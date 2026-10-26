Central Ohio Picks & Previews | November/December 2026

Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Maybe Happy Ending
Nov. 3-8
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
This Tony Award-winning musical follows Oliver and Claire, two outdated human-like helper robots in a futuristic Seoul, as they embark on a spontaneous road trip and form an unexpected connection. columbus.broadway.com
Neil Wengerd/Grafica Studio
The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Eureka Day
Nov. 5-22
Riffe Center, Studio Two Theatre
77 S. High St.
Chaos unfolds in this award-winning satiric comedy when a private progressive elementary school in Berkeley, California is hit with a mumps outbreak. www.thecontemporaryohio.org
Opera Columbus
Opera Columbus presents Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Nov. 6-8
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
This multi-genre reimagining of the classic Gilbert and Sullivan operetta brings pirates to 1800s New Orleans as a young pirate apprentice falls in love and tries to leave his crew, only to be thwarted by a leap-year birthday loophole. www.operacolumbus.com
Rich Buchanan
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Bach, Pärt, & Beethoven
Nov. 7-8, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Enjoy a blend of baroque, classical and contemporary with a program featuring Johann Sebastian Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3, Arvo Pärt’s “Tabula Rasa” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Pastoral” from Symphony No. 6. www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA presents Blade Runner Live
Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Experience Ridley Scott’s multi-Academy Award-nominated film in HD alongside a live performance of Vangelis’ iconic score, performed by the Avex Ensemble. www.capa.com
Columbus Symphony
Opera Columbus All-Star Masterclass Concert
Nov. 12, 6 p.m.
Rehearsal Studio 1, Ohio Theatre
Enjoy performances and learn about the secrets to masterful opera singing alongside Everett McCorvey, principal guest conductor of Opera Columbus. www.operacolumbus.com
COSI presents COSI After Dark: Game On!
Nov. 12, 7-10 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
Test your skills with hands-on activities and interactive challenges while learning about the science of sports and enjoying themed entertainment and specialty cocktails. www.cosi.org
Columbus Symphony presents Music of the Knights
Columbus Symphony
Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center
77 S. High St.
Featuring recognizable hits such as “Memory,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hey Jude,” the Columbus Symphony celebrates the legacies of three of the most successful British songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John and Paul McCartney. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Museum of Art and Columbus Symphony present Mozart to Matisse | What is Dead May Never Die: Lamentations and Resurrections
Nov. 14, 2-3 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art
480 E. Broad St.
Taking inspiration from Giuseppe Verdi’s “Messa da Requiem,” which was composed to honor Alessandro Manzoni, this collaborative program offers visitors the opportunity to learn about works from the museum’s permanent collection that similarly honor the dead, then enjoy a live performance by Columbus Symphony musicians. www.columbusmuseum.org
CAPA presents Palace 100: The Genius of Ray Charles
Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
This celebration of the Palace Theatre’s 100th anniversary features a concert spotlighting the music of Ray Charles, who performed at the theater multiple times during his career. Hosted by bandleader and TV personality Paul Shaffer, the concert includes performances by artists such as Patti Austin, Billy Valentine and Aloe Blacc. www.capa.com
Brendan Hastings
CAPA presents The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show
Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Prepare for a wild sleigh ride as award-winning comedians, writers, actors and drag queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon bring their acclaimed holiday show back for another year of theatrical spectacle. www.capa.com
Harper Smith
CAPA presents Boney James
Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Delivering a blend of contemporary jazz, R&B, funk and soul, saxophonist and four-time Grammy Award nominee Boney James brings chart-toppers, new music and improvisational energy to his performances. www.capa.com
Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla
Nov. 19-Dec. 26
Shadowbox Live
503 S. Front St.
Embrace the holiday season with one of Shadowbox Live’s signature rock ‘n’ roll holiday shows, featuring edgy sketches alongside live seasonal music and dance. www.shadowboxlive.org
Short North Stage
Short North Stage presents Hairspray
Nov. 19-Dec. 27
Garden Theater
1187 N. High St.
This energetic musical follows Tracy Turnblad, a plus-size teen from 1960s Baltimore, whose sole dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show comes true and turns her into a star overnight. www.shortnorthstage.org
Columbus Symphony
Columbus Symphony presents Verdi’s Requiem
Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Joined by four guest soloists, the Columbus Symphony brings Giuseppe Verdi’s “Messa da Requiem” to life for the fourth installment of its Cardinal Health Masterworks Series. www.columbussymphony.com
Emma Parker Photography
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights
Nov. 20-Jan. 3, 5 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Through the holiday season, zoo-goers can experience animated light shows, stroll through an immersive holiday passage of glowing lights, take a ride on the 12 Days of Wildlights Train Ride and more. www.columbuszoo.org
Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights
Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights
Nov. 20-Jan. 3, 5:30 p.m.
Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds
3311 S. Old State Rd., Delaware
Drive through this multi-mile holiday light show featuring more than 300 LED displays, animated holiday scenes and light tunnels. www.butchbandosfantasyoflights.com
CAPA presents Love Actually in Concert
Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Experience this classic Christmas rom-com on a full-size screen with a live orchestra performing Craig Armstrong’s musical score as well as songs from the soundtrack, including “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Love Is All Around.” www.capa.com
Dan Mitchell/Mitchell Multimedia
CAPA presents A Christmas Carol
Nov. 27-29
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future once again haunt the stage with this original production of Charles Dickens’ holiday tale, directed by Short North Stage Artistic Director Edward Carignan. www.capa.com
Onyx Productions presents Convergence 2026
Nov. 28, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
Through sound, rhythm and emotion, local Black male choreographers bring together a dynamic, collaborative performance rooted in the Black experience, exploring themes of identity, memory, resilience, freedom and possibility. www.capa.com
Opera Columbus
Opera Columbus presents Messiah Sing-Along
Dec. 1-17
Locations vary
Cheers to a classic choral work and celebrate the season at your favorite local brewery or café with Opera Columbus’s immersive pop-up series. www.operacolumbus.com
Cole Silberman
CAPA and PromoWest Productions present An Evening with Lord Huron
Dec. 3, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Critically acclaimed Los Angeles-based indie rock band Lord Huron, known for its 2015 multi-platinum single “The Night We Met,” brings its genre-blending sensibility to Columbus. www.capa.com
Columbus Jazz presents Home for the Holidays
Kendal Smith
Dec. 3-6
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Trumpet virtuoso and Columbus Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Byron Stripling brings a selection of seasonal favorites to the stage. Additionally, special guest Bobby Floyd leads a set from A Charlie Brown Christmas. www.capa.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve
Dec. 5
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Symphonic rock returns to Columbus for one day only as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings a reimagined staging of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve to the stage for the group’s 30th anniversary. www.trans-siberian.com
Columbus Dance Theatre presents Wonderment
Dec. 4-5
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
This original holiday ballet explores themes of friendship and hope as it follows a girl’s journey to save her friend from the Snow Queen. www.columbusdancetheatre.org
Columbus Symphony presents Holiday Pops
Columbus Symphony
Dec. 4-6
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Experience a festive selection of beloved holiday songs and carols with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, the Columbus Children’s Choir and special guests. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive, in partnership with NBC4. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Mr. Scrooge
Dec. 4-23
Riffe Center, Studio One Theatre
77 S. High St.
Families and young audiences can enjoy an hour of lively music and storytelling through the past, present and future as this holiday favorite returns for the season. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org
Jeremy Daniel
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Dec. 8-13
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Incorporating classic hits from the cartoon, this holiday musical, narrated by Max the Dog, transports audiences to Whoville as the Grinch executes his grand plan to steal Christmas. columbus.broadway.com
COSI presents COSI After Dark: Blizzard Bash
Dec. 10, 7-10 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
Chill out and celebrate the season with a drink, music and entertainment while exploring COSI. Be on the lookout for wintry surprises. www.cosi.org
The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio
The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents A Christmas Carol
Dec. 10-20
Riffe Center, Studio Two Theatre
77 S. High St.
This holiday classic features a cast of more than 30 characters, performed single-handedly by award-winning actor and audience favorite Angela Iannone. www.thecontemporaryohio.org
BalletMet
BalletMet presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 10-27
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as BalletMet’s students and professional company bring this classic holiday story to life. www.balletmet.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents PLAY! & Schubert’s Third
Rich Buchanan
Dec. 12-13, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Enjoy Brazilian American composer Clarice Assad’s “Suite for Lower Strings,” followed by her rhythmic piece PLAY!, performed by Assad and the Grammy Award-winning Third Coast Percussion. Close out the evening with Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 3 and Hans Christian Lumbye’s “Champagne Galop.” www.promusicacolumbus.org
Columbus Gay Men's Chorus
Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Sassy Brassy Season
Dec. 12-13
Riffe Center, Davidson Theatre
77 S. High St.
Sing and swing your way through the holiday season with the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, accompanied by brass instruments. www.cgmc.com
CAPA
CAPA presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour
Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
This jazz-based Christmas tour once again brings saxophonist Dave Koz together with special guests and friends including Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Dylan Chambers and Erin Stevenson for the tour’s 29th anniversary. www.capa.com
Brett Eldredge: Glow 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Dec. 16, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Award-winning, multiplatinum singer, songwriter, producer and entertainer Brett Eldredge celebrates the 10th anniversary of his breakout 2016 Christmas album, Glow, with a festive collection of holiday classics. www.capa.com
Timothy Norris
CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
The classic elements of The Nutcracker meet contemporary dance and the sights and sounds of New York City with choreography by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber and the help of powerhouse dancers, a DJ, a violinist and more. www.capa.com
Columbus Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah
Columbus Symphony
Dec. 18-20
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Including the well-known and triumphant “Hallelujah” chorus, the Columbus Symphony Chorus brings George Frideric Handel’s Messiah to the intimate setting of the Southern Theatre. www.columbussymphony.com
Tiera Suggs
Columbus Jazz presents Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite
Dec. 19, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
Special guest Such Sweet Thunder brings its annual rendition and new arrangements of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite to the Lincoln Theatre for one night only. www.columbusjazz.org
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
Dec. 19-20, 3 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Celebrate the season with classic carols and sing-alongs with the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, alongside special guest jazz trumpeter Benny Bennack III. The orchestra will also present Santa & The Symphony as part of its sensory-friendly concert series on Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m. www.newalbanysymphony.com
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
CAPA presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Dec. 26-27
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Featuring acrobats, jugglers, dancers and more, this original cirque holiday theatrical event combines a Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts as it follows young Clara, who’s whisked away to the fantastical and colorful world of Holidaze on Christmas Eve. www.capa.com