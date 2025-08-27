Central Ohio Picks & Previews | September/October 2025

James Godwin
Columbus Comedy Festival
Sept. 4-7
Multiple venues
From legendary comedian and actor Pauly Shore to comedian, novelist and podcast host Sam Tallent, and from the Funny Bone to Shadowbox Live, comedy knows no bounds – stand-up, improv, satire and more from national headliners and your favorite local performers. www.columbuscomedyfest.com
Evolution Theatre Company presents The Shakespeare Conspiracy
Sept. 4-13
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd., Dublin
Written by Ted Bacino and Rufus Cadigan, this play takes place in Elizabethan England in 1593. Follow two mysteries intertwining in this comedy thriller as Willliam Shakespeare becomes England’s star playwright overnight and Christopher Marlowe, a known spy and playwright, is suspiciously murdered. www.evolutiontheatre.org
Contemporary Theatre of Ohio
The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Alice by Heart
Sept. 4-21
Riffe Center Theatre
77 S. High St.
Reality escapism is aplenty in Alice in Wonderland, and this rendition explores a new realm by following two friends seeking refuge into their favorite story amidst the dangers of World War II. www.thecontemporaryohio.org
Short North Stage
Short North Stage presents Green Day’s American Idiot
Sept. 4-28
Garden Theatre
1187 N. High St.
This emotionally raw story follows three friends as they navigate a post-9/11 America, each searching for meaning. Powerful Green Day songs capture the essence of their struggles and the realities they face. www.shortnorthstage.org
Columbus Oktoberfest
Columbus Oktoberfest
Sept. 5-7
Ohio Expo Center
717 E. 17th Ave.
Schmidt’s presents Columbus Oktoberfest with a weekend celebrating German heritage through live entertainment, food, drinks and games. www.columbusoktoberfest.com
JAG
Jazz Arts Group presents PBJ & Jazz: Robert Dove & Friends
Sept. 13, noon
Topiary Park
480 E. Town St.
Spend your Saturday with story time at the Columbus Metropolitan Library followed by an hour of free jazz music out on the lawn of Topiary Park with saxophonist Robert Dove and other local musicians. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Fashion Week Columbus
Fashion Week Columbus
Sept. 14-20
Experience a full week of fashion shows and fashion-related programs with Ohio’s largest fashion platform. See emerging designers, models, stylists and hair professionals from all across central Ohio. www.fashionweekcolumbus.org
Opera Columbus presents Rappaccini’s Daughter
Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 21, 2 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Based on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s short story and composed by Daniel Catán, the first Mexican composer to have an opera produced in the U.S., this play follows the haunting and tragic love story of Beatriz, a girl toxic to the touch, and a curious young student, Giovanni. www.operacolumbus.org
Nationwide Arena presents Cody Johnson
Sept. 19-20, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Three-time Country Music Television (CMT) Music Award winner Cody Johnson comes to Columbus for his Leather Deluxe Tour. www.nationwidearena.com
Franklinton Arts District
Scrawl 19
Sept. 20, 12-8 p.m.
Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Franklinton Arts District
Explore the Franklinton Arts District with a two-day immersive mural festival featuring the city’s best visual artists with creative vendors, live performances, food trucks and community organizations. www.franklintonartsdistrict.com
The Schottenstein Center presents Lorde
Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
Grammy Award-winning artist Lorde (“Royals,” “Green Light”) comes to Columbus for her Ultrasound World Tour with opening acts by The Japanese House and Chanel Beads. www.schottensteincenter.com
Columbus Children's Theatre
Columbus Children’s Theatre presents In The Land of Oz
Sept. 26-Nov. 2
Step into a twisted version of Oz with the Columbus Children’s Theatre. This retelling, inspired by L. Frank Baum’s The Marvelous Land of Oz, takes audience members on a journey through the dark aftermath of the fallen Emerald City. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven 5
Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 28, 3 p.m.
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Experience the powerful music of Beethoven with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and acclaimed Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova. www.columbussymphony.com
The Schottenstein Center presents The Lumineers
Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
Two-time Grammy Award-nominated folk band The Lumineers (“Ho Hey,” “Ophelia”) comes to Columbus with special guest Chance Peña. www.schottensteincenter.com
JAG
Jazz Arts Group presents A Handful of Keys
Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
Join the Jazz Arts Group as it welcomes its new concert grand piano with Columbus pianists Bobby Floyd and Dave Powers, as well as local artists. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Scheherazade
Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 5, 3 p.m.
