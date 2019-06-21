Picks & Previews | CityScene July 2019

Red, White & Boom!
July 3, noon-11 p.m.
Downtown Columbus
Celebrate the Fourth of July at the largest fireworks display in Ohio. Festivities begin at noon. www.redwhiteandboom.org
Sounds on the Town
July 3-Aug.28, 6-9 pm.
Easton Town Center
160 Easton Town Center
Every Wednesday features a new band and genre ranging from Latin dance music to classic rock and country. www.eastontowncenter.com
Doo Dah Parade and Block Party
July 4, 1 p.m.
Short North Arts District
The 35th annual Doo Dah Parade celebrates freedom of speech through humor. It’s free to march in the parade as long as you wear a silly outfit. Block party starts on Buttles Avenue at High Street and runs from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Killers
July 11, 7 p.m.
Express Live!
405 Neil Ave.
Get your rock on with fan-favorites like Mr. Brightside and When You Were Young.
COSI After Dark
July 11, 6-10 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
COSI After Dark brings visitors back to prehistoric times with Dinosaurs!
JazZoo ft. Maurice Hines
July 12, 8-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Take a walk on the wild side with Maurice Hines as he sings classics by Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.
Goodguys 22nd PG Nationals
July 12-14
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
A massive collection of vintage hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and classics. The convention also features more than 450 vendors, with the biggest event of the weekend being the Friday Night Vintage Drag Race.
Ohio Wine Festival
July 12-13
North Market, 59 Spruce St.
Ohio wineries bring their best to the North Market for two days of wine tasting, food sampling, entertainment and culinary demonstrations.
CATCO is Kids presents Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR.
July 12, 7 p.m.; July 13-14, 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.
Journey through Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory with new songs and fan favorites from the 1971 film.
PBJ & Jazz: Bobby Floyd Trio ft. Dwight Adams
July 13, noon-1 p.m.
Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.
Grammy-nominated Bobby Floyd and his trio perform alongside guest trumpeter Dwight Adams. This Quattro brings soulful jazz and provides the setting for a perfect afternoon. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce 46th Annual Music and Arts Festival
July 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.
Enjoy over 130 local and national artisans, 30 performances and 20 food trucks in picturesque Heritage Park in historic Westerville.
Chase Atlantic
July 18, 7 p.m.
Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St.
The alternative pop group and production trio Chase Atlantic travels from Cairn, Australia to perform at the Newport Music Hall.
Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World – Summer Gods Tour 2019
July 16, 6 p.m.
Express Live!, 405 Neil Avenue
Join Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot.
The 46th Annual Bonsai Show
July 19-21
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
The Columbus Bonsai Society will lead demonstrations and bonsai workshops. Everything from trees to pottery will be available for sale. www.columbusbonsai.org
Smart, Funny & Black with Amanda Seales
July 13, 8 p.m.
Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.
Amanda Seales presents her game show, SFB, to combat black stereotypes, unchecked appropriation and an overall lack of education in African American history.
Franklin County Fair
July 13-20
Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St.
Featuring animal shows, 4-H project evaluations, pie contests, truck pulls and more.
Jazz and Rib Fest
July 19, 20-21
Scioto Mile
Come sample a variety of ribs and cool off to the sounds of smooth jazz along the Scioto Mile. As always, the competition between rib vendors will be hot! www.hotribscooljazz.org
Michael Bublé
July 21, 8 p.m.
The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
After a lengthy absence, Michael Bublé returns to the stage at The Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com
The Ohio State Fair
July 24-Aug.4
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Enjoy agricultural exhibitions, rides and, of course, fair food. Check the website for concert details. www.ohiostatefair.com
JazZoo ft. Dave Powers & Friends
July 26, 8-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Dave Powers, Columbus’s favorite piano man, joined by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and other guest performers.
Westerville Music & Arts Festival 2019
July 13-14, Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.
Enjoy two days of art with the perfect soundtrack from more than 30 local musicians and entertainers, plus diverse food offerings from over 20 food trucks and vendors. www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival
Khalid with Clairo present Free Spirit World Tour
July 26, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Grammy recipient DJ Khalid and Clairo will perform selections from Free Spirit. www.nationwidearena.com
Dude Perfect
July 26, 7 p.m.
The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
In their first ever live tour, Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cotton will perform at The Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com
Family Friday Night at COSI
July 26, 5 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
Open until 9 p.m. on the last Friday every month. www.cosi.org
Wiz Khalifa: The Decent Exposure Tour
July 28, 6:30 p.m.
Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave.
Wiz Khalifa takes the stage with Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama and Chevy Woods.
Thunderpussy and Hollis Brown
July 31, 7 p.m.
The Basement, 391 Neil Ave.
Drawing inspiration from the sounds of 1970’s rock.
Live Nation Comedy presents Daniel Sloss: X
July 25, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Stand-up comedian, actor and writer of Netflix specials DARK & Jigsaw.
Dublin Irish Festival
Aug. 2-4, 11 a.m.
Coffman Park
6780 Coffman Rd.
For 32 years, the first weekend in August has been reserved for what is now the largest three-day Irish Festival on the planet.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops
Various dates
Gates open at 6 p.m. Concerts start at 8 p.m.
- Latin Explosion featuring Tito Puente Jr. and Jon Secada: July 6
- Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx: July 13
- The Spinners: July 20
- The Ohio State University Marching Band: July 26-27
2019 CAPA Summer Movie Series
- Lady Sings the Blues (1972): July 5, 7:30 p.m.
- Walt Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937): July 6, 7:30 p.m., July 7, 2 pm & 7:30 pm
- Sabrina (1954): July 10-11, 7:30 p.m.
- FRIGHT NITE FRIDAY WITH FRITZ! July 12, 7:30 p.m.
- West Side Story: July 13, 7:30 pm, July 14, 2 pm & 7:30 pm
- Bringing Up Baby: July 17, 7:30 p.m.
- SILENT FILM: Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925): July 18 & 19, 7:30 p.m.
- Hitchcock's Vertigo (1958): July 20, 7:30 pm; July 21, 2 pm & 7:30 pm
- Pillow Talk: July 24- 25, 7:30 p.m.
- FILM NOIR DOUBLE FEATURE: July 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Cartoon Capers: July 27, 10 a.m.
- Woman of the Year: July 27, 7:30 pm; July 28, 2 pm & 7:30 pm
- Jezebel: July 31-August 1, 7:30 p.m.