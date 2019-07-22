Picks & Previews | CityScene August 2019

Dublin Irish Festival
German Village Walking Club
Every Sunday, 8-10 a.m.
Schiller Park, 1000 City Park Ave.
Meet at the Schiller Statue to meet some members of the German Village community and get fit. www.germanvillage.com
Easton’s Movies By Moonlight
Every Tuesday, movie begins at dusk
Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center
Bring a blanket and some popcorn to this free and family-friendly summer movie series! www.eastontowncenter.com
Easton’s Sounds on the Town
Every Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center
Come to Easton for free concerts all summer long. With remaining performances by Urban Jazz Coalition, The Menus, Yumbambe, and Funk Worthy, these concerts will not disappoint. www.eastontowncenter.com
Franklin Park Conservatory’s Botanical Gardens Farmers’ Market
Every Wednesday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Located in the main conservatory parking lot, the Farmer’s Market offers local produce, baked goods and beauty products. www.fpconservatory.org
Ohio State Fair
Through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. (except on Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.)
The Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Come see the Butter Cow, chat with Smokey Bear and eat some funnel cake at the almost 170-year-old fair. www.ohiostatefair.com
Commons for Kids
Aug. 2 and 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
With bounce houses, carousel rides, crafts and games this event is a kid’s dream. www.columbuscommons.org
JazZoo: Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell
Aug. 2, 8-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Nelson Rangell, the critically acclaimed jazz saxophone and flute virtuoso, will perform classic and contemporary jazz tunes as well as songs from his CD, By Light. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Pelotonia
Aug. 2-4
Throughout central Ohio
With routes ranging from 25-200 miles, this annual bike race benefitting cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is sure to be a fun ride. www.pelotonia.org
Dublin Irish Festival
Aug. 2-4
Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd.
The largest three-day Irish Festival in the world, with seven stages, 65 acts and more than 535 performers, the Dublin Irish Festival has been bringing the Irish spirit to central Ohio for 32 years. www.dublinirishfestival.org
The Great Amazing Race Family Adventure Run/Walk
Aug. 3, 4-7 p.m.
Columbus Park of Roses, 3901 N. High St.
Based on the popular TV show The Amazing Race, two-person teams race in a 1.5 mile cross country course. In order to win, you and your partner must work together to complete the variety of physical and mental challenges. www.greatamazingrace.com
Live Fire Sunday August
Aug. 4, 1-4 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory Live Fire Cooking Theater, 1777 E. Broad St.
Come see Jim Budros and conservatory staff demonstrate different cooking techniques. www.fpconservatory.org
Tuesday Songwriters’ Circle
Aug. 6, 7-9 p.m.
Bronwynn Theatre, 777 Evening St.
Hosted by Eric Ahlteen and the Columbus Songwriters Association, bring your instrument and original songs to this informal meeting of fellow songwriters. www.mcconnellarts.org
2019 America’s Greatest Films series: The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Aug. 6, 7 p.m.
Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St.
Come take a walk down the yellow brick road through the Land of Oz with Dorothy and Toto as they go on an adventure to get back home to Kansas. www.drexel.net
Boyz II Men Concert
Aug. 8
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
This free ticketed concert will transport you right back to the ‘90s. www.columbuscommons.org
Bring It On: The Musical
Aug. 8-10, Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 3 p.m.
Eastmoor Academy High School, 417 S. Weyant Ave.
Aug. 16-25, Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.
Inspired by the hit movie Bring It On, through song and dance Bring It On: The Musical will take you to the merciless world of competitive cheerleading. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org
CATCO presents My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra
Aug. 8-Sept. 1
Studio Three, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
Come see a musical tribute to an American legend featuring some of Sinatra’s best songs such as New York, New York, Come Fly with Me and Strangers in the Night. www.catco.org
The MAC Writers Group
Aug. 9 and 23, 10 a.m.-noon
McConnell Arts Center Master Classroom, 777 Evening St.
All are welcome to the Writer’s Group at the McConnell Arts Center. Come every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month to share what you are working on or just to listen to others! www.mcconnellarts.org
JazZoo: Soul Jam: From James Brown to Sam Cooke with Michael “Big Mike” Lynche
Aug. 9, 8-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Michael “Big Mike” Lynche, American Idol finalist, is set to perform R&B hits at the Water’s Edge Events Park. www.jazzartsgroup.org
PBJ & Jazz: Jazz Daddies with Maggie Green
Aug. 10, noon-1 p.m.
Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.
This group of Columbus Jazz musicians, led by Jon Eshelman, will play a lively set of music for kids. The mascot of PBJ & Jazz, Jazz Bear, will make an appearance. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Fiery Foods Festival
Aug. 10, noon-10 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Love spicy food? Then join other foodies at the Columbus Commons for Columbus’ first Firey Foods Festival benefitting the children’s charity, CD102.5 for the Kids. www.columbuscommons.org
Festival Latino
Aug 10 & 11, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
Beginning in 1996 as a five-hour pilot project by the City of Columbus, now produced by CAPA, the Festival Latino guarantees, Latin-American cuisine, music, dancing and a good time. www.festivallatino.net
Taste the Future
Aug. 13, 6-9 p.m.
