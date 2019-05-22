Picks & Previews | CityScene June 2019

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents Selections from the Pizzuti Collection

Through Aug. 18

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio proudly presents Selections from the Pizzuti Collection, showcasing contemporary masters and emerging faces keen on leaving their mark on the art world. Local and international artists whose media range from painting and fiber art to sculpture and design will be exhibited, highlighting a collection that is diverse, vibrant and provides a window into this moment in time. www.decartsohio.org

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

May 27-June 2

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

The annual event, founded and hosted by Jack Nicklaus, is a premier event of the PGA Tour held in Dublin. And it's confirmed that Tiger Woods is playing! www.thememorialtournament.com

CAPA presents the Christian Nodal Ahora Tour

June 2, 9 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Best known for his debut single, “Adiós Amor”, Christian Nodal, a Mexican singer and songwriter will lead a night full of “mariachero” music and fan favorites. www.capa.com

CAPA Marquee Awards

June 3, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 55 E. State St.

The CAPA Marquee Awards will honor schools, students and directors of distinction who have excelled artistically in high school theater. www.capa.com

Blooms & Butterflies

Through Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Franklin Park Conservatory presents the 25th anniversary of Blooms & Butterflies. Once again, the tropical haven is home to hundreds of diverse and colorful butterflies who fly freely in the Pacific Island Water Garden. www.fpconservatory.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Franklin Park Conservatory

Columbus Chicken and Beer Festival

June 1, noon-9 p.m.

West Bank Park, 303 W. Main St.

The third Columbus family cookout is back with local chicken, beer and bands at West Bank Park. Entry is free for the whole family and a portion of the proceeds go to Franklinton Preparatory Academy’s Adopt a Student Program. www.chickenandbeerfest.com

CAPA presents Finding Neverland

June 4-6, 7:30 p.m.; June 7, 8 p.m.; June 8, 7 and 8 p.m.; June 9, 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Ohio Theatre presents Finding Neverland, telling the incredible story of Peter Pan who travels to the mystical land of Neverland where childhood lasts forever. www.capa.com

Movies by Moonlight

June 4-Aug. 27, Tuesdays

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center

Each Tuesday in June, July and August, Easton Town Center offers movies under the stars featuring favorites for the whole family. For showtimes, visit www.eastontowncenter.com

COSI presents D-Day: Normandy 1944

Through June 6, 3 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI blends multiple cinematographic techniques to bring this monumental event to the big screen and in 3-D. www.cosi.org

Columbus Arts Festival

June 7-9, June 7, 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; June 8, 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; June 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Downton Riverfront

More than 250 professional juried visual artists, six performing art stages, a Hands-on Activities Village, the Big Local Arts Tent, food vendors and local craft brews kick off the summer at the Columbus Arts Festival. www.columbusartsfestival.org

× Expand Columbus Arts Festival GCAC Columbus Arts Festival 2017 GCAC Columbus Arts Festival 2017

Opera Project Columbus presents Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi

June 7, 7:30 p.m.; June 9, 3 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Rigoletto is widely considered the first of the operatic masterpieces of Verdi's middle-to-late career. Its tragic story revolves around the licentious Duke of Mantua; his hunch-backed court jester, Rigoletto; and Rigoletto's beautiful daughter Gilda. The opera's original title, La maledizione, refers to a curse placed on both the Duke and Rigoletto by a courtier whose daughter the Duke has seduced with Rigoletto's encouragement. The curse comes to fruition when Gilda falls in love with the Duke and sacrifices her life to save him from the assassin hired by her father. www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

Sundays at Scioto

June 9-July 28, 7-8:30 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

June performances for the 36th annual Dublin Arts Council Sundays at Scioto concert series include Ball in the House on June 9, Heidi Burson on June 16 and The Byrne Brothers on June 23. www.dublinarts.org

The Strumbellas’ Rattlesnake US Tour 2019

June 14, 7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St.

The American indie rock band from outside of Kingston, Ontario comes to Newport Music Hall performing music from its latest album, Rattlesnake. www.promowestlive.com

COSI After Dark: Summer Camp

June 13, 6 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI presents Summer Camp, but for adults, with a variety of beverages and concessions. www.cosi.org

Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

June 14-15, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Broadway and Columbus streets, Grove City

Featuring only Ohio-crafted wines, the festival includes art vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. www.grovecitytowncenter.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grove City Town Center Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

Columbus Pride Festival and Parade

June 14-16; parade 10:30 a.m. June 15

Bicentennial and Genoa Park, 233 Civic Center Dr.

The annual Columbus Pride Festival, one of the largest pride festivals in the Midwest, will take place on the Scioto Mile with more than 180 vendors, three music stages, special areas and, of course, a parade. www.columbuspride.org

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

June 14-16

Creekside Park, Gahanna

The showcase features the best blues and jazz music in Ohio as well as a family fun zone, amusement rides, bourbon and craft beer tastings, artisan shopping, and lots of food. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Irvin PR Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

26th annual Worthington Arts Festival

June 15-16

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

Check out one of central Ohio’s premier community fine art and craft shows in Worthington. The two-day festival, held on the front lawn at the McConnell Arts Center, draws approximately 25,000 visitors. www.worthingtonartsfestival.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio Summer Camp: The Legend of Slappy Hooper: An American Tale

June 17-21, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

Time to stretch the imagination! Kids learn what it takes to make the show go on. From the storyline of this classic American tale to the ticket printing, every aspect of this production will be hands on - including making puppets, painting scenery and lighting the stage. Camp will close with a full-scale production of The Legend of Slappy Hooper: An American Tale. www.decartsohio.org

Easton Art Affair

June 21-23

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center

The 20th annual part-gallery, part-street fair will feature fine arts from paintings and photography to sculpture and handmade jewelry. www.eastonartaffair.com

New Kids On The Block with Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt & Pepa, and Naughty by Nature

June 22, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The multi-platinum pop-super group, New Kids On The Block will take the stage with their entourage of Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt & Pepa, and Naughty by Nature at the Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com

Willie Nelson Outlaw Music Festival

June 23, 2:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Willie Nelson, along with an electrifying line-up that includes the Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show and Dawes comes to Nationwide Arena. www.nationwidearena.com

The Kelton House Gala

June 22, 7-10 p.m.

Kelton House Museum and Garden, 586 E. Town St.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Kelton House Museum & Garden will be hosting its Ruby Jubilee, complete with dinner and drinks presented by the Junior League of Columbus. www.jlcolumbus.com

Haus Und Garten Tour

June 29, 4:30-10 p.m.; June 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

588 S. 3rd St.

The pre-show will be held on Saturday evening, then the German Village Society hosts its annual German Village Haus Und Garten Tour on Sunday, where 5,000 ticketholders can see the beauty behind the garden gate. www.germanvillage.com