Picks and Previews | September/October 2021

Columbus Greek Festival

Sept. 3-6

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.

The 48th annual celebration of Greek heritage and culture takes the streets of Columbus in an unforgettable weekend of live music, great food and more. www.columbusgreekfestival.com

Night of Chocolate

Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Rd., Columbus

Enjoy a five-course meal and listen to inspiring stories of hope and resilience, all while celebrating chocolate. You don’t want to miss this premier event. www.cancersupportohio.org

Comedy for Conservations presents Zainab Johnson

Sept. 10-11, 7:15-9 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd.

For a night of laughter and comedy, head to the zoo and watch rising comic Zainab Johnson perform her act. This event is 21+ and offers animal encounters and adult beverages for VIP ticket holders. www.columbuszoo.org

Columbus Oktoberfest

Sept. 10-12, Friday 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, Sunday noon-8 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th St.

From bier halls to a wine garten, Columbus’ celebration of all things German is back. Don your dirndl or lederhosen and dig into delicious pretzels, bratwurst, pints of beer and more. www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Remembering 9/11

2021 marks 20 years since the national tragedy. Columbus is commemorating the attacks with a few different events throughout the weekend.

9/11 Memorial Flags 20th Anniversary on Capitol Square

Sept. 9-13

The Ohio Statehouse West Plaza, 1 Capitol Sq.

The Ohio Statehouse is commemorating the attacks on 9/11 by the annual flag display on the west lawn. www.ohiostatehouse.org

2021 Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Sept. 11, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz

Organized by the National Fallen Firefighters, the memorial stair climb is an event which honors the New York firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy. Participants in the memorial stair climb will climb the equivalent of 110 stories. www.nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/columbus

9/11 Memorials Throughout Central Ohio

Hilliard First Responders Park, 5323-5337 Center St., Hilliard

Westerville First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St., Westerville

Dublin 9/11 Memorial, 5825 Brand Rd., Dublin

Grove City 9/11 Memorial, 4900 Buckeye Pkwy., Grove City

Ohio Wesleyan University Friends Memorial Garden, 61 S. Sanduskey St., Delaware

Columbus Barrel & Bottle Festival

Sept. 11-12, Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Swan Lake Event Center, 5900 Liberty Rd. N., Powell

The inaugural festival brings together Cbus favorites BrewDog, Gallo’s, Simple Times Mixers, Echo Spirits and the Columbus Bartending School in partnership with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective for a weekend full of food trucks, live music and, of course, adult beverages. www.swanlakeeventcenter.com

ZOMBIEzi Bay presented by Mtn. Dew

Sept. 17-Oct.-31, Friday-Sunday plus Thursday Oct 14, 21, 28, various times

Zoombezi Bay, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Zoombezi Bay will be taken over by the undead for weekends full of 13+ spooky fun including haunted houses, scare zones and non-water rides. www.zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org

Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

Sept. 17-19

Creekside Park, Gahanna

Stroll along the stunning Creekside Park and listen to the sweet sounds of blues and jazz music in the heart of Gahanna. Enjoy food and beverages on site, and take a paddle boat down the creek to enjoy the concerts from all angles. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

Grove City Arts in the Alley

Sept. 18-19

Brandon – location?? – old library site

Voted the 2020 Best of the ’Bus Best Suburban Art Gallery/Gallery Event, Arts in the Alley brings together art, music and fun for a unique two-day event. www.gcchamber.org

BIA Parade of Homes

Sept. 23-Oct. 10, Thursdays-Sundays, noon-6 p.m.

Throughout central Ohio

The Building Industry Association’s signature event is back in central Ohio, showcasing new homes and talented building industry experts. www.biaparade.com

The A&F Challenge

Sept. 24, 5-11 p.m.

Abercrombie & Fitch Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany

This music festival and fundraiser experience is bringing musical legend Zedd to perform alongside Saint Motel, Aloe Blacc, Honey & Blue and more. If music isn’t your jam, enjoy the unlimited food and drinks included in your ticket, spend some time on the zipline or try your hand at axe throwing. www.anfchallenge.org

Arnold Sports Festival

Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center’s Battelle Grand

It’s back. The Arnold Classic returns to Columbus with defending champs returning to defend their titles. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Columbus Coffee Festival

Sept. 25-26, times depend on ticket

Ohio Village at the Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave.

The sixth annual coffee fest is bringing the buzz with two days and six sessions of coffee consumption. Local roasters and shops will be offering free samples, and ticket holders receive mugs with their admission. www.columbuscoffeefest.com

Harvest Blooms

Sept. 25-Oct. 31

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Walk through a thoroughly autumnal garden of pumpkins, mums, brassicas and more and enjoy the fall foliage and horticulture. www.fpconservatory.org

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 1-31, Fridays-Sundays, various times

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd.

Don your costume and get ready for family-friendly frights and fun at the zoo. This year, enjoy five weekends of Halloween fun. www.columbuszoo.org

NARI Fall Home Improvement Tour

Oct. 2-3, Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Throughout central Ohio

Visit recently remodeled homes and meet some of the top remodelers in central Ohio while visiting their projects. Tickets available online. www.trustnari.org

A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries

Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.

Cult classic movie Napoleon Dynamite stars are coming to Columbus for a lively moderated discussion. And don’t forget to Vote for Pedro. www.capa.com

Columbus Italian Festival

Oct. 8-10

168 E. Lincoln St.

Celebrate all-things Italian and enjoy the some of central Ohio’s best Italian food and drink with this year’s festival. www.columbusitalianfestival.com

Pumpkins Aglow

Oct. 13-17, 20-24, 27-31

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Venture out after dark to enjoy the glowing collection of jack-o-lanterns and enchanted autumn scenery. www.fpconservatory.org

Gershwin, Berlin & Beyond

Oct. 14-17, various times

Southern Theater, 21 E. Main St.

Watch in person or livestream on jag.tv the talented duo of saxophonist Patrick Bartley, Jr. and vocalist Lena Seikaly. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Brahms & Dvoràk

Oct. 22-23, various times

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Up-and-coming violinist Stefan Jackiw takes the stage performing both old and new music for a moving performance of Brahms, Dvoràk and contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery. www.columbussymphony.com

TEDxKing Lincoln Bronzeville

Oct. 23, noon

Venture Suites, 780 Mt. Vernon Ave.

This hybrid conference brings together engaging speakers and interactive sessions focused on the theme of influence presented by Columbus natives. www.tedxklb.com

Sergei Babayan

Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Southern Theater, 21 E. Main St.

Chamber Music Columbus presents piano virtuoso Sergei Babayan for a one-night-only concert to remember. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

The Ohio State University Buckeyes Football

OSU vs. Minnesota

Sept. 2, 8 p.m.

Away

Oregon vs. OSU

Sept. 11, noon

Home

Tulsa vs. OSU

Sept. 18, 3:30 p.m.

Home

Akron vs. OSU

Sept. 25, time TBD

Home

OSU vs. Rutgers

Oct. 2, time TBD

Away

Maryland vs. OSU

Oct. 9, noon

Home

OSU vs. Indiana

Oct. 23, time TBD

Away

Penn State vs. OSU

Oct. 30, time TBD

Home