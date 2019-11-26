Picks & Preview | CityScene December 2019

CAPA presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Through Dec. 2

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The beloved tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim returns to Columbus for its 40th anniversary. www.capa.com

Shadowbox Live presents Cratchit: A Holiday Musical

Through Dec. 22

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

We all know Scrooge, but what about his clerk, Bob Cratchit? Don’t miss this jukebox musical filled with rock and holiday music. www.shadowboxlive.org

Short North Stage presents Saturday Night Fever

Through Dec. 29

Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.

Grab your disco boots and travel back to the 1970s with the musical rendition of the famous film. www.shortnorthstage.org

Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla

Through Dec. 28

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

This annual show is back! Enjoy sketch comedies, seasonal music and the beloved Santa Babies. www.shadowboxlive.org

CAPA presents Disney Junior Holiday Party!

Dec. 1, 3 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Bundle up and head over to the Palace Theatre for a magical musical the kids will adore. www.capa.com

BYOB Holiday Cruise & Lights Tour

Dec. 1–Jan. 5, 9-11 p.m.

North High Brewing, 1288 N. High St.

Bring your whole crew and get ready to drink! The tour starts and ends in the Short North Arts District. www.shortnorthtrolley.com

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes

Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Run away to the circus with Cirque Musica’s Holiday Wishes concert. This performance brings the joy of Christmas and the circus together with a live symphony orchestra. www.cirquemusica.com

CAPA presents An Evening with Over the Rhine

Dec. 4, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Over the Rhine, an extremely talented couple, brings a night of musical masterpieces to Columbus. They are celebrating their 2019 album release, Love & Revelation. www.capa.com

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays

Dec. 4-8

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra welcomes you to enjoy their entertaining holiday concert. Guest stars include Nicki Parrott, the vocalist and bassist, and Z.F. Taylor, a vocalist from Columbus. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour

Dec. 5, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The talented a capella group is headed out on tour to display their latest record, One Shot. www.capa.com

Holiday Lights Tour

Dec. 5-27

LeVeque Tower, 50 W. Broad St.

Explore downtown Columbus to enjoy thousands of twinkling lights in locations including Scioto Mile and Columbus Commons. www.columbuscityadventures.com

Up Front at Shadowbox Live: TBD: The Improvised Musical

Dec. 6 and 20, 8 p.m.

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Don’t miss this full-length, completely improvised musical that uses a title based on the audience’s request. www.shadowboxlive.org

Tom Segura

Dec. 6-7

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Tom Segura, a comedian from Cincinnati and well known for Netflix special Completely Normal, is coming to Columbus for his Take It Down Tour. www.tomsegura.com

Columbus Winterfair

Dec. 6-8

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Pick up Christmas presents at the 43rd annual Winterfair, offering fine craft by more than 400 artists from across America. www.winterfair.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops

Dec. 6-8

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear, or by listening to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus sing loud! www.columbussymphony.com

CATCO is Kids presents A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail

Dec. 6-22

Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave.

Everyone loves Christopher Robin and his furry friends. Eeyore’s Christmas story is perfect for children to learn about sharing and caring during the holidays. www.catco.org

Short North Food Tour

Friday and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28

North Market, 59 Spruce St.

Take a stroll through Columbus’s most bustling area to experience a day of dining and shopping. www.columbusfoodadventures.com

UA’s Downtown Holiday Lights Tour

Dec. 10, 6:30-9 p.m.

Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

Pack the whole family in the van to drive through downtown Columbus and experience the magic of Christmas lights. www.uaoh.net

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents American Festival

Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Go on a musical journey that addresses deeply moving times in American history. The captivating rhythm takes you to the Underground Railroad and documents the freeing of 800 slaves. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2019

Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Celebrated saxophonist Dave Koz will be performing with Jonathon Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and special guest Chris Walker. www.capa.com

COSI After Dark: Toys

Dec. 12, 6 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Bring out your inner child for this 21-and-up night of exploring science. www.cosi.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Side-by-Side Sing Along

Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 W. Main St.

Raise your voice with the orchestra to sing along to Christmas carols. www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Dec. 13-14

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

With his nose so bright, Rudolph and his crew take over the stage to teach a special holiday message. www.capa.com

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 13-28

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Make this beautiful ballet a holiday tradition and enjoy the magic of the theater as Clara journeys to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy. www.balletmet.org

Santa Speedo Dash for Diabetes

Dec. 14, 9:45 a.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

This race is fun for all ages, featuring a post-race party and a best-dressed contest, all while raising money for the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. www.lifecarealliance.org

Andrea Bocelli

Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Andrea Bocelli returns to Columbus after nearly a decade to perform Christmas classics with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.schottensteincenter.com

Christine’s Christmas Concert

Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This inspiring holiday concert by Mark King celebrates Christine Wilson, a young woman who lost her life in a house fire. Celebrate her legacy by raising money for children’s charities. www.christineschristmas.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Sounds of the Season

Dec. 14-15

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Percussion master Colin Currie comes to Columbus to perform Helen Grime’s “Percussion Concerto.” www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents A Magical Cirque Christmas

Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Watch astounding performers and cirque artists come together to celebrate the season of cheer. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Double Dare Live!

Dec. 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The popular Nickelodeon show is now on the road and coming to Columbus. With slime slinging and pie tossing, this show is fun for the entire family. www.capa.com

Dusty Guitar presents Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical

Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

For the first time ever, the Elf is leaving the shelf and heading to the theater as this all-new musical heads to Columbus. www.elfontheshelfmusical.com

Mad Mad Men Swingin’ Holiday Show

Dec. 19-22

McConnell Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

These shows sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to attend the memorable show that takes you back in time. www.mcconnellarts.org

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl

Dec. 20, 8 p.m. and Dec. 21, 3 and 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Join in on the holiday ballet based on the story of the Little Match Girl. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 22, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

The New Albany tradition sells out every year, so make sure to buy tickets soon for an afternoon of holiday cheer. www.newalbanysymphony.net

CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The remixed contemporary dance is returning to Columbus for an upbeat night of holiday fun for the whole family. www.capa.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 26, 3 and 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The TSO has a brand new production of Christmas Eve & Other Stories that hasn’t been performed in over eight years. www.nationwidearena.com

Family Friday Night

Dec. 27, 5-9 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Bring the family for a night of fun exploring COSI’s exhibits. www.cosi.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Swingin’ in the New Year

Dec. 28, 8-10 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling and his quartet ring in the new year. Buy tickets early, because it has sold out the past two years! www.jazzartsgroup.org

Harlem Globetrotters

Dec. 29, 1 and 6 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Watch basketball pros swish every shot while making the audience chuckle at comedic skits. www.schottensteincenter.com

First Night Columbus

Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.-midnight

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Join in on the fun with Columbus’ New Year’s celebration with fireworks and live entertainment. www.firstnightcolumbus.com