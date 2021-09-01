Picks and Previews | September/October 2021

Columbus Greek Festival
Sept. 3-6
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.
The 48th annual celebration of Greek heritage and culture takes the streets of Columbus in an unforgettable weekend of live music, great food and more. www.columbusgreekfestival.com
Night of Chocolate
Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.
Hollywood Casino, 200 Georgesville Rd., Columbus
Enjoy a five-course meal and listen to inspiring stories of hope and resilience, all while celebrating chocolate. You don’t want to miss this premier event. www.cancersupportohio.org
Comedy for Conservations presents Zainab Johnson
Sept. 10-11, 7:15-9 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd.
For a night of laughter and comedy, head to the zoo and watch rising comic Zainab Johnson perform her act. This event is 21+ and offers animal encounters and adult beverages for VIP ticket holders. www.columbuszoo.org
Columbus Oktoberfest
Sept. 10-12, Friday 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, Sunday noon-8 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th St.
From bier halls to a wine garten, Columbus’ celebration of all things German is back. Don your dirndl or lederhosen and dig into delicious pretzels, bratwurst, pints of beer and more. www.columbusoktoberfest.com
Remembering 9/11
2021 marks 20 years since the national tragedy. Columbus is commemorating the attacks with a few different events throughout the weekend.
9/11 Memorial Flags 20th Anniversary on Capitol Square
Sept. 9-13
The Ohio Statehouse West Plaza, 1 Capitol Sq.
The Ohio Statehouse is commemorating the attacks on 9/11 by the annual flag display on the west lawn. www.ohiostatehouse.org
2021 Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Sept. 11, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz
Organized by the National Fallen Firefighters, the memorial stair climb is an event which honors the New York firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy. Participants in the memorial stair climb will climb the equivalent of 110 stories. www.nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/columbus
9/11 Memorials Throughout Central Ohio
- Hilliard First Responders Park, 5323-5337 Center St., Hilliard
- Westerville First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St., Westerville
- Dublin 9/11 Memorial, 5825 Brand Rd., Dublin
- Grove City 9/11 Memorial, 4900 Buckeye Pkwy., Grove City
- Ohio Wesleyan University Friends Memorial Garden, 61 S. Sanduskey St., Delaware
Columbus Barrel & Bottle Festival
Sept. 11-12, Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m.
Swan Lake Event Center, 5900 Liberty Rd. N., Powell
The inaugural festival brings together Cbus favorites BrewDog, Gallo’s, Simple Times Mixers, Echo Spirits and the Columbus Bartending School in partnership with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective for a weekend full of food trucks, live music and, of course, adult beverages. www.swanlakeeventcenter.com
ZOMBIEzi Bay presented by Mtn. Dew
Sept. 17-Oct.-31, Friday-Sunday plus Thursday Oct 14, 21, 28, various times
Zoombezi Bay, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Zoombezi Bay will be taken over by the undead for weekends full of 13+ spooky fun including haunted houses, scare zones and non-water rides. www.zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org
Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival
Sept. 17-19
Creekside Park, Gahanna
Stroll along the stunning Creekside Park and listen to the sweet sounds of blues and jazz music in the heart of Gahanna. Enjoy food and beverages on site, and take a paddle boat down the creek to enjoy the concerts from all angles. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com
Grove City Arts in the Alley
Sept. 18-19
Brandon – location?? – old library site
Voted the 2020 Best of the ’Bus Best Suburban Art Gallery/Gallery Event, Arts in the Alley brings together art, music and fun for a unique two-day event. www.gcchamber.org
BIA Parade of Homes
Sept. 23-Oct. 10, Thursdays-Sundays, noon-6 p.m.
Throughout central Ohio
The Building Industry Association’s signature event is back in central Ohio, showcasing new homes and talented building industry experts. www.biaparade.com
The A&F Challenge
Sept. 24, 5-11 p.m.
Abercrombie & Fitch Global Home Office, 6301 Fitch Path, New Albany
This music festival and fundraiser experience is bringing musical legend Zedd to perform alongside Saint Motel, Aloe Blacc, Honey & Blue and more. If music isn’t your jam, enjoy the unlimited food and drinks included in your ticket, spend some time on the zipline or try your hand at axe throwing. www.anfchallenge.org
Arnold Sports Festival
Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Greater Columbus Convention Center’s Battelle Grand
It’s back. The Arnold Classic returns to Columbus with defending champs returning to defend their titles. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
Columbus Coffee Festival
Sept. 25-26, times depend on ticket
Ohio Village at the Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave.
The sixth annual coffee fest is bringing the buzz with two days and six sessions of coffee consumption. Local roasters and shops will be offering free samples, and ticket holders receive mugs with their admission. www.columbuscoffeefest.com
Harvest Blooms
Sept. 25-Oct. 31
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Walk through a thoroughly autumnal garden of pumpkins, mums, brassicas and more and enjoy the fall foliage and horticulture. www.fpconservatory.org
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 1-31, Fridays-Sundays, various times
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd.
Don your costume and get ready for family-friendly frights and fun at the zoo. This year, enjoy five weekends of Halloween fun. www.columbuszoo.org
NARI Fall Home Improvement Tour
Oct. 2-3, Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Throughout central Ohio
Visit recently remodeled homes and meet some of the top remodelers in central Ohio while visiting their projects. Tickets available online. www.trustnari.org
A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, & Jon Gries
Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.
Cult classic movie Napoleon Dynamite stars are coming to Columbus for a lively moderated discussion. And don’t forget to Vote for Pedro. www.capa.com
Columbus Italian Festival
Oct. 8-10
168 E. Lincoln St.
Celebrate all-things Italian and enjoy the some of central Ohio’s best Italian food and drink with this year’s festival. www.columbusitalianfestival.com
Pumpkins Aglow
Oct. 13-17, 20-24, 27-31
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Venture out after dark to enjoy the glowing collection of jack-o-lanterns and enchanted autumn scenery. www.fpconservatory.org
Gershwin, Berlin & Beyond
Oct. 14-17, various times
Southern Theater, 21 E. Main St.
Watch in person or livestream on jag.tv the talented duo of saxophonist Patrick Bartley, Jr. and vocalist Lena Seikaly. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Brahms & Dvoràk
Oct. 22-23, various times
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Up-and-coming violinist Stefan Jackiw takes the stage performing both old and new music for a moving performance of Brahms, Dvoràk and contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery. www.columbussymphony.com
TEDxKing Lincoln Bronzeville
Oct. 23, noon
Venture Suites, 780 Mt. Vernon Ave.
This hybrid conference brings together engaging speakers and interactive sessions focused on the theme of influence presented by Columbus natives. www.tedxklb.com
Sergei Babayan
Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Southern Theater, 21 E. Main St.
Chamber Music Columbus presents piano virtuoso Sergei Babayan for a one-night-only concert to remember. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org
The Ohio State University Buckeyes Football
OSU vs. Minnesota
Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
Away
Oregon vs. OSU
Sept. 11, noon
Home
Tulsa vs. OSU
Sept. 18, 3:30 p.m.
Home
Akron vs. OSU
Sept. 25, time TBD
Home
OSU vs. Rutgers
Oct. 2, time TBD
Away
Maryland vs. OSU
Oct. 9, noon
Home
OSU vs. Indiana
Oct. 23, time TBD
Away
Penn State vs. OSU
Oct. 30, time TBD
Home