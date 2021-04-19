Picks and Previews | CityScene May/June 2021

Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is offering its cardholders free admissions to several central Ohio cultural institutions with its new Culture Pass program. These passes will be borrowed just like books and used as one-time passes in lieu of admission fees. Participating cultural organizations include:

Columbus Museum of Art

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Franklin Park Conservatory

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Ohio History Center

Pizzuti Collection of the Museum of Art

Wexner Center for the Arts

www.columbuslibrary.org

CATCO presents Working: A Musical

Through May 9

Various times, virtual

Based on Studs Terkel’s Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do, this musical pulls experiences of truckers, waitresses, hedge fund managers and more to tell a story. Through songs from the talents of Stephen Schwartz, James Taylor, Micki Grant and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this musical poses the questions: Are we defined by our jobs? Should we be? www.catco.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Songs from the Heartland

May 2, 3 p.m.

McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

This program features excerpts from Bernstein’s Wonderful Town, Carmen Ohio and Copland’s Old American Songs. Symphony talents include Tori Wallace, Hannah Sterman, John Gehrt and Adam Heaston, among others. www.newalbanysymphony.com

Mother’s Day at the Zoo

May 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, free admission will be offered to mothers and grandmothers who are accompanied by at least one of their children or grandchildren. www.columbuszoo.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Jerome Jennings: Solidarity

May 13, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre and virtual, 769 E. Long St.

This Cleveland-born master drummer and composer hits the Lincoln Theatre admist his second album release, Solidarity. Jerome Jennings explores the music and sounds that depict the stories of activists and freedom fighters such as Marielle Franco, Recy Taylor and Marsha P. Johnson. www.jag.tv

Columbus Taco Fest Grab-N-Go

May 15-16

Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave.

Tacos to go, please! The 2021 Columbus Taco Fest turns into a carryout event, as attendees will be able to order online, drive up and pick up their tacos. The organizers of the spicy event released a statement about the new format, saying,

“In an effort to support local food vendors, and taking into consideration the safety of all of you, our friends and neighbors, we wanted to provide a way to still enjoy some of Columbus’ best taco trucks in one spot while keeping the safety and health our community in mind.” www.columbustacofest.com

Opera Columbus presents La Boheme

May 20-23, 28, 30

400 West Rich, 400 W. Rich St.

The scene is Paris, 1830. The poor artist Marcello and poet Rodolfo try to keep warm on Christmas Eve by burning the pages from Rodolfo’s latest drama. They are soon joined by their roommates: Colline, a philosopher, and Schaunard, a musician, who brings food, fuel and just a bit of money. The good fortune is short-lived, though, as the landlord comes to collect the rent and the story begins. www.operacolumbus.org

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Haydn Festival

May 21-22, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This performance can only be described as a serenade by strings. Enjoy sounds from violins, cellos, oboes and bassoons. www.columbussymphony.com

Opening of Dinosaur Island

May 28

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

The 2021 Dinosaur Island ride features 22 species of dinosaurs, a total of 31 creatures, and some returning favorites to include an adult-sized Brachiosaurus and one of the most ferocious – the Tyrannosaurus rex. www.columbuszoo.org

Columbus Asian Festival

May 29

Virtual

Celebrate the Asian Festival’s mission in promoting cultural diversity through joining this virtual event. View online cultural exhibits and demonstrations, enjoy streaming entertainment, recipes and more. http://www.asian-festival.org

Westerville Field of Heroes presented by the Rotary Club of Westerville Sunrise

May 22-31

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.fieldofheroes.org

National Veterans Memorial and Museum Virtual Run & Walk

May 31

www.nationalvmm.org

UACA Memorial Day Run

May 31

Upper Arlington Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd.

www.directors1933.uaca.org

Worthington Memorial Day

May 31, 10 a.m.

Downtown Worthington

www.experienceworthington.com

2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

May 31-June 6

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

Last year, The Memorial Tournament raised a record-setting $3,100,000 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital through an alliance with the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. Organizers hope the 2021 event will be just as successful. The 2021 recipient of the Memorial Golf Journalism Award is Tim Rosaforte. For a detailed mapping of the official course, visit the Memorial Tournament website. www.thememorialtournament.com

COSI reopens

June 3

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI will be open four days a week, Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Reservations will be required for all guests. www.cosi.org

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart’s Jupiter

June 4-6, Various times

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The final note to CSO’s season-long celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Mozart’s Jupiter is a can’t-miss performance. Plus, CSO Assistant Conductor Andres Lopera makes his concert debut conducting the overture. www.columbussymphony.com

Picnic with the Pops

June 12, 19, 26

July 10, 17, 24, 30, 31

www.columbussymphony.com

Father’s Day at the Zoo

June 20, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

In celebration of Father’s Day, free admission will be offered to fathers and grandfathers who are accompanied by at least one of their children or grandchildren. www.columbuszoo.org

Opera Columbus presents Nina West

June 25, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This new show marries opera with drag. www.operacolumbus.org

Columbus Arts Festival

June 11-13 | CANCELED

After much deliberation, the Arts Council Board of Trustees voted to cancel the 2021 Arts Festival amid continued public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a heartbreaking decision to make; however, there is simply too much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic to responsibly host an event of this magnitude in early June,” says Tom Katzenmeyer, president and CEO of the Arts Council. “We explored every option we could think of and in the end we had to accept that there was no feasible way to make the Columbus Arts Festival happen this year.” www.columbusartsfestival.org