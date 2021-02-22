Picks and Previews | CityScene March/April 2021

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.
The Black Athlete: Politics and Protest in the Era of Black Lives Matter: A Dialogue
March 5, 4:30 p.m.
Virtual
Join the 1619 and Beyond Program and the Ohio State department of history for a lecture by Derrick White, professor of history at the University of Kentucky, and Louis Moore, associate professor of history at Grand Valley State University. www.artsandsciences.osu.edu
Full STEAM Ahead Live Vol. 3 – When Science Goes Viral
March 5-19
Virtual
Mister C returns to the virtual stage more with crazy experiments. Full STEAM Ahead is full of interesting science, catchy tunes and whacky personalities. Both students and parents will be inspired to ask more questions and explore science found in our everyday lives. Must register for this free event by March 4. www.capa.com
Jazz Arts Group presents '70s Jazz & Pop Hits
March 10, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. and virtual
Bellbottoms, mullets and roller disco – let’s go back to the '70s. Jazz Arts Group brings on all the nostalgia with the biggest jazz and pop hits of the era. Enjoy the swinging music in-person (with limited seating) or virtually (available on JAG TV from March 19-28.) www.jazzartsgroup.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky – Violin Concerto
March 12-13, 10 a.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39. E. State St.
A limited number of seats are available for this violin performance filled with energy and the talent of Columbus Symphony’s conductor, Rossen Milanov, and musician Augustin Hadelich. www.columbussymphony.com
Author Talk with Imbolo Mbue
March 18, 3 p.m.
Virtual
Imbolo Mbue discusses her novels Behold the Dreamers and How Beautiful We Were in Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Carnegie Author Series. www.columbuslibrary.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Haydn – The Creation
March 19-20, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This Columbus Symphony Orchestra performance, inspired by the Book of Genesis, is an integrated multi-media experience. MBA Productions has created a virtual projection tapestry that reimagines music into visuals. www.columbussymphony.com
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Musical Giants
March 21, 3 p.m.
McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.
This premiere performance will be one to remember. Cameron Leach performs Adam Roberts’ Concerto for Percussion and Orchestra. Plus, patrons will hear Beethoven, The Eroica Symphony and Hovhaness’ And God Created Whales. www.newalbanysymphony.com
Lincoln Theatre Association presents Marc Fazon
March 26, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St. and virtual
Craving a night of laughter? Marc Fazon is the Columbus-based standup comedian to give you just that. Fazon recounts his life experiences with unique flair that’s family-friendly and hilarious. www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com
Paw Patrol Live!
April 3-4, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
From one of the most well-loved children’s shows comes Paw Patrol Live! It’s all paws on deck for this adventure, when PAW Patrol’s beloved characters embark on a pirate adventure. www.capa.com
CAPA presents Brian Culbertson
April 4, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Brian Culbertson takes the stage at the Southern Theatre with The XX Tour. While the performance rocks through classic hits from his songbooks, the tour focuses on much of his music from his 20th album XX. www.capa.com
Five Senses Reeling presents Sibling Rivalry: Tour
April 14, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Warning: only the fierce can handle this event! Bob The Drag Queen and Monet X Change throw a party right onstage with makeup, rivalry and hilarity. www.fivesensesreeling.com
Opera Columbus presents Don Giovanni
April 30, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Known as Mozart’s greatest opera, Don Giovanni conveys the tale of the promiscuous and immoral, dancing on the line of demonic. The opera is hauntingly beautiful and sung in Italian with English subtitles. Plus, the performance will include favorites such as the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus and ProMusica Chamber Orchestra. www.capa.com
Keep an eye out for….
These shows are either canceled, rescheduled, postponed or up in the air due to COVID-19. Check back in for updates!
March 5-7
Broadway in Columbus presents Riverdance
CANCELED | www.capa.com
March 23-28
Broadway in Columbus presents Cats
POSTPONED | www.capa.com
April 22
Live Nation presents Trey Kennedy
POSTPONED | www.treykennedy.com/tour
April 27-May 2
Broadway in Columbus presents Hadestown
TO BE ANNOUNCED | www.capa.com
Movie premieres in March and April 2021
Raya and The Last Dragon
Theaters and Disney+ | March 5
Coming 2 America
Prime Video | March 5
Chaos Walking
Theaters | March 5
Godzilla vs. Kong
Theaters and HBO Max | March 31
Mortal Kombat
Theaters and HBO Max | April 16