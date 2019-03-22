Picks & Previews | CityScene April/May 2019

CAPA presents Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown

April 3, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.

The debate between The Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 54 years ago. These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, throw down, courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show. www.capa.com

Huntertones

April 5, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Huntertones brings people together from around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music. With high energy, horn-driven sound features and genre-bending composition, the concert is an entertaining, unconventional performance. www.jazzartsgroup.org

CAPA presents Rhett & Link: Live in Concert

April 6, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Good Mythical Morning with Rhett & Link is the most watched daily online show. It features an informative discussion on topics within pop culture and contains ironic, quirky, entertaining twists. www.capa.com

CAPA presents The Play That Goes Wrong

April 9-14, times vary

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Broadway’s funniest and longest-running play, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything, opening night of the play’s production, The Murder at Haversham Manor is disastrous and entertaining. www.capa.com

BalletMet presents Cinderella

April 12-14, times vary

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

BalletMet introduces Cinderella, with choreography by Edward Liang and music by Prokofiev. Join in on the race against the midnight toll as this fairytale comes to life on stage. The performance boasts of lush production, a beautiful score and lifelike characters. www.ballet.met.org

Blast: The Big Science Bash

April 13, 7 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Food from 20-plus restaurants, local craft beers, hands-on exhibits, live music, dancing, a photo booth and auction are some of the highlights of this COSI fundraiser. www.cosi.org

Opera Columbus presents Opera Swings Jazz

April 14, times vary

Southern Theatre, 5115, 21 E. Main St.

Opera Columbus performs a creative, unique mash-up in collaboration with the Jazz Arts Group, combining two unlikely but well-loved art forms. Listen to this one-of-a-kind music in what’s been called a “ground-breaking interpretation.” www.operacolumbus.org

2019 Designer Showcase

April 19-May 19, Monday, Closed; Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

This year, Decorators’ Show House becomes Designer Showcase and moves into the first floor of the Walter Wing. Sixteen local designers will transform galleries into 18 creative living spaces, including bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms and kitchens. www.columbusmuseum.org

Bad Suns

April 26, 7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St.

Bad Suns is inspired by the gothic-tinged post punk of The Cure and Elvis Castello. Their distinctive sound fuses intricate, rock-esque guitar riffs, pop hooks and existential angst. Catch the indie rock quintet as they hit the road in support of their latest album Mystic Truth, due for release on March 22, 2019. www.promowestlive.com

An Evening with Jason Alexander

April 27, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Renowned as the iconic George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” Jason Alexander comes to Columbus as a Tony Award-winning Broadway song-and-dance man. His collaboration with the Columbus Symphony retells his hilarious journey to the Broadway stage and features audience interaction, comedy and music. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents Patton Oswalt

April 28, 7 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Actor, writer and comedian Patton Oswalt brings all his success in entertainment to the Ohio Theatre stage. He’s known for playing Spencer Olchin in the sitcom The King of Queens, voicing Remy in the Pixar film Ratatouille, co-starring with Charlize Theron in Young Adult and guest starring as the Koenigs on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. www.capa.com

COSI Science Festival

May 1-4, times vary

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI celebrates science with a dynamic and fun festival called the COSI Science Festival on May 1-4, 2019. The Festival, expected to be among the largest science events in Ohio history, includes four days of events showcasing science around the central Ohio community and concludes with a hands-on, day-long carnival-style celebration on the Scioto Peninsula outside COSI. www.cosiscifest.org

CATCO presents Haroun and the Sea of Stories

May 3-12, times vary

Agnes Jeffrey Shedd Theater, Columbus School for Girls, 56 S. Columbia Avenue

In this captivating work of fantasy peopled by magicians and fantastical talking animals, Haroun sets out on an adventure to restore the poisoned source of the Sea of Stories. He learns about the power of storytelling, naming and identity. Featuring originally composed music and dances of South East Asian descent, Haroun and the Sea of Stories will be a feast for the eyes, ears, mind and soul. www.catcoistheatre.org

CAPA presents Derek Hough: Live!

May 4, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Emmy Award-winning dancer and choreographer Derek Hough brings live dance to his first-ever solo tour. The show features amazing production, versatility and Hough’s stage presence. The performance is filled with styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop. www.capa.com

Broadway in Columbus presents Hello, Dolly!

May 7-12, times vary

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Tony Award-winning Broadway icon, Betty Buckley, stars in Hello, Dolly! The box-office-breaking show pays tribute to the original work of director Gower Champion. It’s been called a musical comedy dream and a must-see event. www.columbus.broadway.com

CAPA presents Funny As Ish Comedy Tour: Mike Epps, Sommore, Lavall Crawford, DC Young Fly

May 10, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Indiana native Mike Epps brings his dark comedy and hilarious talent to the stage. Epps recently released a new comedy DVD, "Funny Bidness," and will follow that up with a debut comedy rap album called "Funny Bidness: Da Album." The album features Snoop Dogg, T.I. and Kid Rock. www.capa.com

Walk MS: Columbus 2019

May 11, 7 a.m.

Starts at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Road

Walk MS brings the community together for a good cause at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The event brings awareness to MS and helps work towards the goal of finding a cure. There are 1- and 3-mile routes available, and registration and fundraising can be done online. www.nationalmssociety.org

CAPA presents George Noory Live Kickin’ it in Columbus

May 11, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

From radio to stage, you’re sure to enjoy this experience. George Noory Live will be jam-packed with fun and lively conversation as Noory talks with special guests like ghost whisperers, hypnotists and a paranormal mystery reacher. www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Our Town…Columbus

May 17-18, times vary

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Tim Veach introduces world premiere dance-theatre work with an original score by Korine Fujiwara. The live performance is beautifully executed by the Carpe Diem String Quartet. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

National Geographic presents Symphony for Our World

May 19, 5 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This concert combines stunning National Geographic footage with an original symphony, taking audiences through a breathtaking journey of music and nature. The 90-minute, live performance delves into coastlines of the world, mountains and depths of the sea. www.capa.com

Apocalyptica

May 22, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Apocalyptica is one of the most interesting and unique metal bands in the industry. The band is comprised of cello players and one drummer, who gives their music an exciting punch and rock sound. You’re sure to enjoy this thrilling experience. www.columbustheatre.com

The Memorial Tournament

May 27-June 2

May 27-June 2

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

Jack Nicklaus’ annual PGA tournament is back in Dublin for year No. 43, bringing with it the best golfers in the world. www.thememorialtournament.com

CATCO presents Holmes and Watson

May 29-June 16, times vary

Van Fleet Theatre, CPAC, 549 Franklin Ave.

The world knows the great detective Sherlock Holmes tragically went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis Professor Moriarty. Or did he? This story delves into the fact that Holmes' body was never retrieved, and several frauds, fakes and charlatans have since come forward to lay claim to his identity. It’s up to Dr. Watson to disprove them and defend Holmes. www.catco.org

58th Annual Columbus Arts Festival

June 7-9; Friday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Scioto Mile, Rich and Main Street bridges and COSI

The Columbus Arts Festival, presented by American Electric Power and produced by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, celebrates its 58th year of bringing the best in fine art and fine craft to Columbus. www.columbusartsfestival.org