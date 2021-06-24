Picks and Previews | July/August 2021

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: En Vogue

July 10, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The female music group En Vogue has sold more than 20 million albums and continues to dazzle the industry with hits such as “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Never Gonna Get It,” among others. Plus, their bop “Whatta Man” features the one and only Salt N Pepa. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Youth Jazz Summer Workshop presented by Jazz Arts Group

Week three: July 12-16

Week four: July 19-23

Jazz Academy, 769 E. Long St.

This musical summer workshop is full of instrument techniques, musical improvisation, original arrangements and, of course, jazz. Each week is a new schedule of musical to-dos and regular jam sessions exemplify what students learn throughout the program. www.jazzartsgroup.com

CATCO presents An Iliad

July 15-25

Browning Amphitheatre, W. 12th Ave.

We’re thrilled that CATCO will resume in-person theatre with this special outdoor performance in partnership with the Wexner Center for the Arts. What better way to remerge onto the stage than with the award-winning play, An Iliad? www.catco.org

The Columbus Symphony presents Popcorn Pops: All The Colors of Columbus

July 16

Pre-concert activities: 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Concert: 7 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. Experience music from around the world and around our city! In partnership with arts organizations from in and around Columbus, this community showcase celebrates the talents and diversity of Columbus. www.columbussymphony.com

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: Tito Puente Jr.

July 17, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Tito Puente Jr. brings mambo and Latin jazz hits to the Columbus Commons this summer. There’s even a special mariachi performance by Campanas de America. www.columbus symphony.com

Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival

July 24, 7-11 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Sip from more than 150 wines and champagnes while exploring COSI’s interact exhibits. Event benefits the Art Therapy Studio. www.experience columbus.com

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions

July 24, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Flock to the Columbus Commons to see Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton as he takes Columbus through a musical journey of pop, rock, soul and classical. You know you’ll be belting classics like “When A Man Loves a Woman,” and “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.” www.columbussymphony.com

Jazz Academy Vocal Workshop

July 26-30, Noon-3 p.m.

Jazz Academy, 769 E. Long St.

For those who love to perform, this weeklong workshop is for you. Explore the ins and outs of jazz singing and collaborate with a band or jazz ensemble. No experience necessary. www.jazzartsgroup.com

HOKO presented by C292.9

July 27, 7 p.m.

The Basement, 391 Neil Ave.

HOKO hails from New York City and has a sound inspired by David Bowie, Tame Impala and Pink Floyd. Check out hits such as Hellogoodbye and Candy Eyes before buying your tickets! www.promowestlive.com

The Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops: The Ohio State University Marching Band

July 30-31, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

There’s no better way to end the 2021 Picnic with the Pops series than with The Ohio State University Marching Band. “The Best Damn Band in the Land” in - tends on throwing the biggest tailgate party of the year with scarlet, gray and fire - works. www.columbussymphony.com

The Dublin Irish Festival’s Dublin Irish Days

August 6-8

www.dublinirishfestival.org

WonderBus 2021

August 8, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Rd.

One of the most looked forward to mu - sic festivals is returning to Columbus with a strong, exciting lineup. Dance the week - end away with Ke$ha, Grouplove, The Band Camino, 90’s Kids and more! www. wonderbusfest.com

Heart of Grove City Bourbon Tasting

August 14, 1-10 p.m. Corner of Arbutus and Park Street

If you love the Wine and Arts Festival, the Heart of Grove City Bourbon Tasting might be your next favorite event. Taste different bourbons, learn about the variet - ies and shop around for a bottle you can't leave without. Bourbon beginners are wel - come, too! www.heartofgrovecity.org

The Dead South

August 20, 7 p.m.

Newport Musical Hall, 1722 N. High St.

The Dead South is a four-piece acoustic group with a unique sound of cello, mando - lin, banjo and guitar. Make your return to live music with a concert of grizzled tin-pan showmanship. www.promowestlive.com

Columbus Food Truck Festival

August 21-22

The Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Sneaker Freaks

August 22, 1-6 p.m.

The Lausche Building Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Walk or run to Columbus’ premier sneaker event where attendees can buy, sell and trade sneakers. www.sneakerfreaks columbus.com