28, 8-10 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling and his quartet return to Columbus. Buy tickets early, because it has sold out the past two years! www.jazzartsgroup.org

Glass Town Countdown: Lancaster’s New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster

At midnight, watch the lighting and ascent of the giant glass globe, which is covered in more than 500 hand-blown ornaments. During the event, create your own glass globe which will be displayed in downtown Lancaster. www.visitfairfieldcounty.org