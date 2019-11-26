Picks & Preview | CityScene December 2019

CAPA presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
Through Dec. 2
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The beloved tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim returns to Columbus for its 40th anniversary. www.capa.com
Shadowbox Live presents Cratchit: A Holiday Musical
Through Dec. 22
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
We all know Scrooge, but what about his clerk, Bob Cratchit? Don’t miss this jukebox musical filled with rock and holiday music. www.shadowboxlive.org
Short North Stage presents Saturday Night Fever
Through Dec. 29
Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.
Grab your disco boots and travel back to the 1970s with the musical rendition of the famous film. www.shortnorthstage.org
Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla
Through Dec. 28
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
This annual show is back! Enjoy sketch comedies, seasonal music and the beloved Santa Babies. www.shadowboxlive.org
CAPA presents Disney Junior Holiday Party!
Dec. 1, 3 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Bundle up and head over to the Palace Theatre for a magical musical the kids will adore. www.capa.com
BYOB Holiday Cruise & Lights Tour
Dec. 1–Jan. 5, 9-11 p.m.
North High Brewing, 1288 N. High St.
Bring your whole crew and get ready to drink! The tour starts and ends in the Short North Arts District. www.shortnorthtrolley.com
Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes
Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Run away to the circus with Cirque Musica’s Holiday Wishes concert. This performance brings the joy of Christmas and the circus together with a live symphony orchestra. www.cirquemusica.com
CAPA presents An Evening with Over the Rhine
Dec. 4, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Over the Rhine, an extremely talented couple, brings a night of musical masterpieces to Columbus. They are celebrating their 2019 album release, Love & Revelation. www.capa.com
Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays
Dec. 4-8
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The Columbus Jazz Orchestra welcomes you to enjoy their entertaining holiday concert. Guest stars include Nicki Parrott, the vocalist and bassist, and Z.F. Taylor, a vocalist from Columbus. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour
Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The talented a capella group is headed out on tour to display their latest record, One Shot. www.capa.com
Holiday Lights Tour
Dec. 5-27
LeVeque Tower, 50 W. Broad St.
Explore downtown Columbus to enjoy thousands of twinkling lights in locations including Scioto Mile and Columbus Commons. www.columbuscityadventures.com
Up Front at Shadowbox Live: TBD: The Improvised Musical
Dec. 6 and 20, 8 p.m.
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
Don’t miss this full-length, completely improvised musical that uses a title based on the audience’s request. www.shadowboxlive.org
Tom Segura
Dec. 6-7
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Tom Segura, a comedian from Cincinnati and well known for Netflix special Completely Normal, is coming to Columbus for his Take It Down Tour. www.tomsegura.com
Columbus Winterfair
Dec. 6-8
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Pick up Christmas presents at the 43rd annual Winterfair, offering fine craft by more than 400 artists from across America. www.winterfair.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops
Dec. 6-8
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear, or by listening to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus sing loud! www.columbussymphony.com
CATCO is Kids presents A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail
Dec. 6-22
Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave.
Everyone loves Christopher Robin and his furry friends. Eeyore’s Christmas story is perfect for children to learn about sharing and caring during the holidays. www.catco.org
Short North Food Tour
Friday and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28
North Market, 59 Spruce St.
Take a stroll through Columbus’s most bustling area to experience a day of dining and shopping. www.columbusfoodadventures.com
UA’s Downtown Holiday Lights Tour
Dec. 10, 6:30-9 p.m.
Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Pack the whole family in the van to drive through downtown Columbus and experience the magic of Christmas lights. www.uaoh.net
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents American Festival
Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Go on a musical journey that addresses deeply moving times in American history. The captivating rhythm takes you to the Underground Railroad and documents the freeing of 800 slaves. www.columbussymphony.com
CAPA presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2019
Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Celebrated saxophonist Dave Koz will be performing with Jonathon Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and special guest Chris Walker. www.capa.com
COSI After Dark: Toys
Dec. 12, 6 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
Bring out your inner child for this 21-and-up night of exploring science. www.cosi.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Side-by-Side Sing Along
Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 W. Main St.
Raise your voice with the orchestra to sing along to Christmas carols. www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Dec. 13-14
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
With his nose so bright, Rudolph and his crew take over the stage to teach a special holiday message. www.capa.com
BalletMet presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 13-28
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Make this beautiful ballet a holiday tradition and enjoy the magic of the theater as Clara journeys to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy. www.balletmet.org
Santa Speedo Dash for Diabetes
Dec. 14, 9:45 a.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
This race is fun for all ages, featuring a post-race party and a best-dressed contest, all while raising money for the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. www.lifecarealliance.org
Andrea Bocelli
Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Andrea Bocelli returns to Columbus after nearly a decade to perform Christmas classics with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.schottensteincenter.com
Christine’s Christmas Concert
Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
This inspiring holiday concert by Mark King celebrates Christine Wilson, a young woman who lost her life in a house fire. Celebrate her legacy by raising money for children’s charities. www.christineschristmas.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Sounds of the Season
Dec. 14-15
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Percussion master Colin Currie comes to Columbus to perform Helen Grime’s “Percussion Concerto.” www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA presents A Magical Cirque Christmas
Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Watch astounding performers and cirque artists come together to celebrate the season of cheer. www.capa.com
CAPA presents Double Dare Live!
Dec. 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The popular Nickelodeon show is now on the road and coming to Columbus. With slime slinging and pie tossing, this show is fun for the entire family. www.capa.com
Dusty Guitar presents Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical
Dec. 17, 6 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
For the first time ever, the Elf is leaving the shelf and heading to the theater as this all-new musical heads to Columbus. www.elfontheshelfmusical.com
Mad Mad Men Swingin’ Holiday Show
Dec. 19-22
McConnell Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington
These shows sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to attend the memorable show that takes you back in time. www.mcconnellarts.org
Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl
Dec. 20, 8 p.m. and Dec. 21, 3 and 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Join in on the holiday ballet based on the story of the Little Match Girl. www.columbusdancetheatre.com
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
Dec. 22, 3 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
The New Albany tradition sells out every year, so make sure to buy tickets soon for an afternoon of holiday cheer. www.newalbanysymphony.net
CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The remixed contemporary dance is returning to Columbus for an upbeat night of holiday fun for the whole family. www.capa.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 26, 3 and 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
The TSO has a brand new production of Christmas Eve & Other Stories that hasn’t been performed in over eight years. www.nationwidearena.com
Family Friday Night
Dec. 27, 5-9 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
Bring the family for a night of fun exploring COSI’s exhibits. www.cosi.org
Jazz Arts Group presents Swingin’ in the New Year
Dec. 28, 8-10 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling and his quartet ring in the new year. Buy tickets early, because it has sold out the past two years! www.jazzartsgroup.org
Harlem Globetrotters
Dec. 29, 1 and 6 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Watch basketball pros swish every shot while making the audience chuckle at comedic skits. www.schottensteincenter.com
First Night Columbus
Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.-midnight
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
Join in on the fun with Columbus’ New Year’s celebration with fireworks and live entertainment. www.firstnightcolumbus.com