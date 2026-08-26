Central Ohio Picks & Previews | September/October 2026

Expand Columbus Greek Festival

Columbus Greek Festival

Sept. 4-7

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

555 N. High St.

This longtime central Ohio tradition returns on Labor Day weekend, offering plentiful Greek fare, vendors, performances and more. www.columbusgreekfestival.com

Expand Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live presents Speak of the Devil: Shadows and Sounds of Ozzy and Black Sabbath

Sept. 10-Nov. 15

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St., Ste. 260

This tribute to one of rock’s most iconic figures and the band that kick-started his career explores the legacy of both, enhanced by an immersive performance with striking dance and production elements. www.shadowboxlive.org

Expand BalletMet

BalletMet presents Future Icons: A Choreographic Project

Sept. 10-12

BalletMet Performance Space

322 Mount Vernon Ave.

This mixed repertoire performance features new works from three choreographers who were selected through a competitive international process. Their creative visions are brought to life by BalletMet’s skilled company of dancers. www.balletmet.org

Expand Schmidt's Oktoberfest

Columbus Oktoberfest

Sept. 11-13

Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds

717 E. 17th Ave.

One of the largest celebrations in central Ohio, Oktoberfest returns with a festive atmosphere including authentic German bier halls, a wine garden and a Marktplatz. www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Expand Healthy New Albany

Healthy New Albany Walking Classic

Sept. 13, 8 a.m.

New Albany Market Square

200 Market St., New Albany

The Walking Classic offers accessible 5K and 10K courses open to everyone, from competitive participants to casual walkers and families, with every step taken in support of the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry. www.healthynewalbany.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents VIVO Hope

Sept. 13, 1 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

In collaboration with VIVO Music Festival, this program explores hope in American music, featuring Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Hilos,” Philip Glass’s “String Quartet No. 5” and more. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Expand Dublin Arts Council

Dublin Arts Council presents Sundays at Scioto

Sept. 13, 20, 27 and Oct. 4, 4-6 p.m.

Scioto Park

7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Dublin Arts Council’s free outdoor concert series is back, bringing music, nature and art together. This year’s musical performances include local acts such as Spikedrivers, Dublin Scioto’s Fiddle Frenzy and MojoFlo. www.dublinarts.org

The New Albany Community Foundation presents The New Albany Lecture Series: National Security

Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

This annual lecture and educational program kicks off its 2026-27 season with a discussion on global and national defense priorities, featuring retired U.S. Army General and former CIA Director David Petraeus alongside former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Expand The Contemporary

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical

Sept. 17-Oct. 4

Studio One Theatre, Riffe Center

77 S. High St.

This rock-driven musical follows the seemingly perfect Healy family as buried tensions and harsh realities come to the surface. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Expand Jennifer Michelle Photography

BIA Parade of Homes

Sept. 17-27, noon-6 p.m.

Multiple locations

Tour some of the top home designs in central Ohio through the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio’s annual Parade of Homes. www.biahomebuilders.com

Expand Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

After taking some time to focus on his health, Lionel Richie is back in Columbus for his last U.S. tour stop. Tickets from the original June 27 date will be honored. www.schottensteincenter.com

Expand Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Death Becomes Her

Oct. 6-11

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Be sure to catch this Tony Award-winning comedy based on the 1992 film. “Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You)” that this play will have you “Falling Apart” with laughter. columbus.broadway.com

Expand Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment

Dan + Shay with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross

Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

Don’t miss the chance to see three-time Grammy Award-winning Nashville country duo Dan + Shay on tour celebrating their new album, Young. www.schottensteincenter.com

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Halloween Tattoo Carnival

Oct. 8, 7-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

This spooky carnival experience offers Halloween-inspired attractions, themed cocktails and music as attendees celebrate the art, history and culture of tattooing and learn about the science of skin and self-expression. www.cosi.org

Expand Larry Pishitelli

Columbus Italian Festival

Oct. 9-11

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

168 E. Lincoln St.

Gather family and friends for a weekend celebration of Columbus’ Italian community with this year’s theme, “Roma Eterna - All Roads Lead to Rome.” www.columbusitalianfestival.com

ProMusica presents Mozart’s Great Mass

Oct. 17-18, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Guest soloists Yulia Van Doren, Abigail Nims, Steven Soph and Kevin Deas join Columbus Choral Artists and the Capital University Chapel Choir in a spectacular opening of ProMusica’s 48th season. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Expand Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment

Twenty One Pilots

Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr.

The Grammy Award-winning alternative rock duo – and central Ohio natives – play the Ohio Stadium for a hometown show that is being called “the biggest U.S. headline performance of their career.” www.schottensteincenter.com

Expand Short North Stage

Short North Stage presents The Rocky Horror Show

Oct. 22-31

Garden Theater

1187 N. High St.

Can’t make it to NYC to catch the revival? No worries! Short North Stage is back for the ninth year with this show-stopping cult classic. www.shortnorthstage.org

Expand CSO

Columbus Symphony presents Mysteries, Anthems & Victories

Oct. 23-24, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Join the Columbus Symphony for the world premiere of Gregory Spears’ “The Mysteries,” with special guest bass-baritone vocalist Davóne Tines, before they take the show on the road to Carnegie Hall. www.columbussymphony.com