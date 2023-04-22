Picks and Previews | May/June 2023

CAPA presents Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella

May 1, 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E Long St.

This bilingual rendition of Cinderella tackles cultural heritage, family and the power of language. Ten-year old Belinda likes to tell stories and, while secluded in her basement, she must get creative and use everyday objects to recreate the classic tale of Cinderella. As Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters, she learns to embrace her love for poetry in this “story within a story.” www.capa.com

COSI Science Festival

May 3-6

All around central Ohio and COSI

The annual science festival with community events taking place across the Columbus area. About 10,000 “Learning Lunches” will be distributed, with supplies for five fun STEM activities along with other learning materials. The festival culminates in a “Big Science Celebration” on site at COSI on May 6. www.cosi.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky

May 5-7

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Zhu Wang plays one of the most famous piano works, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2.” Wang has been praised by The New York Times as “a superb pianist, a thoughtful, sensitive performer.” www.columbussymphony.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Columbus Youth Jazz Final Concert

May 7, 1:30 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch, 96 S. Grant Ave.

The nationally renowned Columbus Youth Jazz program wraps up the spring semester with a performance at the Columbus Metropolitan Library featuring all four groups. This two-hour performance is free of charge. www.jazzartsgroup.org

CAPA and Natalie’s Grandview present Graham Nash

May 7, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Graham Nash – a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash – is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Though Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) only lasted 20 months, their songs still live on and get play over the radio and in pop culture. Join Nash as he performs a litany of his hits during this one-night event. www.capa.com

Shadowbox Live presents Flower Power

Through June 4

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St., Ste. 260

Shadowbox Live shares the joy of the 1960s and 1970s with Flower Power, a celebration of the influence of hippie culture and the music that inspired the greatest political and social movements of our time. www.shadowboxlive.org

Columbus Museum of Art presents Song of the Lark & the Art of Jules Breton

May 10, 2 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Jules Breton was one of Vincent van Gogh’s favorite artists in 19th-century France. Breton’s painting The Song of the Lark was declared “the most popular painting in America” according to a poll taken in 1934. A discussion of this and other works by Breton will be followed by music that complements the artist’s evocative imagery. www.columbusmuseum.org

CAPA presents Madagascar the Musical

May 10, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria step out of the Big Apple for a one-night performance of this children’s classic. This smash hit musical features all your favorite friends as they escape New York’s Central Park Zoo and embark on a journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. www.capa.com

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents School of Rock: The Musical

May 12-19

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Dewey Finn is an out-of-work rock star posing as a substitute teacher a prestigious prep school. Dewey forms a rock band out of his fifth-grade students and attempts to conquer the Battle of the Bands after discovering they are talented musicians. www. columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

May 13, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

George Lucas and John Williams teamed for one of cinema’s most memorable and notable movie scores of all time: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The Columbus Symphony returns to the stage to play John Williams’ famous score live to film. www.columbussymphony.com

Broadway in Columbus presents Annie

May 12-13

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theater attendees that sunshine is always right around the corner. Directed by Jenn Thompson, Annie features the iconic book and score of the initial production. columbus.broadway.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Brahms & Shaw

May 13-14

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica’s season finale features the powerful music of Caroline Shaw and Johannes Brahms. Shaw became the youngest composer to win the Pulitzer Prize at age 30 and is one of the most inventive and engaging performers of today. Brahms’ majestic Symphony No. 1 will offer a powerful end to the season. www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents John Mellencamp

May 17, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

John Mellencamp fell in love with music at an early age and was performing in local bars as a front man in a soul band by the time he was 14. Since then, he has become known for enduring smash hits such as “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good” and “Small Town.” www.capa.com

Harmony Project presents Concert for the Community

May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The Harmony Project hosts its annual Concert for the Community to bring people together for one night of music and fun. Join in on the night of community appreciation free of charge. www.harmonyproject.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Welcome to Spring

May 19-20

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Ronald Jenkins takes the podium for his last concert as director of the Columbus Symphony Chorus, which he has guided into a mainstay of Columbus Symphony Orchestra programming over the last 40 years. The closing concert features music from Great Britain, with favorites such as Elgar’s “Nimrod.” www.columbussymphony.com

Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance presents Celtic Throne

May 22, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Celtic Throne celebrates the dramatic and mysterious origins of Irish dance through innovative choreography, dazzling costumes, and spectacular lighting and projection. www. celticthrone.com

CAPA presents 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards

May 25, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Each year, the CAPA Marquee Awards ceremony allows students from participating high schools the chance to perform at a professional venue and work with a team of theater and music professionals. The showcase includes live performances from the nominees, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools. www.capa.com

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Alice: A Wonderland Ballet

June 3, 3 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Alice in Wonderland is adapted by the Columbus Dance Theatre group for a one-night ballet rendition of the iconic film. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

The New Albany Lecture Series: General John Kelly and Adm. James Stavridis

June 6

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Since 2014 the series has brought leaders in public affairs, international affairs, health, history and the arts to central Ohio. Highly regarded members of the U.S. military take the stage to discuss the future of the United States when it comes to national security. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Broadway in Columbus presents To Kill A Mockingbird

June 6-11

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of the titular book by Harper Lee has been

heralded as “the most successful American play in Broadway history.” Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher has turned one of the greatest novels of all time into the one of the greatest plays of all time. columbus.broadway.com

Columbus Arts Festival

June 9-11

Genoa Park, 303 W Broad St.

Thousands of Ohioans return to downtown for this giant art-filled festival. With everything from stands, a giant piece of artwork and a fashion show, artists and art-lovers alike will find something to enjoy.

www.columbusartsfestival.org

Visit Gahanna presents Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

June 16-18

Creekside District

Fill your soul with good music with everything from jazz and blues to soul and funk. With plenty of food and goods to buy, there’s plenty of fun for the weekend.

www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Ne-Yo: Symphony with Soul

June 17, 7 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

With decades of experience as an R&B singer-songwriter, Ne-Yo has been to the top of the industry with hits such as “Miss Independent” and “So Sick.” The Columbus Symphony’s collaboration with Ne-Yo kicks off this year’s Picnic with the Pops series. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Super Diamond: The Music of Neil Diamond

June 24, 7 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

This tribute band has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman, among other prominent programs, and joins the Picnic with the Pops lineup for the first time. www.columbussymphony.com

Lancaster Festival

July 20-29

Throughout Lancaster

Over the course of 10 days, the 2023 Lancaster Festival presents experiences such as bike rides, ArtWalks and an ice cream. Andy Grammer (“Honey, I’m Good”) and the Lancaster Festival Orchestra perform at 8 p.m. July 24 at the Wendel Concert Stage, with fireworks to follow. The Zane Square Stage in downtown Lancaster will host a number of children’s activities, including puppets and art instruction. The festival culminates in a grand finale featuring Sheryl Crow (“All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun”) at the Wendel Concert Stage. www.lancasterfestival.org