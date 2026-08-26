Central Ohio Picks & Previews | September/October 2026

Columbus Greek Festival
Columbus Greek Festival
Sept. 4-7
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
555 N. High St.
This longtime central Ohio tradition returns on Labor Day weekend, offering plentiful Greek fare, vendors, performances and more. www.columbusgreekfestival.com
Shadowbox Live
Shadowbox Live presents Speak of the Devil: Shadows and Sounds of Ozzy and Black Sabbath
Sept. 10-Nov. 15
Shadowbox Live
503 S. Front St., Ste. 260
This tribute to one of rock’s most iconic figures and the band that kick-started his career explores the legacy of both, enhanced by an immersive performance with striking dance and production elements. www.shadowboxlive.org
BalletMet
BalletMet presents Future Icons: A Choreographic Project
Sept. 10-12
BalletMet Performance Space
322 Mount Vernon Ave.
This mixed repertoire performance features new works from three choreographers who were selected through a competitive international process. Their creative visions are brought to life by BalletMet’s skilled company of dancers. www.balletmet.org
Schmidt's Oktoberfest
Columbus Oktoberfest
Sept. 11-13
Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds
717 E. 17th Ave.
One of the largest celebrations in central Ohio, Oktoberfest returns with a festive atmosphere including authentic German bier halls, a wine garden and a Marktplatz. www.columbusoktoberfest.com
Healthy New Albany
Healthy New Albany Walking Classic
Sept. 13, 8 a.m.
New Albany Market Square
200 Market St., New Albany
The Walking Classic offers accessible 5K and 10K courses open to everyone, from competitive participants to casual walkers and families, with every step taken in support of the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry. www.healthynewalbany.org
Chamber Music Columbus presents VIVO Hope
Sept. 13, 1 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
In collaboration with VIVO Music Festival, this program explores hope in American music, featuring Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Hilos,” Philip Glass’s “String Quartet No. 5” and more. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org
Dublin Arts Council
Dublin Arts Council presents Sundays at Scioto
Sept. 13, 20, 27 and Oct. 4, 4-6 p.m.
Scioto Park
7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin
Dublin Arts Council’s free outdoor concert series is back, bringing music, nature and art together. This year’s musical performances include local acts such as Spikedrivers, Dublin Scioto’s Fiddle Frenzy and MojoFlo. www.dublinarts.org
The New Albany Community Foundation presents The New Albany Lecture Series: National Security
Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany
This annual lecture and educational program kicks off its 2026-27 season with a discussion on global and national defense priorities, featuring retired U.S. Army General and former CIA Director David Petraeus alongside former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. www.newalbanyfoundation.org
The Contemporary
The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical
Sept. 17-Oct. 4
Studio One Theatre, Riffe Center
77 S. High St.
This rock-driven musical follows the seemingly perfect Healy family as buried tensions and harsh realities come to the surface. www.thecontemporaryohio.org
Jennifer Michelle Photography
BIA Parade of Homes
Sept. 17-27, noon-6 p.m.
Multiple locations
Tour some of the top home designs in central Ohio through the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio’s annual Parade of Homes. www.biahomebuilders.com
Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
After taking some time to focus on his health, Lionel Richie is back in Columbus for his last U.S. tour stop. Tickets from the original June 27 date will be honored. www.schottensteincenter.com
Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Death Becomes Her
Oct. 6-11
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Be sure to catch this Tony Award-winning comedy based on the 1992 film. “Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You)” that this play will have you “Falling Apart” with laughter. columbus.broadway.com
Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment
Dan + Shay with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross
Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
Don’t miss the chance to see three-time Grammy Award-winning Nashville country duo Dan + Shay on tour celebrating their new album, Young. www.schottensteincenter.com
COSI presents COSI After Dark: Halloween Tattoo Carnival
Oct. 8, 7-10 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
This spooky carnival experience offers Halloween-inspired attractions, themed cocktails and music as attendees celebrate the art, history and culture of tattooing and learn about the science of skin and self-expression. www.cosi.org
Larry Pishitelli
Columbus Italian Festival
Oct. 9-11
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
168 E. Lincoln St.
Gather family and friends for a weekend celebration of Columbus’ Italian community with this year’s theme, “Roma Eterna - All Roads Lead to Rome.” www.columbusitalianfestival.com
ProMusica presents Mozart’s Great Mass
Oct. 17-18, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Guest soloists Yulia Van Doren, Abigail Nims, Steven Soph and Kevin Deas join Columbus Choral Artists and the Capital University Chapel Choir in a spectacular opening of ProMusica’s 48th season. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment
Twenty One Pilots
Oct. 17, 6 p.m.
Ohio Stadium
411 Woody Hayes Dr.
The Grammy Award-winning alternative rock duo – and central Ohio natives – play the Ohio Stadium for a hometown show that is being called “the biggest U.S. headline performance of their career.” www.schottensteincenter.com
Short North Stage
Short North Stage presents The Rocky Horror Show
Oct. 22-31
Garden Theater
1187 N. High St.
Can’t make it to NYC to catch the revival? No worries! Short North Stage is back for the ninth year with this show-stopping cult classic. www.shortnorthstage.org
CSO
Columbus Symphony presents Mysteries, Anthems & Victories
Oct. 23-24, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Join the Columbus Symphony for the world premiere of Gregory Spears’ “The Mysteries,” with special guest bass-baritone vocalist Davóne Tines, before they take the show on the road to Carnegie Hall. www.columbussymphony.com