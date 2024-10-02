Central Ohio Picks & Previews | October 2024

October

Short North Stage presents The Rocky Horror Show

Oct. 3-31, Thursdays through Sundays

Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

A can’t-miss October classic directed by Edward Carginan, The Rocky Horror Show is the right pick for lovers of Halloween, musicals and audience participation. www.shortnorthstage.org

Columbus Coffee Festival

Oct. 5-6

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4951 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

Fill your cup up with freshly brewed drinks at the ninth annual Columbus Coffee Festival, featuring more than 40 roasters and, for the first time, a selection of tea vendors. www.columbuscoffeefest.com

Broadway in Columbus presents The Book of Mormon

Expand Book of Mormon

Oct. 8-13

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Tony-award winning Broadway sensation The Book of Mormon takes the Ohio Theatre with its raunchy, satirical comedy one doorbell ring at a time. columbus.broadway.com

Nationwide Arena presents Jelly Roll

Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Grammy-nominated country sensation Jelly Rolls takes to the stage with his Southern charm on his Backroad Baptism tour. www.nationwidearena.com

Schottenstein Center presents P!NK with The Script and KidCutUp

Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

International pop sensation and performer P!NK takes the stage, flipping and flying through the Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com

The New Albany Community Foundation presents An Evening with America Ferrera

Oct. 10

McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin0Granville Rd., New Albany

Award-winning actor, director and producer America Ferrera speaks with NPR West correspondent Mandalit del Barco on the topic of mental health. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Expand COSI After Dark

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Unmasked

Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

A fright-filled evening of activities, themed cocktails and a deathly delicious food selection. Be sure to come in your best costume for a night of scientific spooks. www.cosi.org

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World

Oct. 10-13

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra led by Byron Stripling in an extraordinary night of jazz featuring legendary musicians John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 11-27; Fridays through Sundays

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Don’t forget your Halloween costumes when you head out to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for this family-friendly, only slightly spooky celebration for young ones. www.columbuszoo.org

Columbus Italian Festival

Oct. 11-13

St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 168 E. Lincoln St.

Live music, dancing, fun games and a whole plateful of authentic Italian cuisine. Come hungry and ready to party! www.columbusitalianfestival.com

Cancer Support Community Central Ohio presents Night of Chocolate

Oct. 18, 6 p.m.

Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.

A decadent, unforgettable evening honoring 20 years of impact and community building featuring live auctions and delicious, chocolatey treats. www.cancersupportohio.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents Alexander Malofeev

Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Known as the Russian Genius, Alexander Malofeev launched to stardom at the young age of 13. Now, at the age of 22, he is considered one of the most prominent pianists of his generation. He will perform iconic works from Brahms, Rachmaninoff and more. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Nationwide Arena presents Justin Timberlake

Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

You just “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” of wanting to go to this performance by the Prince of Pop! www.nationwidearena.com

CAPA presents Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert

Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Fans of the hit animated television series will love this immersive, masterfully crafted evening combining Chinese and American musical elements. www.capa.com

Expand BalletMet Dracula

BalletMet presents Dracula

Oct. 25-Nov. 2

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

The BalletMet fan favorite returns just in time for Halloween! Come ready for a night of vampires and vengeance. www.balletmet.org