Picks & Preview | CityScene September/October 2019

Shadowbox Live and ProMusica presents Thunder and Lightning: The Music of Queen and Led Zeppelin
Through Nov. 14
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
An ode to two rock ‘n’ roll legends and collaboration between two unlikely partners. www.shadowboxlive.org
Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour
Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.
The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
The famous boy band is back – now fully grown and ready to take on the world once again with their Happiness Begins Tour. www.joansbrothers.com
Columbus Oktoberfest
Sept. 6-8
Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.
The 53rd annual Columbus Oktoberfest features multiple stages, a massive dance floor and, of course, brews. www.columbusoktoberfest.com
The A&F Challenge
Sept. 6, 5 p.m.
Abercrombie & Fitch Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s largest annual fundraiser featuring headlining bands, local food and drink. www.anfchallenege.org
CAPA presents Pat Metheny: Side-Eye
Sept. 7, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Pat Metheny creates an ongoing setting to feature a rotating cast of talent. This edition of Side-Eye will feature pianist James Francies and drummer Marcus Gilmore. www.capa.com
Jazz Arts Group presents PBJ & Jazz Ben Crowder 6
Sept. 14, noon
Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.
Ben Crowder 6 brings its six-horn jazz combo to the stage with Columbus-born musicians. www.jazzartsgroup.org
New Albany Walking Classic
Sept. 15, 8 a.m.
Market Square and Market Street
After being rained out last year, the Walking Classic is back as the most popular walking-only athletic event in the U.S. www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com
Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens
Sept. 15, 10 a.m.
Short North Arts District
Welcome to a neighborhood nestled between downtown skyscrapers and The Ohio State University’s bustling campus. What was once an area falling on hard times is now an architectural gem and envied spot in Columbus. www.shortnorthcivic.org
Broadway in Columbus presents Dear Evan Hansen
Sept. 17-22
Ohio Theatre, 39. E. State St.
This story has not only won over audience’s hearts but has won six well-deserved Tony Awards. www.capa.com.
Arts in the Alley
Sept. 21-22
Grove City Town Center
The Grove City annual celebration of arts with a quilt show, fine arts, parade, crafts and more. www.gcchamber.org
Blink-182 with All Time Low and Neck Deep
Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Blink-182 brings all its hits to Columbus, from “All the Small Things” to “I Miss You.” www.nationwidearena.org
Dinner on a Covered Bridge
Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m.
Pottersburg Bridge, 17141 Inskeep Cratty Rd., North Lewisburg
A charming Dinner on the Bridge is set with fall décor, delicious dinner, music and 100 guests. Make your reservations online now at www.dineonacoveredbridge.com
Harvest Fair
Sept. 28, noon
John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Kids of all ages can enjoy fall activities like bounce houses, face painting and pumpkin picking. www.downtowncolumbus.com
The Ohio State University vs. Michigan State University
Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.
Expect a boisterous crowd as the Buckeyes take on BIG10 rival, the MSU Spartans in Primetime at the ‘Shoe. www.columbussports.org
CAPA presents Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour
Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
Riffe Center Theatre, 77 S. High St, Columbus, OH 43215
Take a tour of some of the cheesiest films ever made with host, Joel Hodgson, and his strange movie-loving robots. www.capa.com
Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.
Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.
The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
A man of many talents, Hugh Jackman brings an impressive showcase of work to the stage. www.schottensteincenter.com
HighBall Halloween
Oct. 11-12
Short North Arts District
Bridging runway style with Halloween costumes in the fashion center of Columbus – the Short North Arts District. www.experiencecolumbus.com
Photo by Randall L. Schieber
HighBall 2016, Columbus Ohio
Shock Around the Clock
Oct. 12-13, noon
Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St.
The 11th annual horror marathon features special guest Michael Gornick as this year’s guest of honor. www.horrormarathon.com
Wizard World Columbus 2019
Oct. 18-20
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 500 N. High St.
Movies, comics, toys, video games, games, anime and more. www.wizardworld.com
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon
Oct. 20
7:30 a.m.
North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.
Celine Dion
Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
The queen of pop is returning to Columbus for her Courage World Tour. www.schottensteincenter.com