Columbus State Community College, 550 E. Spring St.
Taste the Future is Columbus State’s culinary showcase and fundraiser, with proceeds supporting participating students. More than 40 restaurants, local drinks and music. www.tastethefuture.com
Queen & Adam Lambert
Aug. 13, 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 220 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor team up with Adam Lambert to bring The Rhapsody Tour to Columbus. www.nationwidearena.com
The Gateway Picture Show: American Pie
Aug. 13, 8-11 p.m.
Gateway-University District, 1566 N. High St.
Come watch this American classic as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. www.heygateway.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival 2019
Aug. 16 & 17, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Scioto Mile & Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.
Make sure you’re hungry for the ninth annual Columbus Food Truck Fest. All are welcome to this fun and free two-time Best of the ‘Bus award-winning event. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com
CATCO is Kids presents Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.
Aug. 16-25
Shedd Theater, CPAC, 549 Franklin Ave.
Bring your family and travel down the rabbit hole where CATCO is Kids will take you on an adventure through Wonderland. www.catco.org
WOODSTOCK 50 by Columbus
Aug. 17, 3 p.m-midnight
The Valley Dale Ballroom, 1590 Sunbury Rd.
For the 50th anniversary of WOODSTOCK, The Valley Dale: ROCKS the Ballroom Music Series has put together an impressive lineup of local musicians to recreate the utopian and ethereal vibes right here in Columbus. www.valleydaleballroom.com
Columbus Duck Race 2019
Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Genoa Park on The Scioto Mile, 303 W. Broad St.
Benefiting the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, come race a rubber duck or watch as thousands of rubber ducks race to the finish line. www.give.nationwidechildrens.org
The Sunlight Market
Aug. 18, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Gay St., Downtown Columbus
With music, food, pop-up shops and artisan sidewalk vendors, the Sunlight Market is sure to be a shopping experience unlike any other. www.sunlightmarket.com
Third Sunday Concert Series in Frank Fetch
Aug. 18, 7-8:30 p.m.
Frank Fetch Park, 228 E. Beck St.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy some music with friends and neighbors. www.germanvillage.com
OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo
Aug. 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Join an OhioHealth physician and an animal expert on a walk to talk about staying healthy and fit. www.columbuszoo.org
Craft Brew at the Zoo with Sugar Ray
Aug. 23, 6-11 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Presented by Columbus Brewing Company, visit the zoo at night for this 21 and over event featuring beer, food and live entertainment. www.columbuszoo.org
FIA India Festival 2019
Aug. 24
Celeste Center, Ohio Expo Center, 717 E 17th Ave.
Celebrate Indian Independence Day and eat foods from more than 20 different Indian food vendors from central Ohio. www.ohioexpocenter.com
Urban Scrawl
Aug. 24, noon-10 p.m. and Aug. 25, noon-6 p.m.
Franklinton Arts District, 400 W. Rich St.
More than 5,000 attendees immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind experience where dozens of artists create large-format murals. www.franklintonartsdistrict.com
Columbus Summer Wine Festival
Aug. 24, 2-10 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Benefiting the children’s charity CD102.5 for the Kids, this festival will feature artisan exhibits, food trucks, specialty food items, live music and, of course, wine. www.columbuscommons.org
Shawn Mendes – The Tour
Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 220 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Touring his self-titled third studio album, this Canadian singer and songwriter will be in Columbus for one night only. www.nationwidearena.com
Cocktails at the Conservatory: Botany of Booze
Aug. 29, 5:30-9 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Call your babysitter because you can’t miss this adult only event featuring Middle West Spirits and performances by The Rice Brothers. www.fpconservatory.org
MadLab Theatre presents Fine (Not Fine): Letters to Our Mental Illness
Aug. 29-31, 8 p.m.
MadLab Theatre, 227 N. 3rd St.
A play about the effects of mental illness, the play will be made up of letters from the general public about their experiences with mental illness. www.madlab.net
PigMania Hilliard State Championship BBQ & Steak Music Festival
Aug. 30-31
Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4951 Northwest Pkwy.
With live music, barbecue vendors, a rib eating contest, a bike night and various tournaments including euchre and corn hole, this event is great for the entire family. www.pigmaniabbq.com
2019 CAPA Summer Movie Series
- Jezebel (1938): Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.
- The Gay Divorcee (1934): Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 4, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- Witness for the Prosecution (1957): Aug. 7-8, 7:30 p.m.
- Enter the Dragon (1973): Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.
- Oklahoma! (1955): Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 11, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.