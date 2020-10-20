Picks & Previews | CityScene November/December 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.

Sydney McSweeney

Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

Jazz vocalist Sydney McSweeney from Columbus is influenced by Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Nancy Wilson, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and many more. Both in-person and virtual stream tickets available. www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Ohio Made Holiday Market

CANCELED

Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.

Features a showcase of more than 80 boutiques, specialty small businesses, and handmade vendors from right here in Ohio. Event is 21 or older. www.weare ohiomade.com

Conservatory Aglow

Nov. 14-Jan. 10

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Poinsettias, gingerbread competitions, holiday lights and an elegant organization of plants, flowers and more. www. fpconservatory.org

Champion City Holiday Market

Nov 21, 9 a.m.

Knights of Columbus 624, 2055 S. Bird Rd., Springfield

Shop small and meet your favorite small and handmade business owners at this holiday market hosted by Katy Ryan Designs. www.eventbrite.com/e/champion-cityholiday-market-2020

Locked up in Ohio

POSTPONED to Nov. 2021

Ohio State Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Rd., Mansfield

An author signing event, hosted by Eden Rose and Virginia Johnson, with more than eighty writers “locked in” at the Mansfield Reformatory. www. facebook.com/LockedupinOhio

Wish You Were Here: Tribute to Pink Floyd

POSTPONED to May 2021

Newport Music Hall

One of America’s most popular Pink Floyd tribute acts, celebrates the 25th anniversary of Wish You Were Here. The 10-piece band recreates classic favorites from Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall, along with a spectacular multimedia stage production with moving lights and lasers, vintage videos, flying inflatables, sound effects, Wall bricks and more. www.promowestlive.com

Nikki Glaser: Bang It Out

NETFLIX Nikki Glaser Netflix Special

POSTPONED to Nov. 2021

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Stand-up comedian, TV show star, and hit podcast host Nikki Glaser takes to the stage to perform her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy. Tickets already purchased for the previous date will also be honored. www.capa.com

Artist Production Development Workshop

Dec. 5, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Free, one-day informational workshop for local artists, arts organizations and individuals. www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Short North Holiday Hop

Dec. 5, 4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District, Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave.

Short North galleries are making sure their loyal art-connoisseurs are kept safe and healthy by offering virtual exhibition and in-person, scheduled showings. www.shortnorth.org/artbyappointment

Santa & the Symphony - Sensory Friendly

Dec. 19, 11:30 a.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

Presented by the New Albany Symphony, this sensory friendly performance serves as a great introduction to the orchestra in a relaxed environment. Anyone is welcome, but these concerts are designed specifically for those on the autism spectrum, young children and those in the dementia/Alzheimer’s communities. www.capa.com

Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 20, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

The New Albany Symphony Chorus presents a concert featuring holiday favorites from around the globe. Arrive early for a gift basket fundraiser. Performances will be one hour in length with no intermission and socially distanced. www.newalbany symphony.com

Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at Home

Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

Virtual event

Grammy Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will take the nation by storm this holiday season with the Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour. A portion of each ticket purchased to this live event will be benefit the Southern Theatre. www.capa.com/events/detail/jimbrickman-comfort-joy-at-home-live

WWE: Raw Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The biggest WWE Superstars and Divas put on an epic show for the live crowd. Tickets sold for both the April and June Smackdown events will be honored at this event. Section and seat location assignments will remain the same. www. schottensteincenter.com

You’re Not Alone Social Distancing Race

Through Dec. 31

Virtual event

Free virtual run/walk open to all ages. Celebrate the end of the holidays and ring in your New Year’s resolutions while participating in a socially distanced race. www.race roster.com/events

Christmas Tree Shopping in Columbus

HTH Christmas Tree Lot

2340 Dublin Granville Rd.

Open through Dec. 21, Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m

Taylor Christmas Tree Farm

868 West Lane Ave.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Timbuk Farms

2030 Timbuk Rd.

Open daily Nov. 27- Dec. 22, hours vary

Homestead Farm 2573 Loudon St.

Open every weekend Nov. 29- Dec. 21, hours vary

Mr. Tree

1099 Reynoldsburg New Albany Rd. N.

12-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.