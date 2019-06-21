Picks & Previews | CityScene July 2019

Red, White & Boom!

July 3, noon-11 p.m.

Downtown Columbus

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the largest fireworks display in Ohio. Festivities begin at noon. www.redwhiteandboom.org

Sounds on the Town

July 3-Aug.28, 6-9 pm.

Easton Town Center

160 Easton Town Center

Every Wednesday features a new band and genre ranging from Latin dance music to classic rock and country. www.eastontowncenter.com

Doo Dah Parade and Block Party

July 4, 1 p.m.

Short North Arts District

The 35th annual Doo Dah Parade celebrates freedom of speech through humor. It’s free to march in the parade as long as you wear a silly outfit. Block party starts on Buttles Avenue at High Street and runs from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

www.doodahparade.com

The Killers

July 11, 7 p.m.

Express Live!

405 Neil Ave.

Get your rock on with fan-favorites like Mr. Brightside and When You Were Young.

www.promowestlive.com

COSI After Dark

July 11, 6-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI After Dark brings visitors back to prehistoric times with Dinosaurs!

www.cosi.org

JazZoo ft. Maurice Hines

July 12, 8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Take a walk on the wild side with Maurice Hines as he sings classics by Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Goodguys 22nd PG Nationals

July 12-14

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

A massive collection of vintage hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and classics. The convention also features more than 450 vendors, with the biggest event of the weekend being the Friday Night Vintage Drag Race.

www.ohioexpocenter.com

Ohio Wine Festival

July 12-13

North Market, 59 Spruce St.

Ohio wineries bring their best to the North Market for two days of wine tasting, food sampling, entertainment and culinary demonstrations.

www.northmarket.com

CATCO is Kids presents Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR.

July 12, 7 p.m.; July 13-14, 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

Journey through Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory with new songs and fan favorites from the 1971 film.

www.catco.org

PBJ & Jazz: Bobby Floyd Trio ft. Dwight Adams

July 13, noon-1 p.m.

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

Grammy-nominated Bobby Floyd and his trio perform alongside guest trumpeter Dwight Adams. This Quattro brings soulful jazz and provides the setting for a perfect afternoon. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce 46th Annual Music and Arts Festival

July 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

Enjoy over 130 local and national artisans, 30 performances and 20 food trucks in picturesque Heritage Park in historic Westerville.

www.westervillechamber.com

Chase Atlantic

July 18, 7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St.

The alternative pop group and production trio Chase Atlantic travels from Cairn, Australia to perform at the Newport Music Hall.

www.newportmusichall.org

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World – Summer Gods Tour 2019

July 16, 6 p.m.

Express Live!, 405 Neil Avenue

Join Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot.

promowestlive.com

The 46th Annual Bonsai Show

July 19-21

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Bonsai Society will lead demonstrations and bonsai workshops. Everything from trees to pottery will be available for sale. www.columbusbonsai.org

Smart, Funny & Black with Amanda Seales

July 13, 8 p.m.

Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.

Amanda Seales presents her game show, SFB, to combat black stereotypes, unchecked appropriation and an overall lack of education in African American history.

www.capa.com

Franklin County Fair

July 13-20

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St.

Featuring animal shows, 4-H project evaluations, pie contests, truck pulls and more.

www.fcfair.org

Jazz and Rib Fest

July 19, 20-21

Scioto Mile

Come sample a variety of ribs and cool off to the sounds of smooth jazz along the Scioto Mile. As always, the competition between rib vendors will be hot! www.hotribscooljazz.org

Michael Bublé

July 21, 8 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

After a lengthy absence, Michael Bublé returns to the stage at The Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com

The Ohio State Fair

July 24-Aug.4

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Enjoy agricultural exhibitions, rides and, of course, fair food. Check the website for concert details. www.ohiostatefair.com

JazZoo ft. Dave Powers & Friends

July 26, 8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Dave Powers, Columbus’s favorite piano man, joined by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and other guest performers.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Westerville Music & Arts Festival 2019

July 13-14, Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

Enjoy two days of art with the perfect soundtrack from more than 30 local musicians and entertainers, plus diverse food offerings from over 20 food trucks and vendors. www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival

Khalid with Clairo present Free Spirit World Tour

July 26, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Grammy recipient DJ Khalid and Clairo will perform selections from Free Spirit. www.nationwidearena.com

Dude Perfect

July 26, 7 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

In their first ever live tour, Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cotton will perform at The Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com

Family Friday Night at COSI

July 26, 5 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Open until 9 p.m. on the last Friday every month. www.cosi.org

Wiz Khalifa: The Decent Exposure Tour

July 28, 6:30 p.m.

Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave.

Wiz Khalifa takes the stage with Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama and Chevy Woods.

promowestlive.com

Thunderpussy and Hollis Brown

July 31, 7 p.m.

The Basement, 391 Neil Ave.

Drawing inspiration from the sounds of 1970’s rock.

www.promowestlive.com

Live Nation Comedy presents Daniel Sloss: X

July 25, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Stand-up comedian, actor and writer of Netflix specials DARK & Jigsaw.

www.capa.com

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 2-4, 11 a.m.

Coffman Park

6780 Coffman Rd.

For 32 years, the first weekend in August has been reserved for what is now the largest three-day Irish Festival on the planet.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Various dates

Gates open at 6 p.m. Concerts start at 8 p.m.

Latin Explosion featuring Tito Puente Jr. and Jon Secada: July 6

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx: July 13

The Spinners: July 20

The Ohio State University Marching Band: July 26-27

Lady Sings the Blues (1972): July 5, 7:30 p.m.

Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937): July 6, 7:30 p.m., July 7, 2 pm & 7:30 pm