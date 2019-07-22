Picks & Previews | CityScene August 2019

× Expand Dublin Irish Festival

German Village Walking Club

Every Sunday, 8-10 a.m.

Schiller Park, 1000 City Park Ave.

Meet at the Schiller Statue to meet some members of the German Village community and get fit. www.germanvillage.com

Easton’s Movies By Moonlight

Every Tuesday, movie begins at dusk

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center

Bring a blanket and some popcorn to this free and family-friendly summer movie series! www.eastontowncenter.com

Easton’s Sounds on the Town

Every Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center

Come to Easton for free concerts all summer long. With remaining performances by Urban Jazz Coalition, The Menus, Yumbambe, and Funk Worthy, these concerts will not disappoint. www.eastontowncenter.com

Franklin Park Conservatory’s Botanical Gardens Farmers’ Market

Every Wednesday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Located in the main conservatory parking lot, the Farmer’s Market offers local produce, baked goods and beauty products. www.fpconservatory.org

Ohio State Fair

Through Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. (except on Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

The Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Come see the Butter Cow, chat with Smokey Bear and eat some funnel cake at the almost 170-year-old fair. www.ohiostatefair.com

Commons for Kids

Aug. 2 and 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

With bounce houses, carousel rides, crafts and games this event is a kid’s dream. www.columbuscommons.org

JazZoo: Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell

Aug. 2, 8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Nelson Rangell, the critically acclaimed jazz saxophone and flute virtuoso, will perform classic and contemporary jazz tunes as well as songs from his CD, By Light. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Pelotonia

Aug. 2-4

Throughout central Ohio

With routes ranging from 25-200 miles, this annual bike race benefitting cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is sure to be a fun ride. www.pelotonia.org

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 2-4

Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd.

The largest three-day Irish Festival in the world, with seven stages, 65 acts and more than 535 performers, the Dublin Irish Festival has been bringing the Irish spirit to central Ohio for 32 years. www.dublinirishfestival.org

The Great Amazing Race Family Adventure Run/Walk

Aug. 3, 4-7 p.m.

Columbus Park of Roses, 3901 N. High St.

Based on the popular TV show The Amazing Race, two-person teams race in a 1.5 mile cross country course. In order to win, you and your partner must work together to complete the variety of physical and mental challenges. www.greatamazingrace.com

Live Fire Sunday August

Aug. 4, 1-4 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory Live Fire Cooking Theater, 1777 E. Broad St.

Come see Jim Budros and conservatory staff demonstrate different cooking techniques. www.fpconservatory.org

Tuesday Songwriters’ Circle

Aug. 6, 7-9 p.m.

Bronwynn Theatre, 777 Evening St.

Hosted by Eric Ahlteen and the Columbus Songwriters Association, bring your instrument and original songs to this informal meeting of fellow songwriters. www.mcconnellarts.org

2019 America’s Greatest Films series: The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Aug. 6, 7 p.m.

Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St.

Come take a walk down the yellow brick road through the Land of Oz with Dorothy and Toto as they go on an adventure to get back home to Kansas. www.drexel.net

Boyz II Men Concert

Aug. 8

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

This free ticketed concert will transport you right back to the ‘90s. www.columbuscommons.org

Bring It On: The Musical

Aug. 8-10, Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 3 p.m.

Eastmoor Academy High School, 417 S. Weyant Ave.

Aug. 16-25, Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

Inspired by the hit movie Bring It On, through song and dance Bring It On: The Musical will take you to the merciless world of competitive cheerleading. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

CATCO presents My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Aug. 8-Sept. 1

Studio Three, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Come see a musical tribute to an American legend featuring some of Sinatra’s best songs such as New York, New York, Come Fly with Me and Strangers in the Night. www.catco.org

The MAC Writers Group

Aug. 9 and 23, 10 a.m.-noon

McConnell Arts Center Master Classroom, 777 Evening St.

All are welcome to the Writer’s Group at the McConnell Arts Center. Come every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month to share what you are working on or just to listen to others! www.mcconnellarts.org

JazZoo: Soul Jam: From James Brown to Sam Cooke with Michael “Big Mike” Lynche

Aug. 9, 8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Michael “Big Mike” Lynche, American Idol finalist, is set to perform R&B hits at the Water’s Edge Events Park. www.jazzartsgroup.org

PBJ & Jazz: Jazz Daddies with Maggie Green

Aug. 10, noon-1 p.m.

