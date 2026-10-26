Central Ohio Picks & Previews | November/December 2026

Expand Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Maybe Happy Ending

Nov. 3-8

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

This Tony Award-winning musical follows Oliver and Claire, two outdated human-like helper robots in a futuristic Seoul, as they embark on a spontaneous road trip and form an unexpected connection. columbus.broadway.com

Expand Neil Wengerd/Grafica Studio

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Eureka Day

Nov. 5-22

Riffe Center, Studio Two Theatre

77 S. High St.

Chaos unfolds in this award-winning satiric comedy when a private progressive elementary school in Berkeley, California is hit with a mumps outbreak. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

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Opera Columbus presents Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Nov. 6-8

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

This multi-genre reimagining of the classic Gilbert and Sullivan operetta brings pirates to 1800s New Orleans as a young pirate apprentice falls in love and tries to leave his crew, only to be thwarted by a leap-year birthday loophole. www.operacolumbus.com

Expand Rich Buchanan

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Bach, Pärt, & Beethoven

Nov. 7-8, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Enjoy a blend of baroque, classical and contemporary with a program featuring Johann Sebastian Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3, Arvo Pärt’s “Tabula Rasa” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Pastoral” from Symphony No. 6. www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Blade Runner Live

Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Experience Ridley Scott’s multi-Academy Award-nominated film in HD alongside a live performance of Vangelis’ iconic score, performed by the Avex Ensemble. www.capa.com

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Opera Columbus All-Star Masterclass Concert

Nov. 12, 6 p.m.

Rehearsal Studio 1, Ohio Theatre

Enjoy performances and learn about the secrets to masterful opera singing alongside Everett McCorvey, principal guest conductor of Opera Columbus. www.operacolumbus.com

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Game On!

Nov. 12, 7-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

Test your skills with hands-on activities and interactive challenges while learning about the science of sports and enjoying themed entertainment and specialty cocktails. www.cosi.org

Columbus Symphony presents Music of the Knights

Expand Columbus Symphony

Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center

77 S. High St.

Featuring recognizable hits such as “Memory,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hey Jude,” the Columbus Symphony celebrates the legacies of three of the most successful British songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John and Paul McCartney. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Museum of Art and Columbus Symphony present Mozart to Matisse | What is Dead May Never Die: Lamentations and Resurrections

Nov. 14, 2-3 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art

480 E. Broad St.

Taking inspiration from Giuseppe Verdi’s “Messa da Requiem,” which was composed to honor Alessandro Manzoni, this collaborative program offers visitors the opportunity to learn about works from the museum’s permanent collection that similarly honor the dead, then enjoy a live performance by Columbus Symphony musicians. www.columbusmuseum.org

CAPA presents Palace 100: The Genius of Ray Charles

Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

This celebration of the Palace Theatre’s 100th anniversary features a concert spotlighting the music of Ray Charles, who performed at the theater multiple times during his career. Hosted by bandleader and TV personality Paul Shaffer, the concert includes performances by artists such as Patti Austin, Billy Valentine and Aloe Blacc. www.capa.com

Expand Brendan Hastings

CAPA presents The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Prepare for a wild sleigh ride as award-winning comedians, writers, actors and drag queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon bring their acclaimed holiday show back for another year of theatrical spectacle. www.capa.com

Expand Harper Smith

CAPA presents Boney James

Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Delivering a blend of contemporary jazz, R&B, funk and soul, saxophonist and four-time Grammy Award nominee Boney James brings chart-toppers, new music and improvisational energy to his performances. www.capa.com

Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla

Nov. 19-Dec. 26

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St.

Embrace the holiday season with one of Shadowbox Live’s signature rock ‘n’ roll holiday shows, featuring edgy sketches alongside live seasonal music and dance. www.shadowboxlive.org

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Short North Stage presents Hairspray

Nov. 19-Dec. 27

Garden Theater

1187 N. High St.

This energetic musical follows Tracy Turnblad, a plus-size teen from 1960s Baltimore, whose sole dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show comes true and turns her into a star overnight. www.shortnorthstage.org

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Columbus Symphony presents Verdi’s Requiem

Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Joined by four guest soloists, the Columbus Symphony brings Giuseppe Verdi’s “Messa da Requiem” to life for the fourth installment of its Cardinal Health Masterworks Series. www.columbussymphony.com

Expand Emma Parker Photography

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights

Nov. 20-Jan. 3, 5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Through the holiday season, zoo-goers can experience animated light shows, stroll through an immersive holiday passage of glowing lights, take a ride on the 12 Days of Wildlights Train Ride and more. www.columbuszoo.org

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Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights

Nov. 20-Jan. 3, 5:30 p.m.

Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds

3311 S. Old State Rd., Delaware

Drive through this multi-mile holiday light show featuring more than 300 LED displays, animated holiday scenes and light tunnels. www.butchbandosfantasyoflights.com

CAPA presents Love Actually in Concert

Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Experience this classic Christmas rom-com on a full-size screen with a live orchestra performing Craig Armstrong’s musical score as well as songs from the soundtrack, including “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Love Is All Around.” www.capa.com

Expand Dan Mitchell/Mitchell Multimedia

CAPA presents A Christmas Carol

Nov. 27-29

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future once again haunt the stage with this original production of Charles Dickens’ holiday tale, directed by Short North Stage Artistic Director Edward Carignan. www.capa.com

Onyx Productions presents Convergence 2026

Nov. 28, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Through sound, rhythm and emotion, local Black male choreographers bring together a dynamic, collaborative performance rooted in the Black experience, exploring themes of identity, memory, resilience, freedom and possibility. www.capa.com

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Opera Columbus presents Messiah Sing-Along

Dec. 1-17

Locations vary

Cheers to a classic choral work and celebrate the season at your favorite local brewery or café with Opera Columbus’s immersive pop-up series. www.operacolumbus.com

Expand Cole Silberman

CAPA and PromoWest Productions present An Evening with Lord Huron

Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Critically acclaimed Los Angeles-based indie rock band Lord Huron, known for its 2015 multi-platinum single “The Night We Met,” brings its genre-blending sensibility to Columbus. www.capa.com

Columbus Jazz presents Home for the Holidays

Expand Kendal Smith

Dec. 3-6

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Trumpet virtuoso and Columbus Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Byron Stripling brings a selection of seasonal favorites to the stage. Additionally, special guest Bobby Floyd leads a set from A Charlie Brown Christmas. www.capa.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Dec. 5

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Symphonic rock returns to Columbus for one day only as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings a reimagined staging of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve to the stage for the group’s 30th anniversary. www.trans-siberian.com

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Wonderment

Dec. 4-5

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

This original holiday ballet explores themes of friendship and hope as it follows a girl’s journey to save her friend from the Snow Queen. www.columbusdancetheatre.org

Columbus Symphony presents Holiday Pops

Expand Columbus Symphony

Dec. 4-6

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Experience a festive selection of beloved holiday songs and carols with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, the Columbus Children’s Choir and special guests. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive, in partnership with NBC4. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Mr. Scrooge

Dec. 4-23

Riffe Center, Studio One Theatre

77 S. High St.

Families and young audiences can enjoy an hour of lively music and storytelling through the past, present and future as this holiday favorite returns for the season. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Expand Jeremy Daniel

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Dec. 8-13

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Incorporating classic hits from the cartoon, this holiday musical, narrated by Max the Dog, transports audiences to Whoville as the Grinch executes his grand plan to steal Christmas. columbus.broadway.com

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Blizzard Bash

Dec. 10, 7-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

Chill out and celebrate the season with a drink, music and entertainment while exploring COSI. Be on the lookout for wintry surprises. www.cosi.org

Expand The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents A Christmas Carol

Dec. 10-20

Riffe Center, Studio Two Theatre

77 S. High St.

This holiday classic features a cast of more than 30 characters, performed single-handedly by award-winning actor and audience favorite Angela Iannone. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Expand BalletMet

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 10-27

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as BalletMet’s students and professional company bring this classic holiday story to life. www.balletmet.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents PLAY! & Schubert’s Third

Expand Rich Buchanan

Dec. 12-13, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Enjoy Brazilian American composer Clarice Assad’s “Suite for Lower Strings,” followed by her rhythmic piece PLAY!, performed by Assad and the Grammy Award-winning Third Coast Percussion. Close out the evening with Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 3 and Hans Christian Lumbye’s “Champagne Galop.” www.promusicacolumbus.org

Expand Columbus Gay Men's Chorus

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Sassy Brassy Season

Dec. 12-13

Riffe Center, Davidson Theatre

77 S. High St.

Sing and swing your way through the holiday season with the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, accompanied by brass instruments. www.cgmc.com

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CAPA presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

This jazz-based Christmas tour once again brings saxophonist Dave Koz together with special guests and friends including Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Dylan Chambers and Erin Stevenson for the tour’s 29th anniversary. www.capa.com

Brett Eldredge: Glow 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Dec. 16, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Award-winning, multiplatinum singer, songwriter, producer and entertainer Brett Eldredge celebrates the 10th anniversary of his breakout 2016 Christmas album, Glow, with a festive collection of holiday classics. www.capa.com

Expand Timothy Norris

CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

The classic elements of The Nutcracker meet contemporary dance and the sights and sounds of New York City with choreography by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber and the help of powerhouse dancers, a DJ, a violinist and more. www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah

Expand Columbus Symphony

Dec. 18-20

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Including the well-known and triumphant “Hallelujah” chorus, the Columbus Symphony Chorus brings George Frideric Handel’s Messiah to the intimate setting of the Southern Theatre. www.columbussymphony.com

Expand Tiera Suggs

Columbus Jazz presents Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite

Dec. 19, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Special guest Such Sweet Thunder brings its annual rendition and new arrangements of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite to the Lincoln Theatre for one night only. www.columbusjazz.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 19-20, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Celebrate the season with classic carols and sing-alongs with the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, alongside special guest jazz trumpeter Benny Bennack III. The orchestra will also present Santa & The Symphony as part of its sensory-friendly concert series on Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m. www.newalbanysymphony.com

Expand Cirque Dreams Holidaze

CAPA presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 26-27

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Featuring acrobats, jugglers, dancers and more, this original cirque holiday theatrical event combines a Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts as it follows young Clara, who’s whisked away to the fantastical and colorful world of Holidaze on Christmas Eve. www.capa.com