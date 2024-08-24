Central Ohio Picks & Previews | September 2024

VetOHIOExpo presented by Think Veterans First

Sept. 5, Noon-8 p.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St.

Support your local heroes by stopping by and checking out the veteran-owned businesses and vendors. www.vetohioexpo.com

Shadowbox Live presents Wild Things

Sept 5-29

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St., Ste. 260

An eclectic assortment of sketch comedy full of spooks and “sin-sational” fun. www.shadowboxlive.org

Lithopolis Honeyfest

Sept. 6-7

Downtown Lithopolis

Buzz around the festival and you’ll find bee-themed goodies, beekeeper vendors, and even a bee beard or two! www.lithopolishoneyfest.com

Columbus Oktoberfest

Sept. 6-8

Ohio Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Three days of German culture, including a variety of games, entertainment, live music and a lot of beer. www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Nationwide presents Weezer with The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

Sept. 7, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Join a lead singer who might look a little bit too much like “Buddy Holly” on an “Island In The Sun.” www.nationwidearena.com

Broadway in Columbus presents MJ

Sept. 10-15

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This multi-Tony award-winning musical showcases the depths of Michael Jackson’s creative mind and spirit, offering audiences a deeper understanding of the musical icon. columbus.broadway.com

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Big Fish

Sept. 12-19

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Tim Burton fans can’t miss this vibrant story of heartfelt love and fantastical journeys. Directed by Leda Hoffmann, Big Fish follows the story of tall-tale-telling traveling salesman Edward Bloom. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

BIA Parade of Homes

Sept. 12-22

Across Central Ohio

The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio presents one of the largest showcases of new homes in the area, varying in size, style and pricing across multiple cities including Dublin, New Albany and Grove City. www.biaparade.com

Columbus Jazz Orchestra at Bicentennial Park

Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Enjoy some of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Byron Stripling’s best music alongside food trucks and a DJ. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair! www.jazzartsgroup.org

Schottenstein Center presents Jay Leno

Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Acclaimed comedian and TV host Jay Leno comes to the Schottenstein Center for a night of laughs. www.schottensteincenter.com

Andy Grammer - Greater Than: A One Man Show

Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

If you’ve ever had the “Keep Your Head Up” earworm, grab a ticket to experience a night of uplifting and inspirational anthems by Andy Grammer. www.mccoycenter.org

Dublin Arts Council presents Sundays at Scioto

Sept. 15, 22, 29; Oct. 6; 5-7 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for performances by the OSU Alumni Marching Band on Sept. 15, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Gold on Sept. 22, cosmic alt-country band Angela Perley & The Howlin’ Moons on Sept. 29 and Hoodoo Soul Band on Oct. 6. www.dublinarts.org

New Albany Walking Classic®

Expand Photos courtesy of Healthy New Albany NA Walking Classic The 2023 Healthy New Albany Walking Classic presented by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center photographed Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Market Square and along the course in New Albany, Ohio. (© Katie Gentry for James DeCamp Photography | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

Sept. 15, 8 a.m.

Market Square and Market Street, New Albany

Whether you are a walking pro or just looking for a great way to get active, come celebrate the 20th annual event and pick up free goodies after you finish. www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Opening Night: A John Williams Celebration

Sept. 20-22, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Kick off the 2024-25 Masterworks season with a night honoring the impressive music catalog of John Williams, featuring his hits from films such as Star Wars and Schindler’s List. www.columbussymphony.com

Nationwide Arena presents Sabrina Carpenter

Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

This rising pop songstress makes a stop in Columbus on her Short N’ Sweet Tour. Don’t miss out on hearing some of her trendy summer hits, such as “Espresso.” www.nationwidearena.com

Iliza: The Get Ready Tour

Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Iliza Shlesinger is a woman of many jokes and many voices. If you’ve seen one of her Netflix specials, you know you can’t miss out on her eccentric performance. www.capa.com

ProMusica presents The Seven Deadly Sins

Sept. 28-29, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins is brought to life by extraordinary vocalist Storm Large of Pink Martini, in her first performance with ProMusica. www.promusicacolumbus.org