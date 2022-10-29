Picks and Previews | November/December 2022

BalletMet presents Dracula
Through Nov. 5
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
Inspired by Bram Stoker’s novel of the same name, this haunting ballet brings the grinning villain into stark reality. www.balletmet.org
Short North Stage presents
Rent
Through Nov. 6
Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.
A heartbreaking and explosive musical following the lives of a ragtag group of friends in the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, this award-winning musical is a must see. www.shortnorthstage.org
Shadowbox Live presents
No Return: The Deadly Dance of Bonnie and Clyde
Nov. 3, 6, 10, 13 times vary
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
With an original script and a soundtrack of popular hits, this world premiere is a new perspective on the lives of Bonnie and Clyde. www.shadowboxlive.org
Cocktails at the Conservatory- Throwback Thursday (80s)
Nov. 3, 5:30-9 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St
Dust off your neon blazer and grab your friends for a nostalgic evening featuring hit songs from the decade, trivia and food trucks. Tickets must be purchased in advance. www.fpconservatory.org
CATCO presents
Indecent
Nov. 3-20
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
The true story of Yiddish performers on Broadway in the 1920s. This play fearlessly depicts the lives of performers fighting for their right to be heard. www.catco.org
Shadowbox Live presents
Wicked Games
Nov. 4, 5, 11, 12, 7:30 p.m.
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
Buy tickets for a table and laugh the night away at this comedic production. www.shadowboxlive.org
Reba
Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Join this country music icon for an unforgettable performance of the songs that rocketed her to fame. www.nationwidearena.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents
Brahms & Dvorak
Nov. 4-5, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
From two of the most prolific composers of the Romantic Era, Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto and Dvorak’s Symphony No.6 continue to sweep audiences away almost 200 years after their debuts. www.columbussymphony.com
Kevin Hart
Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Spend the evening with this award-winning comedian in this phone-free performance of his latest show. www.nationwidearena.com
Chamber Music Columbus
Nov. 5, 4:00 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Two breakthrough artists join composer Libby Larsen for a debut performance inspired by the sounds of the English language. www.capa.com
CAPA and IAE present
Dirty Dancing in Concert
Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Get swept off your feet with this classic soundtrack live. www.capa.com
CAPA presents
Hairspray
Nov. 8-Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This larger-than-life musical is set in the 1960s and features Andrew Levitt (Nina West from RuPaul’s Drag Race) in the role of a lifetime. www.capa.com
The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents
City Jail
Nov. 11-13, 7 p.m.
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
A debut performance that seeks to further conversations about sexual violence and harassment allegations in today’s society. dublinohiousa.gov
CAPA presents
An Evening with Brian Culbertson
Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
Enjoy jazz, funk and R&B tunes with musician Brian Culbertson. www.capa.com
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents
Handel’s Messiah
Nov. 12-13, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra brings this well-loved musical classic to the Southern Theatre. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Dance 2022: Find Me in the Shadows
Nov. 17-20, times vary
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
A murder mystery meets dance concert with this work constructed by Otterbein student Emily Baggarly. www.otterbein.edu
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents
Mighty Morton Organ Festival with Cameron Carpenter
Nov. 18-19, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Featuring one of the finest organs in the country, this performance synthesizes performers from across Columbus into one celebration of musical excellence. www.columbussymphony.com
CAPA presents
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage
Nov. 27, 7:00 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Come see your favorite Peanuts characters live on stage with Vince Guaraldi’s classic Christmas music.www.capa.com
Jazz Arts Group presents
Home for the Holidays
Nov. 30-Dec.4, times vary
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
A night of holiday jazz with Shadowbox Live’s Stacie Boord. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Short North Stage presents
White Christmas
Thurs.-Sun., Dec. 1-Dec. 31
Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.
Cozy up for the holidays with this Christmas classic turned stage play. This musical, set in Vermont during the 1950s, follows the stories of Betty, Judy, Bob and Phil as they put on the show of a lifetime and learn what it means to love someone. www.shortnorthstage.org
CAPA presents
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Dec. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
With high-flying acts that defy imagination, Cirque Dreams Holidaze is Broadway and then some. Ring in the holidays with a trip to a circus act featuring sugar plum fairies and storybook characters. www.capa.com
Curtain Players presents
Goodbye Freddy
Dec. 2-18, times vary
Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd.
When an affair with a dead friend comes to light, a tight-knit friend group begins to unravel as they question their relationships and what it means to be honest. curtainplayers.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents
Holiday Pops Spectacular with Tony DeSare
Dec. 2-4, times vary
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Tony DeSare brings a jazzy twist to a night full of holiday classics with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.columbussymphony.com
Pickerington Community Theatre presents
Disney Frozen Jr.
Dec. 2-11, times vary
Wigwam Theatre, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW
The beloved story of friendship, betrayal and sisterhood is brought to life by this cast of kids. www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
CATCO presents
New Works Festival for Young Audiences
Dec. 2-11, times vary
Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.
Creating space for plays geared towards a younger audience, this festival shows attendees plays
in various stages of completion. www.catco.org
Columbus Dance Theatre presents
Wondermet
Dec. 3, 3 p.m.
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
A holiday show based on the idea of childhood wonder, this show seeks to include everyone in the spirit of the season. www.capa.com
CAPA presents
Pandora Presents Disney Princess-The Concert
Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
A night of Disney classics from all your favorite Disney princesses. www.capa.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents
Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert
Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Andrea Bocelli performs from his latest album Believe as well as popular holiday pieces. www.columbussymphony.com
BalletMet presents
The Nutcracker
Dec. 8-24
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Bringing the beloved tale of a girl and her nutcracker prince to life on stage, this full-length ballet will leave you with visions of sugar plums from a night you will never forget. www.balletmet.org
AEG presents
Straight No Chaser
Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
An acapella show featuring nine male vocalists, Straight No Chaser celebrates their 25th anniversary on tour. www.capa.com
Columbus Children’s Theatre presents
The Happy Elf
Dec. 9-23, times vary
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
A new musical from jazz legend Harry Connick Jr., The Happy Elf follows Eubie as he tries to bring holiday cheer to Bluesville– a town determined to be naughty. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org
Christine Wilson Foundation presents
Christine’s Christmas
Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.
This concert, in honor of Christine Wilson who passed away in 2003, features a variety of musicians performing Christmas classics with proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Ohio. www.capa.com
The Tony Hagood Trio Plays Jazz Holiday Standards
Dec. 11, 2-4 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Columbus-based Tony Hagood brings holiday magic with songs by Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington and more. www.columbusmuseum.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents
Vadim Plays Brahms
Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Enjoy music from Brahms and Mendelssohn juxtaposed with music from contemporary artists Unsuk Chin and James MacMillan. www.promusicacolumbus.org
PNC’s Broadway in Columbus presents
Elf the Musical
Dec. 13-18, times vary
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Buddy the Elf’s story of Christmas hilarity is brought from the screen to the stage in this uproarious adaptation with music and lyrics by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. www.capa.com
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents
Santa & The Symphony
Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m.
McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Grab tickets for this sensory-friendly performance of holiday favorites such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Sleigh Ride” with featured performer Kim Hopcraft. www.capa.com
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents
Holiday Spectacular
Dec. 18, 3 p.m.
McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
The New Albany Symphony Chorus and Kim Hopcraft join the New Albany Symphony Orchestra for a combination of contemporary and classical holiday tunes. www.capa.com