Picks and Previews | March/April 2023

CAPA presents Steve Trash: The Science of Ecology
March 3, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
This program is specifically tailored to educate young children on ecology with a blend of eco-entertainment and eco-education. Curriculum-based study guides and green-themed magic shows will provide add to the experience. www.capa.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler Symphony No. 9
March 3-4, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
One of Gustav Mahler’s last compositions, “Symphony No. 9,” was created out of his growing sense of finality following a diagnosis with a terminal heart condition. Rossen Milanov conducts the Columbus Symphony in its performance. www.columbussymphony.com
Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen
March 4, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Eight-time Grammy award winner Carrie Underwood (“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats”) brings her honky-tonk tunes to Nationwide Arena for a spectacular night of entertainment. www.nationwidearena.com
Muse with Evanescense and One OK Rock
March 7, 6:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Long-tenured alternative rock outfit Muse (“Uprising,” “Supermassive Black Hole”) celebrates the release of its ninth studio album, Will of the People. www.nationwidearena.com
The New Albany Lecture Series: An Evening with Economists Arthur Laffer & Robert Reich, Moderated by Rana Foroohar
March 8, 7 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany
U.S. Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration and bestselling author Robert Reich debates with former advisor to President Reagan and inventor of the “Laffer Curve” Dr. Arthur Laffer in a panel designed to provide insight on economics. www.newalbanyfoundation.org
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
March 9, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
The Boss is coming to town! Bruce Springsteen is back in action with the E Street Band at Nationwide Arena. Enjoy all the classic Springsteen hits while enjoying all that Nationwide Arena has to offer. www.nationwidearena.com
Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean
March 10, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Award winning country music artist and judge on TV’s The Voice Blake Shelton (“Hillbilly
Bone, ” “Sure Be Cool if You Did”) performs with support from Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. www.nationwidearena.com
NCAA March Madness Tournament First and Second Rounds
March 17, 19
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
March Madness takes over Nationwide Arena for two days of dramatic college basketball. Watch some of the nation’s top athletes compete for a chance to compete for a NCAA National Championships. With several games taking place throughout each day, there is a chance for everyone to get in on the action. www.nationwidearena.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Variations on Nutcracker Suite
March 17-19, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
In this performance, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite is blended with elements of jazz and arranged with tunes similar to those of legend Duke Ellington, with help from Julia Perry. www.columbussymphony.com
Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures Grand Opening
March 18, 10 a.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
This brand new COSI exhibit provides a once-in-a-lifetime insight into the archeology of ancient Egypt. Explore his ancient burial chambers exactly as they were discovered in 1922 by Howard Carter. www.cosi.org
Tedeschi Trucks Band
March 21, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Since 2010, Tedeschi Trucks Band has brought its soulful blend of blues and rock ‘n’ roll to cities across America. The band is headed by renowned guitarist Derek Trucks, known for his work with the Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule, and his wife, Susan Tedeschi. www.capa.com
Kane Brown with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH
March 23, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Since his self-titled debut album in 2016, Kane Brown (“Lose it,” “One Thing Right”) has ascended to new heights in his country music career while expanding perception of country music and breaking musical boundaries. www.nationwidearena.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Irish Tenors
March 25, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Since 1998, the Irish Tenors have produced 10 best-selling CDs to propel them into one of PBS’s biggest moneymakers. This performance sees them team up with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.columbussymphony.com
Opera Columbus presents Rigoletto
March 31-April 1, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Set in the decadent Italian Renaissance, this production of Rigoletto is a collaboration between the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Opera Columbus. www.operacolumbus.org
For King & Country
April 7, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
The multi-Grammy award winning duo For King & Country follows up its “What Are We
Waiting For?” tour with “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II.” www.nationwidearena.com
CAPA presents Paw Patrol Live!
April 7-9
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Paw Patrol has swept the nation, providing children with entertainment through the power of police and puppies. This live-action adaptation of the fan favorite show is coming to the Ohio Theatre. www.capa.com
CAPA presents Bored Teachers Comedy Tour
April 12, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Bored Teachers presents the largest platform for some of the funniest teacher-comedians in the country. The group’s hilarious comedians, who have amassed millions of views online, join forces for a night of laughter. www.capa.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Carmen Suite
April 14-15, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This interpretation of the classic opera incorporates jazz, Latin, pop, flamenco and contemporary music. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony Storytime
April 16, 3 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Associate Director Andrés Lopera and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony play the
greatest hits from legendary composer Tchaikovsky and other storybook heroes. Create your own crown, magic wand, and story time bookmarks during the preshow activities that begin an hour before showtime. www.columbussymphony.com
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Itzhak Perlman
April 26, 7:30 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany
Conductor Luis Biava shares the stage with one of the most celebrated violinists in the world for a one-night-only event. www.newalbanysymphony.com
Art in Bloom
April 27-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
The museum’s permanent exhibits are given new life with floral creations by a number of talented artists. This exhibit showcases some of Columbus’ finest floral artists and designers bringing the best floral art Columbus has to offer. www.columbusmuseum.org
CAPA presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Night with Cary Elwes
April 29, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Join star Cary Elwes (Westley) for a screening of the movie The Princess Bride and a behind-the-scenes Q&A of his on-screen and private lives. After the screening, Elwes will provide a sneak peek into the cast and crew’s off-screen antics. www.capa.com
Opera Columbus presents The Cooper-Bing Competition
April 30, 3 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
A $10,000 reward is up for grabs in this year’s Cooper-Bing Competition. Cast your vote for a
special audience award at this electrifying vocal battle royale. www.operacolumbus.org