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

This group of Columbus Jazz musicians, led by Jon Eshelman, will play a lively set of music for kids. The mascot of PBJ & Jazz, Jazz Bear, will make an appearance. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Fiery Foods Festival

Aug. 10, noon-10 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Love spicy food? Then join other foodies at the Columbus Commons for Columbus’ first Firey Foods Festival benefitting the children’s charity, CD102.5 for the Kids. www.columbuscommons.org

Festival Latino

Aug 10 & 11, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Beginning in 1996 as a five-hour pilot project by the City of Columbus, now produced by CAPA, the Festival Latino guarantees, Latin-American cuisine, music, dancing and a good time. www.festivallatino.net

Taste the Future

Aug. 13, 6-9 p.m.

Columbus State Community College, 550 E. Spring St.

Taste the Future is Columbus State’s culinary showcase and fundraiser, with proceeds supporting participating students. More than 40 restaurants, local drinks and music. www.tastethefuture.com

Queen & Adam Lambert

Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 220 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor team up with Adam Lambert to bring The Rhapsody Tour to Columbus. www.nationwidearena.com

The Gateway Picture Show: American Pie

Aug. 13, 8-11 p.m.

Gateway-University District, 1566 N. High St.

Come watch this American classic as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. www.heygateway.com

The Columbus Food Truck Festival 2019

Aug. 16 & 17, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Scioto Mile & Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Make sure you’re hungry for the ninth annual Columbus Food Truck Fest. All are welcome to this fun and free two-time Best of the ‘Bus award-winning event. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

CATCO is Kids presents Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Aug. 16-25

Shedd Theater, CPAC, 549 Franklin Ave.

Bring your family and travel down the rabbit hole where CATCO is Kids will take you on an adventure through Wonderland. www.catco.org

WOODSTOCK 50 by Columbus

Aug. 17, 3 p.m-midnight

The Valley Dale Ballroom, 1590 Sunbury Rd.

For the 50th anniversary of WOODSTOCK, The Valley Dale: ROCKS the Ballroom Music Series has put together an impressive lineup of local musicians to recreate the utopian and ethereal vibes right here in Columbus. www.valleydaleballroom.com

Columbus Duck Race 2019

Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Genoa Park on The Scioto Mile, 303 W. Broad St.

Benefiting the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, come race a rubber duck or watch as thousands of rubber ducks race to the finish line. www.give.nationwidechildrens.org

The Sunlight Market

Aug. 18, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Gay St., Downtown Columbus

With music, food, pop-up shops and artisan sidewalk vendors, the Sunlight Market is sure to be a shopping experience unlike any other. www.sunlightmarket.com

Third Sunday Concert Series in Frank Fetch

Aug. 18, 7-8:30 p.m.

Frank Fetch Park, 228 E. Beck St.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy some music with friends and neighbors. www.germanvillage.com

OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo

Aug. 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Join an OhioHealth physician and an animal expert on a walk to talk about staying healthy and fit. www.columbuszoo.org

Craft Brew at the Zoo with Sugar Ray

Aug. 23, 6-11 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Presented by Columbus Brewing Company, visit the zoo at night for this 21 and over event featuring beer, food and live entertainment. www.columbuszoo.org

FIA India Festival 2019

Aug. 24

Celeste Center, Ohio Expo Center, 717 E 17th Ave.

Celebrate Indian Independence Day and eat foods from more than 20 different Indian food vendors from central Ohio. www.ohioexpocenter.com

Urban Scrawl

Aug. 24, noon-10 p.m. and Aug. 25, noon-6 p.m.

Franklinton Arts District, 400 W. Rich St.

More than 5,000 attendees immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind experience where dozens of artists create large-format murals. www.franklintonartsdistrict.com

Columbus Summer Wine Festival

Aug. 24, 2-10 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Benefiting the children’s charity CD102.5 for the Kids, this festival will feature artisan exhibits, food trucks, specialty food items, live music and, of course, wine. www.columbuscommons.org

Shawn Mendes – The Tour

Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 220 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Touring his self-titled third studio album, this Canadian singer and songwriter will be in Columbus for one night only. www.nationwidearena.com

Cocktails at the Conservatory: Botany of Booze

Aug. 29, 5:30-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Call your babysitter because you can’t miss this adult only event featuring Middle West Spirits and performances by The Rice Brothers. www.fpconservatory.org

MadLab Theatre presents Fine (Not Fine): Letters to Our Mental Illness

Aug. 29-31, 8 p.m.

MadLab Theatre, 227 N. 3rd St.

A play about the effects of mental illness, the play will be made up of letters from the general public about their experiences with mental illness. www.madlab.net

PigMania Hilliard State Championship BBQ & Steak Music Festival

Aug. 30-31

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4951 Northwest Pkwy.

With live music, barbecue vendors, a rib eating contest, a bike night and various tournaments including euchre and corn hole, this event is great for the entire family. www.pigmaniabbq.com

2019 CAPA Summer Movie Series