Picks & Preview | CityScene September/October 2019

Columbus Italian Festival Oct. 11-13, Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-7 p.m. 720 Hamlet St. For the 39th year, the Columbus Italian Festival returns Oct. 11 to Oct. 13 for a weekend-long celebration of the Bel Paese’s classic music and cuisine. For three days straight, be bombarded by authentic sounds and dances. This year, the festival brings in the big guns such as Austin Giorgio from The Voice, Tre Bella and The Sicilian Tenors. At any time, feel free to step away from the music stage and enjoy additional activities including shopping and carnival rides. At one interactive station, professional cooks will teach the secrets of Italy’s most venerable recipes. To cap it all off, the Columbus Day Italian Parade & High School Marching Band Competition will weave through Victorian Village, Short North and Italian Village on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. www.columbusitalianfestival.com.

Shadowbox Live and ProMusica presents Thunder and Lightning: The Music of Queen and Led Zeppelin

Through Nov. 14

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

An ode to two rock ‘n’ roll legends and collaboration between two unlikely partners. www.shadowboxlive.org

__________________________________

Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour

Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The famous boy band is back – now fully grown and ready to take on the world once again with their Happiness Begins Tour. www.joansbrothers.com

__________________________________

Columbus Oktoberfest

Sept. 6-8

Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave.

The 53rd annual Columbus Oktoberfest features multiple stages, a massive dance floor and, of course, brews. www.columbusoktoberfest.com

The A&F Challenge

Sept. 6, 5 p.m.

Abercrombie & Fitch Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s largest annual fundraiser featuring headlining bands, local food and drink. www.anfchallenege.org

CAPA presents Pat Metheny: Side-Eye

Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Pat Metheny creates an ongoing setting to feature a rotating cast of talent. This edition of Side-Eye will feature pianist James Francies and drummer Marcus Gilmore. www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents PBJ & Jazz Ben Crowder 6

Sept. 14, noon

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

Ben Crowder 6 brings its six-horn jazz combo to the stage with Columbus-born musicians. www.jazzartsgroup.org

New Albany Walking Classic

Sept. 15, 8 a.m.

Market Square and Market Street

After being rained out last year, the Walking Classic is back as the most popular walking-only athletic event in the U.S. www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens

Sept. 15, 10 a.m.

Short North Arts District

Welcome to a neighborhood nestled between downtown skyscrapers and The Ohio State University’s bustling campus. What was once an area falling on hard times is now an architectural gem and envied spot in Columbus. www.shortnorthcivic.org

Broadway in Columbus presents Dear Evan Hansen

Sept. 17-22

Ohio Theatre, 39. E. State St.

This story has not only won over audience’s hearts but has won six well-deserved Tony Awards. www.capa.com.

Arts in the Alley

Sept. 21-22

Grove City Town Center

The Grove City annual celebration of arts with a quilt show, fine arts, parade, crafts and more. www.gcchamber.org

Blink-182 with All Time Low and Neck Deep

Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Blink-182 brings all its hits to Columbus, from “All the Small Things” to “I Miss You.” www.nationwidearena.org

Dinner on a Covered Bridge

Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m.

Pottersburg Bridge, 17141 Inskeep Cratty Rd., North Lewisburg

A charming Dinner on the Bridge is set with fall décor, delicious dinner, music and 100 guests. Make your reservations online now at www.dineonacoveredbridge.com

Harvest Fair

Sept. 28, noon

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Kids of all ages can enjoy fall activities like bounce houses, face painting and pumpkin picking. www.downtowncolumbus.com

The Ohio State University vs. Michigan State University

Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Expect a boisterous crowd as the Buckeyes take on BIG10 rival, the MSU Spartans in Primetime at the ‘Shoe. www.columbussports.org

CAPA presents Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour

Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Riffe Center Theatre, 77 S. High St, Columbus, OH 43215

Take a tour of some of the cheesiest films ever made with host, Joel Hodgson, and his strange movie-loving robots. www.capa.com

Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.

Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

A man of many talents, Hugh Jackman brings an impressive showcase of work to the stage. www.schottensteincenter.com

HighBall Halloween

Oct. 11-12

Short North Arts District

Bridging runway style with Halloween costumes in the fashion center of Columbus – the Short North Arts District. www.experiencecolumbus.com

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber HighBall 2016, Columbus Ohio

Shock Around the Clock

Oct. 12-13, noon

Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St.

The 11th annual horror marathon features special guest Michael Gornick as this year’s guest of honor. www.horrormarathon.com

Wizard World Columbus 2019

Oct. 18-20

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 500 N. High St.

Movies, comics, toys, video games, games, anime and more. www.wizardworld.com

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon

Oct. 20

7:30 a.m.

North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.

www.columbusmarathon.com

Celine Dion

Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The queen of pop is returning to Columbus for her Courage World Tour. www.schottensteincenter.com