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Get swept away with an evening full of musical storytelling with violinist Joanna Frankel and the Columbus Symphony Women’s Chorus. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Coffee Festival
Oct. 4-5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Franklin County Fairgrounds
4100 Columbia St., Hilliard
Coffee aficionados across Columbus come together for two days filled with coffee samples, live music, craft vendors and food trucks at the 10th annual Columbus Coffee Festival. www.columbuscoffeefest.com
COSI
COSI After Dark: Apocalypse
Oct. 9, 7-10 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
For those who are over the age of 21 and have a sense of whimsy, head to COSI to explore the science behind disaster preparation and test your skills for apocalypse readiness in your bunker chic-best costumes with hands-on activities and themed cocktails to enjoy. www.cosi.org
Columbus Zoo
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 10-26
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Dress up with your family in your favorite costumes and join your favorite Boo at the Zoo characters for a family-friendly Halloween celebration with themed activities and more. www.columbuszoo.org
JAG
Jazz Arts Group presents Rhapsody in Blue
Oct. 10-11, 7 p.m.; Oct. 12, 3 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Enjoy American “Rhapsody in Blue” alongside other hits of the Tin Pan Alley era with Bobby Floyd and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Opera Columbus presents The Old Man and the Sea
Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, 2 p.m.
Mershon Auditorium
1871 N. High St.
This breathtaking stage adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s 1952 novella explores themes of economy, ecology, exploitation and passion alongside a unique stage setup including pools of water. www.operacolumbus.org
Pickerington Community Theatre
Pickerington Community Theatre presents Clue on Stage
Oct. 10-19
The Wigwam Event Center
10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW., Pickerington
Jump into the classis board game Clue with the Pickerington Community Theatre for this hilarious murder mystery. Unravel the mystery with iconic characters Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard in this classic whodunit. www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Experience Columbus
Columbus Italian Festival
Oct. 10-12
St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church
168 E. Lincoln St.
Celebrate Italian culture with three days packed with food and entertainment, featuring activities such as a parade, Sunday Mass and a bocce tournament. www.columbusitalianfestival.com
ProMusica
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Neighborhood Series: Schubert’s Octet
Oct 11, 7 p.m.
Worthington United Methodist Church
600 High St., Worthington
Oct 12, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary Catholic Church
684 S. 3rd St.
Violinist Vadim Gluzman joins the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra as it performs some of Schubert’s greatest works. www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Oct. 12-Nov. 1
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Jump into the wizarding world of Harry Potter with this six-time Tony Award-winning play. Go on an unbelievable journey with Harry Potter’s son, Albus, and the son of Potter’s biggest rival, Draco Malfoy, as they try to right wrongs and prove their worth as wizards. www.columbus.broadway.com
Nationwide Arena presents Adam Sandler’s You’re My Best Friend Tour
Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Experience a night of laughs with comedian, actor and producer Adam Sandler as he returns to the world of comedy on his stand-up tour. www.nationwidearena.com
Evolution Theatre
Evolution Theatre Company presents Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Oct. 16-25
Abbey Theatre of Dublin
5600 Post Rd., Dublin
Vampires take the stage in this frighteningly funny twist on Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire tale. Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, so Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, must enlist the help of female vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing as they hunt for the dangerous Count Dracula. www.evolutiontheatre.org
Short North Stage presents The Rocky Horror Show
Oct. 16-Nov. 1
Garden Theatre
1187 N. High St.
Back for its eighth year is the wild and twisted world of The Rocky Horror Show. Brad and Janet find themselves navigating a night of outrageous characters and scandalous experiments.
BalletMet presents REMI REMI REMI
Oct. 17-25
Davidson Theatre
77 S. High St.
Experience three dynamic ballets by Remi Wörtmeyer, BalletMet’s new artistic director, in a mixed-repertoire ballet. www.balletmet.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Béla Fleck’s Rhapsody in Blue
Oct. 18-19, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Be dazzled by Grammy Award-winning banjo player Béla Fleck and the orchestra with an evening full of Gershwin and Beethoven. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Chamber Music Columbus presents VOCES8
Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Witness Grammy-nominated British vocal ensemble VOCES8 as it performs a night full of radiant music. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org
Central Ohio Symphony presents Haunted Harmonies
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Gray Chapel
Ohio Wesleyan University
61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware
Put on your costume and enjoy a family-friendly Halloween concert by the Central Ohio Symphony. www.centralohiosymphony.org
Highball Columbus
Highball Halloween
Oct. 25
Short North Arts District
Model your best costume on High Street. Participate in the public costume contest, party with your friends, enjoy local vendors or watch models on the runway during the Costume Couture Fashion Show. www.highballcolumbus.org