Picks and Previews | March/April 2023

CAPA presents Steve Trash: The Science of Ecology

March 3, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

This program is specifically tailored to educate young children on ecology with a blend of eco-entertainment and eco-education. Curriculum-based study guides and green-themed magic shows will provide add to the experience. www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler Symphony No. 9

March 3-4, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

One of Gustav Mahler’s last compositions, “Symphony No. 9,” was created out of his growing sense of finality following a diagnosis with a terminal heart condition. Rossen Milanov conducts the Columbus Symphony in its performance. www.columbussymphony.com

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen

March 4, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Eight-time Grammy award winner Carrie Underwood (“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats”) brings her honky-tonk tunes to Nationwide Arena for a spectacular night of entertainment. www.nationwidearena.com

Muse with Evanescense and One OK Rock

March 7, 6:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Long-tenured alternative rock outfit Muse (“Uprising,” “Supermassive Black Hole”) celebrates the release of its ninth studio album, Will of the People. www.nationwidearena.com

The New Albany Lecture Series: An Evening with Economists Arthur Laffer & Robert Reich, Moderated by Rana Foroohar

March 8, 7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

U.S. Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration and bestselling author Robert Reich debates with former advisor to President Reagan and inventor of the “Laffer Curve” Dr. Arthur Laffer in a panel designed to provide insight on economics. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The Boss is coming to town! Bruce Springsteen is back in action with the E Street Band at Nationwide Arena. Enjoy all the classic Springsteen hits while enjoying all that Nationwide Arena has to offer. www.nationwidearena.com

Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean

March 10, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Award winning country music artist and judge on TV’s The Voice Blake Shelton (“Hillbilly

Bone, ” “Sure Be Cool if You Did”) performs with support from Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. www.nationwidearena.com

NCAA March Madness Tournament First and Second Rounds

March 17, 19

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

March Madness takes over Nationwide Arena for two days of dramatic college basketball. Watch some of the nation’s top athletes compete for a chance to compete for a NCAA National Championships. With several games taking place throughout each day, there is a chance for everyone to get in on the action. www.nationwidearena.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Variations on Nutcracker Suite

March 17-19, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

In this performance, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite is blended with elements of jazz and arranged with tunes similar to those of legend Duke Ellington, with help from Julia Perry. www.columbussymphony.com

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures Grand Opening

March 18, 10 a.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

This brand new COSI exhibit provides a once-in-a-lifetime insight into the archeology of ancient Egypt. Explore his ancient burial chambers exactly as they were discovered in 1922 by Howard Carter. www.cosi.org

Tedeschi Trucks Band

March 21, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Since 2010, Tedeschi Trucks Band has brought its soulful blend of blues and rock ‘n’ roll to cities across America. The band is headed by renowned guitarist Derek Trucks, known for his work with the Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule, and his wife, Susan Tedeschi. www.capa.com

Kane Brown with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH

March 23, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Since his self-titled debut album in 2016, Kane Brown (“Lose it,” “One Thing Right”) has ascended to new heights in his country music career while expanding perception of country music and breaking musical boundaries. www.nationwidearena.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Irish Tenors

March 25, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Since 1998, the Irish Tenors have produced 10 best-selling CDs to propel them into one of PBS’s biggest moneymakers. This performance sees them team up with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.columbussymphony.com

Opera Columbus presents Rigoletto

March 31-April 1, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Set in the decadent Italian Renaissance, this production of Rigoletto is a collaboration between the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Opera Columbus. www.operacolumbus.org

For King & Country

April 7, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The multi-Grammy award winning duo For King & Country follows up its “What Are We

Waiting For?” tour with “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II.” www.nationwidearena.com

CAPA presents Paw Patrol Live!

April 7-9

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Paw Patrol has swept the nation, providing children with entertainment through the power of police and puppies. This live-action adaptation of the fan favorite show is coming to the Ohio Theatre. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Bored Teachers Comedy Tour

April 12, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Bored Teachers presents the largest platform for some of the funniest teacher-comedians in the country. The group’s hilarious comedians, who have amassed millions of views online, join forces for a night of laughter. www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Carmen Suite

April 14-15, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This interpretation of the classic opera incorporates jazz, Latin, pop, flamenco and contemporary music. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony Storytime

April 16, 3 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Associate Director Andrés Lopera and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony play the

greatest hits from legendary composer Tchaikovsky and other storybook heroes. Create your own crown, magic wand, and story time bookmarks during the preshow activities that begin an hour before showtime. www.columbussymphony.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Itzhak Perlman

April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

Conductor Luis Biava shares the stage with one of the most celebrated violinists in the world for a one-night-only event. www.newalbanysymphony.com

Art in Bloom

April 27-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The museum’s permanent exhibits are given new life with floral creations by a number of talented artists. This exhibit showcases some of Columbus’ finest floral artists and designers bringing the best floral art Columbus has to offer. www.columbusmuseum.org

CAPA presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Night with Cary Elwes

April 29, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Join star Cary Elwes (Westley) for a screening of the movie The Princess Bride and a behind-the-scenes Q&A of his on-screen and private lives. After the screening, Elwes will provide a sneak peek into the cast and crew’s off-screen antics. www.capa.com

Opera Columbus presents The Cooper-Bing Competition

April 30, 3 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

A $10,000 reward is up for grabs in this year’s Cooper-Bing Competition. Cast your vote for a

special audience award at this electrifying vocal battle royale. www.operacolumbus.org