Picks and Previews | CityScene January/February 2021

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.

Holiday Blooms

Through Jan. 10, M-F 10 a.m.-5p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Even when it’s gray and gloomy outside, Holiday Blooms inside Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Bask in hundreds of bright poinsettias and spend the day among a winter garden collection. www.fpconservatory.org

Black Violin

Jan. 11-29

Virtual

Black Violin inspires students with its blend of classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and pop music. Part of CAPA’s Passport to Learning Series, Will Baptiste and Kevin Sylvester will perform and educate students. www.capa.com

Boys of Summer Tour

Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m.

Skully’s Music Diner, 1151 N. High St.

Social media influencers are taking over the world! The Boys of Summer tour brings this Gen Z group of talent to Columbus for an experience for all ages. www.skullys.org

Blooms & Butterflies

Jan. 23-May 31

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Let the colors fly! Butterflies fry freely in this haven of nectar blooms. Hear from the experts during daily Butterfly Talks from 1-3 p.m. www.fpconservatory.org

The New Albany Lecture Series: New Albany Center for Civil Discourse and Debate

Jan. 27

7 p.m., Virtual

The Civil Discourse and Debate event will feature David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN senior political commentator; Chris Christie, 55th governor of the state of New Jersey; and Collen Marshall, NBC4 anchor and host of NBC4’s The Spectrum. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

February is Black History Month

The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square

The Ohio Statehouse celebrates Black History Month by hosting historical performances by We’ve Known Rivers every Tuesday at noon. www. ohiostatehouse.org

The 24th Annual Polar Bear Golf Open

Feb. 6,

8 a.m.

Just because Columbus is covered in white right now doesn’t mean you can’t play on this green! The Polar Bear Golf Open is played through the snow, sleet wind or sun and benefits Children Family Charities, including the Dublin Food Pantry. Masks are required! www. dublinam.org

Valentine’s Day

Feb. 14

Is your significant other wing-obsessed? Forget flowers, we suggest Roosters’ Wing-quet, a handcrafted bouquet made out of 24 hand-breaded boneless wings. For something equally romantic but with a larger animal, take a horse-draw carriage ride at Easton from Feb. 14-16. Don’t forget your single friends, though! If a couple brings a third wheel to DogTap Columbus, he or she will get a free burger or pizza. For a super hot date, check out Candle Lab’s Valentine’s Date where you’ll pour a soy scented candle together and enjoy sparkling wine and chocolate.

Free admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Feb. 17

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

The Columbus Zoo is offering free admission on Presidents’ Day. February is the perfect time to visit the zoo to see all the animals who come alive in the cold weather. www.columbuszoo.org