Picks and Previews | November/December 2022

BalletMet presents Dracula

Through Nov. 5

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

Inspired by Bram Stoker’s novel of the same name, this haunting ballet brings the grinning villain into stark reality. www.balletmet.org

Short North Stage presents

Rent

Through Nov. 6

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

A heartbreaking and explosive musical following the lives of a ragtag group of friends in the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, this award-winning musical is a must see. www.shortnorthstage.org

Shadowbox Live presents

No Return: The Deadly Dance of Bonnie and Clyde

Nov. 3, 6, 10, 13 times vary

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

With an original script and a soundtrack of popular hits, this world premiere is a new perspective on the lives of Bonnie and Clyde. www.shadowboxlive.org

Cocktails at the Conservatory- Throwback Thursday (80s)

Nov. 3, 5:30-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St

Dust off your neon blazer and grab your friends for a nostalgic evening featuring hit songs from the decade, trivia and food trucks. Tickets must be purchased in advance. www.fpconservatory.org

CATCO presents

Indecent

Nov. 3-20

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

The true story of Yiddish performers on Broadway in the 1920s. This play fearlessly depicts the lives of performers fighting for their right to be heard. www.catco.org

Shadowbox Live presents

Wicked Games

Nov. 4, 5, 11, 12, 7:30 p.m.

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Buy tickets for a table and laugh the night away at this comedic production. www.shadowboxlive.org

Reba

Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Join this country music icon for an unforgettable performance of the songs that rocketed her to fame. www.nationwidearena.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents

Brahms & Dvorak

Nov. 4-5, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

From two of the most prolific composers of the Romantic Era, Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto and Dvorak’s Symphony No.6 continue to sweep audiences away almost 200 years after their debuts. www.columbussymphony.com

Kevin Hart

Nov. 5, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Spend the evening with this award-winning comedian in this phone-free performance of his latest show. www.nationwidearena.com

Chamber Music Columbus

Nov. 5, 4:00 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Two breakthrough artists join composer Libby Larsen for a debut performance inspired by the sounds of the English language. www.capa.com

CAPA and IAE present

Dirty Dancing in Concert

Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Get swept off your feet with this classic soundtrack live. www.capa.com

CAPA presents

Hairspray

Nov. 8-Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This larger-than-life musical is set in the 1960s and features Andrew Levitt (Nina West from RuPaul’s Drag Race) in the role of a lifetime. www.capa.com

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents

City Jail

Nov. 11-13, 7 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

A debut performance that seeks to further conversations about sexual violence and harassment allegations in today’s society. dublinohiousa.gov

CAPA presents

An Evening with Brian Culbertson

Nov. 12, 8 p.m.

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

Enjoy jazz, funk and R&B tunes with musician Brian Culbertson. www.capa.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents

Handel’s Messiah

Nov. 12-13, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra brings this well-loved musical classic to the Southern Theatre. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Dance 2022: Find Me in the Shadows

Nov. 17-20, times vary

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

A murder mystery meets dance concert with this work constructed by Otterbein student Emily Baggarly. www.otterbein.edu

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents

Mighty Morton Organ Festival with Cameron Carpenter

Nov. 18-19, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Featuring one of the finest organs in the country, this performance synthesizes performers from across Columbus into one celebration of musical excellence. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

Nov. 27, 7:00 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Come see your favorite Peanuts characters live on stage with Vince Guaraldi’s classic Christmas music.www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents

Home for the Holidays

Nov. 30-Dec.4, times vary

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

A night of holiday jazz with Shadowbox Live’s Stacie Boord. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Short North Stage presents

White Christmas

Thurs.-Sun., Dec. 1-Dec. 31

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

Cozy up for the holidays with this Christmas classic turned stage play. This musical, set in Vermont during the 1950s, follows the stories of Betty, Judy, Bob and Phil as they put on the show of a lifetime and learn what it means to love someone. www.shortnorthstage.org

CAPA presents

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

With high-flying acts that defy imagination, Cirque Dreams Holidaze is Broadway and then some. Ring in the holidays with a trip to a circus act featuring sugar plum fairies and storybook characters. www.capa.com

Curtain Players presents

Goodbye Freddy

Dec. 2-18, times vary

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd.

When an affair with a dead friend comes to light, a tight-knit friend group begins to unravel as they question their relationships and what it means to be honest. curtainplayers.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents

Holiday Pops Spectacular with Tony DeSare

Dec. 2-4, times vary

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Tony DeSare brings a jazzy twist to a night full of holiday classics with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.columbussymphony.com

Pickerington Community Theatre presents

Disney Frozen Jr.

Dec. 2-11, times vary

Wigwam Theatre, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

The beloved story of friendship, betrayal and sisterhood is brought to life by this cast of kids. www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

CATCO presents

New Works Festival for Young Audiences

Dec. 2-11, times vary

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

Creating space for plays geared towards a younger audience, this festival shows attendees plays

in various stages of completion. www.catco.org

Columbus Dance Theatre presents

Wondermet

Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

A holiday show based on the idea of childhood wonder, this show seeks to include everyone in the spirit of the season. www.capa.com

CAPA presents

Pandora Presents Disney Princess-The Concert

Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

A night of Disney classics from all your favorite Disney princesses. www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents

Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert

Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Andrea Bocelli performs from his latest album Believe as well as popular holiday pieces. www.columbussymphony.com

BalletMet presents

The Nutcracker

Dec. 8-24

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Bringing the beloved tale of a girl and her nutcracker prince to life on stage, this full-length ballet will leave you with visions of sugar plums from a night you will never forget. www.balletmet.org

AEG presents

Straight No Chaser

Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

An acapella show featuring nine male vocalists, Straight No Chaser celebrates their 25th anniversary on tour. www.capa.com

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents

The Happy Elf

Dec. 9-23, times vary

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

A new musical from jazz legend Harry Connick Jr., The Happy Elf follows Eubie as he tries to bring holiday cheer to Bluesville– a town determined to be naughty. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Christine Wilson Foundation presents

Christine’s Christmas

Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

This concert, in honor of Christine Wilson who passed away in 2003, features a variety of musicians performing Christmas classics with proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Ohio. www.capa.com

The Tony Hagood Trio Plays Jazz Holiday Standards

Dec. 11, 2-4 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Columbus-based Tony Hagood brings holiday magic with songs by Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington and more. www.columbusmuseum.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents

Vadim Plays Brahms

Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Enjoy music from Brahms and Mendelssohn juxtaposed with music from contemporary artists Unsuk Chin and James MacMillan. www.promusicacolumbus.org

PNC’s Broadway in Columbus presents

Elf the Musical

Dec. 13-18, times vary

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Buddy the Elf’s story of Christmas hilarity is brought from the screen to the stage in this uproarious adaptation with music and lyrics by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. www.capa.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents

Santa & The Symphony

Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m.

McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

Grab tickets for this sensory-friendly performance of holiday favorites such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Sleigh Ride” with featured performer Kim Hopcraft. www.capa.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents

Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 18, 3 p.m.

McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

The New Albany Symphony Chorus and Kim Hopcraft join the New Albany Symphony Orchestra for a combination of contemporary and classical holiday tunes. www.capa.com