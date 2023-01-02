Picks and Previews | January/February 2023

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Winter Festival

Jan. 6-7, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Columbus Symphony performs Prokofiev’s first violin concerto, featuring Bulgarian violinist Bella Hristova. Violinist Joseph Szigeti describes the work as a “mixture of fairy-tale naivete and daring savagery in a lay-out texture,” a timely piece when Dmitri Shostakovich wrote it in 1939. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Jan. 14, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Aretha Franklin was named the greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone for her amazing work. She worked hard on stage – winning 18 Grammy Awards and topping the Billboard charts 112 times – but also off stage, fighting for women’s rights and civil rights. The performance is meant to honor and celebrate the work of the late Queen of Soul. www.columbussymphony.com

I Love the 90s Show!

Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W Broad St.

Celebrate the 1990s with SWV (“Weak”), Tony! Toni! Tone! (“Feels Good”) and Dave Hollister of Blackstreet (“No Diggity”) as they transform the Palace Theatre with their live concert performance. www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents The Micah Thomas Quartet

Jan. 19, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Pianist Micah Thomas, a Columbus Youth Jazz alumnus and Hank Marr Award winner, returns to the Lincoln stage for an evening of inventive and futuristic jazz with his quartet. The performance will be recorded and posted on JAG.TV and YouTube after Jan. 27 for future viewing enjoyment. www.jazzartsgroup.org

New Albany Lecture Series: An Evening with 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Ressa

Jan. 23, 7 p.m.

McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Maria Ressa was named a 2021 Nobel Prize winner, chosen as Time Magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year and among its 100 Most Influential People of 2019, to name a few of her accomplishments. Ressa has also worked for nearly 35 years as a journalist in Asia and will bring that knowledge and experience with her as she discusses social justice to kick off this year’s lecture series. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Broadway in Columbus presents SIX

Jan. 24-29

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The musical that has been getting rave reviews from outlets such as the New York Times and Washington Post since 2017 is finally coming to Columbus. SIX tells the story of the wives of Henry VIII with a unique twist on the nearly 500-year-old story that turns the Tudor queens into pop princesses with an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. www.capa.com

Columbus Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Jan. 28, 7-11 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Looking to sample some wine or whiskey and feed your sweet tooth? This festival will have a multitude of decadent chocolate treats such as cookies, cakes, macaroons and candies. Tickets

also cover the cost of a tasting glass to enjoy unlimited wine and whiskey with a wide selection of craft beers, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages as well. www.chocolatewinewhiskey.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Cavani String Quartet

Jan. 28, 4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Known for its artistic excellence and generous spirit, the Cavani Quartet has a more than 30-year legacy that has earned its countless awards. The ensemble will be joined by award-winning soprano singer Louise Toppin, who was a finalist in the Munich International Competition and winner of the Metropolitan Opera regional auditions. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Greensky Bluegrass

Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m.

KEMBA LIVE!, 405 Neil Ave.

This traditional bluegrass group was founded in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the mid-2000s and now tours the country with its five members and light show. www.promowestlive.com

CATCO presents 9 to 5, The Musical

Feb. 2-19

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Based on the hit 1980 movie, 9 to 5, The Musical follows the life of three unlikely friends who try to get even with their boss and take control of their office by working together. With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this show is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge with plenty of humor along the way. www.catco.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Dvořák’s New World

Feb. 3-4, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Guest violinist Aubree Oliverson joins the Columbus Symphony to perform pieces that are deeply rooted in American folk traditions. Oliverson is well-known for her evocative lyricism and joyful, genuine approach to music. www.columbussymphony.com

“Live at the McCoy” Party!: Jay Leno

Feb. 3, 8 p.m.

McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd, New Albany

Late-night TV show host, stand-up comedian, children’s book author, and pioneering car builder and mechanic Jay Leno brings his unique comedy to the McCoy Center. www.mccoycenter.org

CAPA presents An Evening with George Winston

Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

George Winston has been playing the acoustic piano for more than 40 years and has sold 15 million albums. His playing has been described as “akin to breathing” because it gives listeners the “chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander.” www.capa.com

BalletMet presents Dorothy and the Prince of Oz

Feb. 10-12

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Dorothy is summoned back to Oz by Glinda to help save the Prince of Oz and reunite the two kingdoms before a war breaks out. The show brings a new Oz to life with amazing music and choreography and beautiful puppetry and scenery. www.balletmet.org

New Albany Lecture Series: An Evening with Bret Baier, Fox Anchor & Best-Selling Author

Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Bret Baier serves as FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and as anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier. With experience interviewing countless leaders throughout the United States, Baier brings that knowledge to the stage to connect the current political climate to the stories of the Ulysses S. Grant era. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!

Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Gaining popularity while working on shows such as Chelsea Lately and The Mindy Project, Fortune Feimster is a standup comedian, writer and actor. Her confessional comedy is known for bringing people of all ages, backgrounds and sexual orientations together through laughter and storytelling. www.capa.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents St. Lawrence String Quartet

Feb. 18, 4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Critics describe the St. Lawrence String Quartet as “modern” and “wickedly attentive with a hint of rock ‘n’ roll energy,” as it is known for its intense performances and commitment to engaging concert experiences. The group will also perform pieces written by musician and composer Korine Fujiwara, who formerly played with a ProMusica Chamber Orchestra and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

World’s Toughest Rodeo

Feb. 18, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Fans gather to see the best cowboy athletes compete to get one step closer to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Events include fan favorites such as Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding and Bareback Riding, as well as the Showdown Round and Women’s Barrel Racing. www.nationwidearena.com

Jazz Art Group Columbus presents the Kenny Banks and Kenny Banks Jr. Band

Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

This father-and-son duo are both Columbus natives and sensational pianists. Kenny Banks has been studying and playing since the age of 7 and has performed at the United Nations Ceremony for President Obama, Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Philharmonie in Berlin. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Opera Columbus presents Maria De Buenos Aires

Feb. 24-26

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The sensual rhythms of Argentinian tango and mesmerizing poetry by Horacio Ferrer portray the journey of the opera’s heroine, Maria. Set in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, this mesmerizing tale tells the story of a woman consumed by passion and her reckless search for love and freedom. Get to the performance early and you can dance on the stage before the show starts. www.operacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Welcome to Night Vale: The Haunting of Night Vale

Feb. 24, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Based on the twice-monthly podcast Welcome to Night Vale, this live performance brings the stories of the small desert town of Night Vale to life. Listen to never-before-told stories as told by Night Vale, Cecil Baldwin and some surprise guests who can introduce you to the town. www.capa.com