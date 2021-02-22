Picks and Previews | CityScene March/April 2021

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.

The Black Athlete: Politics and Protest in the Era of Black Lives Matter: A Dialogue

March 5, 4:30 p.m.

Virtual

Join the 1619 and Beyond Program and the Ohio State department of history for a lecture by Derrick White, professor of history at the University of Kentucky, and Louis Moore, associate professor of history at Grand Valley State University. www.artsandsciences.osu.edu

Full STEAM Ahead Live Vol. 3 – When Science Goes Viral

March 5-19

Virtual

Mister C returns to the virtual stage more with crazy experiments. Full STEAM Ahead is full of interesting science, catchy tunes and whacky personalities. Both students and parents will be inspired to ask more questions and explore science found in our everyday lives. Must register for this free event by March 4. www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents '70s Jazz & Pop Hits

March 10, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. and virtual

Bellbottoms, mullets and roller disco – let’s go back to the '70s. Jazz Arts Group brings on all the nostalgia with the biggest jazz and pop hits of the era. Enjoy the swinging music in-person (with limited seating) or virtually (available on JAG TV from March 19-28.) www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky – Violin Concerto

March 12-13, 10 a.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39. E. State St.

A limited number of seats are available for this violin performance filled with energy and the talent of Columbus Symphony’s conductor, Rossen Milanov, and musician Augustin Hadelich. www.columbussymphony.com

Author Talk with Imbolo Mbue

March 18, 3 p.m.

Virtual

Imbolo Mbue discusses her novels Behold the Dreamers and How Beautiful We Were in Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Carnegie Author Series. www.columbuslibrary.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Haydn – The Creation

March 19-20, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This Columbus Symphony Orchestra performance, inspired by the Book of Genesis, is an integrated multi-media experience. MBA Productions has created a virtual projection tapestry that reimagines music into visuals. www.columbussymphony.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Musical Giants

March 21, 3 p.m.

McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

This premiere performance will be one to remember. Cameron Leach performs Adam Roberts’ Concerto for Percussion and Orchestra. Plus, patrons will hear Beethoven, The Eroica Symphony and Hovhaness’ And God Created Whales. www.newalbanysymphony.com

Lincoln Theatre Association presents Marc Fazon

March 26, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St. and virtual

Craving a night of laughter? Marc Fazon is the Columbus-based standup comedian to give you just that. Fazon recounts his life experiences with unique flair that’s family-friendly and hilarious. www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Paw Patrol Live!

April 3-4, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

From one of the most well-loved children’s shows comes Paw Patrol Live! It’s all paws on deck for this adventure, when PAW Patrol’s beloved characters embark on a pirate adventure. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Brian Culbertson

April 4, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Brian Culbertson takes the stage at the Southern Theatre with The XX Tour. While the performance rocks through classic hits from his songbooks, the tour focuses on much of his music from his 20th album XX. www.capa.com

Five Senses Reeling presents Sibling Rivalry: Tour

April 14, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Warning: only the fierce can handle this event! Bob The Drag Queen and Monet X Change throw a party right onstage with makeup, rivalry and hilarity. www.fivesensesreeling.com

Opera Columbus presents Don Giovanni

April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Known as Mozart’s greatest opera, Don Giovanni conveys the tale of the promiscuous and immoral, dancing on the line of demonic. The opera is hauntingly beautiful and sung in Italian with English subtitles. Plus, the performance will include favorites such as the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus and ProMusica Chamber Orchestra. www.capa.com

Keep an eye out for….

These shows are either canceled, rescheduled, postponed or up in the air due to COVID-19. Check back in for updates!

March 5-7

Broadway in Columbus presents Riverdance

CANCELED | www.capa.com

March 23-28

Broadway in Columbus presents Cats

POSTPONED | www.capa.com

April 22

Live Nation presents Trey Kennedy

POSTPONED | www.treykennedy.com/tour

April 27-May 2

Broadway in Columbus presents Hadestown

TO BE ANNOUNCED | www.capa.com

Movie premieres in March and April 2021

Raya and The Last Dragon

Theaters and Disney+ | March 5

Coming 2 America

Prime Video | March 5

Chaos Walking

Theaters | March 5

Godzilla vs. Kong

Theaters and HBO Max | March 31

Mortal Kombat

Theaters and HBO Max | April 16